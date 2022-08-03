After a failed attempt last summer, the Chesterfield Township Library will again ask voters to approve a millage to fund a new facility. The Nov. 8 ballot will include a proposal to levy 1 mill for 15 years for the construction and operation of a new public library facility. Funding would be used to construct a new building on the southeast corner of 21 Mile and Sugarbush roads, on a nearly 6-acre vacant parcel purchased by the library board in 2018. Construction is anticipated to take three years.

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO