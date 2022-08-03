Read on www.voicenews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen Walters
The Weeknd brings spectacle of blinding lights to Detroit with After Hours Til Dawn tourAndrew RothDetroit, MI
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel Maven
10 Places in Michigan That are Almost too Beautiful to be RealTravel MavenMichigan State
Despite Controversy, Detroit City Council Approves $60 Million In Property Tax BreaksTaxBuzzDetroit, MI
Related
Voice News
St. Clair County news briefs: Artwork pops up in Marine City; more
Marine City officials recently took to Facebook to thank the artists who have contirbuted their talents to help enliven public spaces with artwork this summer. Some of the city’s storm drains have been painted as part of the Thumb Coast Storm Drain Art Project, which is a public art initiative that highlights the importance of keeping storm drains clean. Dozens of youth and adult artists are bringing their art to life at 25 storm drain locations in Port Huron, St. Clair and Marine City.
Voice News
Backpack giveaway events set in St. Clair County
Back to School 2022, a community-supported program to help children from low-income St. Clair County families have a successful start to school, will take place at a handful of locations in August. “There are four locations within St. Clair County for St. Clair County children to get a backpack filled...
Voice News
Marine City Area Fire Authority open house aims to promote safety
The Marine City Area Fire Authority will host its annual open house, with activities geared toward families to promote fire prevention, on Aug. 13. The event, which is for people of all ages, will take place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Marine City Fire Department, located at 200 S. Parker St.
Voice News
Chesterfield Township Library asking voters to reconsider tax for new facility
After a failed attempt last summer, the Chesterfield Township Library will again ask voters to approve a millage to fund a new facility. The Nov. 8 ballot will include a proposal to levy 1 mill for 15 years for the construction and operation of a new public library facility. Funding would be used to construct a new building on the southeast corner of 21 Mile and Sugarbush roads, on a nearly 6-acre vacant parcel purchased by the library board in 2018. Construction is anticipated to take three years.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Voice News
Richmond AUD building slated to reopen by fall
Richmond’s AUD building could be back in the business of serving the community come this fall. “The city is planning on a public grand opening event early this fall,” Richmond City Manager Jon Moore said. “Details have not been formalized.”. A community survey for the AUD was...
The Tallest Flagpole in Michigan is Located Here
Attention all flagpole sitters! (Does anyone even DO that anymore? Even some lame radio deejay somewhere?) Here's one you may or may not wanna tackle...authorities probably wouldn't let you anyway. It's Michigan's tallest flagpole, located in New Baltimore at the foot of Lake St. Clair in the Walter & Mary Burke Park, 36400 Front Street, Macomb County.
Voice News
Rockin’ The Rivers concert series kicks off in Port Huron
The Port Huron Parks and Recreation Department’s free Rockin’ The Rivers concert series kicks off at 6 p.m. Aug. 4 at Kiefer Park in downtown Port Huron. For 12 years the Rockin’ The Rivers concerts have been providing free music entertainment to the community, bringing old and new sounds to the banks of the St. Clair River for all ages to enjoy.
Crain's Detroit Business
Restaurant Roundup: Wahlburgers closes, Italian restaurant in ex-HopCat space opens and more
A roundup of local food, drink and restaurant news:. A popular burger chain closed one of its locations without notice last month. Wahlburgers' Royal Oak restaurant closed July 8, according to its Facebook page. "It is with great sadness that we announce today the permanent closure of this location," the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Oakland Press
Thousands remain without power in Macomb, Oakland counties
Thousands of homes and businesses in Macomb and Oakland counties are without power tonight after a series of thunderstorms rumbled through the area Wednesday afternoon and evening. As of 10 a.m. Thursday, more than 27,000 customers were waiting for power to be restored throughout the metro Detroit area, especially scattered...
Under $500K For This Lakefront Waterford Party House
If you love entertaining, this Waterford Township, Michigan lakefront home inspired by architect Frank Lloyd Wright is definitely for you. This unique contemporary home with an open living concept is perfect for entertaining. New homeowners will enjoy views of Mohawk Lake from almost every room in the house. The party...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Art on an island, jazz on the water, and gigantic sunflowers
It may be August, but there’s plenty of summer left and a lot of events taking place for just about everyone. Let’s start with the Monroe County Fair. This is happening now through Saturday. The fair feature a full Midway with rides and food, live entertainment, kids activities and a Monster Truck show on Friday.
Check Out the Inside of This Historic Mid Michigan Mansion
If you've ever driven down West State Street in St. Johns you've probably seen this giant mansion. This is the Hicks Mansion. It has a long heritage in St. Johns, having been built in 1873. The Hicks Mansion in St. Johns. Steve and Jenny Heath were the previous owners for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
candgnews.com
Lake St. Clair shipwrecks hold untapped history
HARRISON TOWNSHIP — It’s not even a thought for most boaters who venture out into Lake St. Clair whether they’re a few hundred, or even 50 yards away from history. Dating back to its founding designation in 1679, Lake St. Clair, which contains over 430 square miles of freshwater, is home to some of the most historic vessels to ever make way on the lake.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 burger spots in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s the winning list of the best burger spots in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 burger spots in Metro Detroit:. 1. Big...
ClickOnDetroit.com
This place was voted the best craft store in the D
All week long we have been revealing the winners of our Vote 4 The Best contest, which is voted on by our viewers. Today Tati Amare revealed the winner of the craft store category: Scrappy Chic in Livonia. The owner of Scrappy Chic, Renee Ford, said winning is awesome and...
HometownLife.com
After first closing to help with pandemic, downtown Northville streets closings permanent
An idea born out of helping businesses survive the COVID-19 pandemic is now a permanent fixture in downtown Northville. The closures of Main Street and Center Street in the heart of the city will remain closed to motor vehicle traffic permanently. The decision by the city council at its Aug. 1 meeting comes less than two months after the council voted to extend the closures downtown through early November.
Voice News
Richmond City Council authorizes purchase of new fire engine
The latest in firefighting equipment is coming to the Richmond Volunteer Fire Department next spring, as on Aug. 1 the Richmond City Council authorized the purchase of a new fire engine. During a regular city meeting, the council approved waiving the purchasing ordinance requirements and authorizing the city manager and...
dbusiness.com
Lakefront Active Adult Community Coming to Milford in Spring 2023
Del Webb in Colorado, a division of PulteGroup founded in Detroit in 1950, has announced an active adult community for those 55 and older in Milford Township called Kensington Ridge, which will include more than 600 homes and a 15,000-square-foot clubhouse. “We are already seeing a lot of interest among...
Detroit News
Dining calendar: Upcoming food fests, pop-ups and more throughout Michigan
Framebar residencies change over: You’ve got a few more days to try chef Ederique Goudia’s New Orleans cuisine at Framebar in Hazel Park. Her menu of po’ boys, gumbo and other Cajun and Creole dishes will be served through Sunday. Starting Aug. 10 and through Sept. 4, the Hazel Park hot spot turns into a sushi bar featuring chef Shinya Hirakawa’s Obi Sushi concept. 23839 John R, Hazel Park. Details on hours, menus and reservations at framehazelpark.com.
Little orange kitten saved from sewer by Ann Arbor firefighters
ANN ARBOR, MI - Gretchen Comai and her daughter Gwendolyn heard an animal crying for help last Wednesday during an evening walk. After talking with their Maywood Avenue neighbors in Ann Arbor’s Dicken neighborhood, they learned the distressed sounds had been coming from the sewer for several hours. Comai called for help for the trapped creature.
Comments / 0