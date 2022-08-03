ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

NBC News

House members blast Democrats' meddling in Michigan GOP primary with ad boosting Trump-backed candidate

House Democrats, as well as some Republicans, are ripping into the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee for airing a TV ad Tuesday amplifying the right-wing positions of GOP candidate John Gibbs — an election-denying former Trump administration official who secured his ex-boss’ endorsement — in a tight GOP primary race for a key Michigan congressional seat.
POLITICO

Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.

Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Congress
Presidential Election
Capitol
Washington Examiner

Republicans leading midterm race for House control: Poll

A new battleground election tracker shows Republicans controlling the House come this fall’s midterm elections . The poll unveiled by CBS News on Sunday showed that if November’s midterm elections were held today, Republicans would regain control of the House with 230 seats compared to 205 for Democrats. A total of 218 seats are needed to control the congressional chamber.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

NY Dem blasts 'DC Democratic establishment' over 'out of touch' talking points: 'I would lose all credibility'

FIRST ON FOX: A New York Democratic candidate for the House of Representatives torched the "D.C. Democratic establishment" over their "out of touch" talking points. Josh Riley, an attorney and former Capitol Hill staffer running for New York’s 19th District, criticized the "talking points" coming out of the Democratic Party leadership in Washington as "wildly out of touch," noting he "would lose all credibility" if he repeated them to voters.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

MAGA die-hard and 2020 election denier Kari Lake wins GOP primary for Arizona governor - as Trump celebrates Tuesday victories as a 'perfect 8-0 record of endorsements!'

Kari Lake, a former news anchor who walked away from her journalism career and was embraced by Donald Trump and his staunch supporters, won the Republican primary for Arizona governor on Thursday. Lake's victory was a blow to the GOP establishment that lined up behind lawyer and businesswoman Karrin Taylor...
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Eli Crane wins Arizona GOP House primary to face Democratic Rep. Tom O'Halleran

Former Navy SEAL Eli Crane, who went on Shark Tank to pitch a company that turns bullets into bottle openers, won Tuesday's GOP primary election for the 2nd Congressional District. He beat seven challengers, including Arizona's first black Republican state legislator and another believed to be a key player of the QAnon movement. Crane will face incumbent Rep. Tom O'Halleran, one of the most endangered House Democrats in the country, in November's general election.
ARIZONA STATE
Michigan Advance

Experts warn of election ‘havoc’ across the U.S. if North Carolina case succeeds

WASHINGTON —  Legal experts on Thursday warned lawmakers on the U.S. House Administration Committee that if the U.S. Supreme Court upholds a North Carolina case that embraces a fringe election theory, it would undermine future elections across the country. “To be blunt, it would be extraordinary destabilizing,” said Carolyn Shapiro, a law professor at the Chicago-Kent […] The post Experts warn of election ‘havoc’ across the U.S. if North Carolina case succeeds appeared first on Michigan Advance.
CONGRESS & COURTS

