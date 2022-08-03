Read on www.voicenews.com
Rep. Haley Stevens Wins Hotly Contested Democratic Primary In Michigan
Stevens defeated Rep. Andy Levin, a Jewish progressive targeted by pro-Israel groups.
Election deniers are running to control voting. Here's how they've fared so far
Election officials and democracy experts are sounding the alarm, as Republicans who deny the 2020 election results have now moved closer to overseeing the voting process in six different states. Arizona became the latest on Tuesday, when GOP voters there decided to nominate state Rep. Mark Finchem, an election conspiracy...
Pro-Trump election deniers are on the ballot for roles overseeing elections in 4 swing states after Tuesday's primaries
Candidates who have baselessly denied the validity of the 2020 election could take control of state elections if they win in November.
House members blast Democrats' meddling in Michigan GOP primary with ad boosting Trump-backed candidate
House Democrats, as well as some Republicans, are ripping into the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee for airing a TV ad Tuesday amplifying the right-wing positions of GOP candidate John Gibbs — an election-denying former Trump administration official who secured his ex-boss’ endorsement — in a tight GOP primary race for a key Michigan congressional seat.
The Worst Supreme Court Decision Is Yet to Come | Opinion
Thwart the impending decision in Moore v. Harper by flipping more state legislatures.
Rep. Jahana Hayes could be the first incumbent Connecticut Democrat to lose in 22 years
As Republicans set their sights on recapturing a majority in the House, much of the focus of party leaders, activists, and political players is on battleground seats in states such as Nevada, Ohio, Michigan, and Virginia. But could an upset be brewing in the Democratic stronghold of New England?
Opinion: One state where GOPers show the election wasn't stolen
A Kentucky legislative panel held a recent hearing on election integrity. The message from those who testified: Kentucky's elections are secure. Joshua A. Douglas points out this is quite different from the national sentiment among many on the right.
Trump-backed challenger tries to primary Rep. Newhouse in Washington's 4th District
(The Center Square) – Four-term Rep. Dan Newhouse faces six Republican challengers in the deep-red Fourth Congressional District primary election on Aug. 2. Loren Culp, a retired law enforcement officer and the GOP's gubernatorial candidate in 2020, is a leading contender for the seat that Newhouse has held since 2014.
Elizabeth Warren wants to let 16- and 17-year-olds pre-register to vote
"Young people are the future of America, and with voting rights under attack across the country, we must do everything we can to ensure they can exercise their right to vote." U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren says she wants to better protect the youth vote. On Monday, the senior senator from...
Three GOP candidates vie to take on Kim Schrier in Washington's 8th Congressional District
(The Center Square) – Leading into next week's primaries, three Republican candidates are seeking to dethrone incumbent U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier, D-Sammamish, for Washington’s 8th Congressional District. While there are 10 candidates running to take over Schreir’s position that spans the eastern sections of King and Pierce counties...
POLITICO
Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.
Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
Which party will win in the midterm elections, according to top election analysts
Poll analysts are widely predicting that the GOP is poised to take not only the House of Representatives but also the Senate. The new predictions come at a key point for President Joe Biden, who is faced with crisis after crisis and a Senate and House on the edge.
Two Republican women - a Trump critic and a devotee - await primary results
WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Two Republican women - one a critic of Donald Trump and another an outspoken devotee of the former president - awaited election results on Wednesday in Washington state and Arizona primaries that offer further evidence of his grip on the party.
A historian compares the Jan. 6 hearings to the Watergate ones and warns the US is in a 'much more dangerous position now'
Ken Hughes, a Watergate historian, told Insider that the structures that kept a president from abusing power 50 years ago are no longer functioning.
Washington Examiner
Republicans leading midterm race for House control: Poll
A new battleground election tracker shows Republicans controlling the House come this fall’s midterm elections . The poll unveiled by CBS News on Sunday showed that if November’s midterm elections were held today, Republicans would regain control of the House with 230 seats compared to 205 for Democrats. A total of 218 seats are needed to control the congressional chamber.
NY Dem blasts 'DC Democratic establishment' over 'out of touch' talking points: 'I would lose all credibility'
FIRST ON FOX: A New York Democratic candidate for the House of Representatives torched the "D.C. Democratic establishment" over their "out of touch" talking points. Josh Riley, an attorney and former Capitol Hill staffer running for New York’s 19th District, criticized the "talking points" coming out of the Democratic Party leadership in Washington as "wildly out of touch," noting he "would lose all credibility" if he repeated them to voters.
Seven Missourian candidates completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection Survey since July 17
Below are a selection of responses from the candidates who filled out Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey since July 17. To read each candidate’s full responses, click their name at the bottom of the article. Bryce Lockwood is running for election to the U.S. House to represent Missouri’s 7th...
MAGA die-hard and 2020 election denier Kari Lake wins GOP primary for Arizona governor - as Trump celebrates Tuesday victories as a 'perfect 8-0 record of endorsements!'
Kari Lake, a former news anchor who walked away from her journalism career and was embraced by Donald Trump and his staunch supporters, won the Republican primary for Arizona governor on Thursday. Lake's victory was a blow to the GOP establishment that lined up behind lawyer and businesswoman Karrin Taylor...
Washington Examiner
Eli Crane wins Arizona GOP House primary to face Democratic Rep. Tom O'Halleran
Former Navy SEAL Eli Crane, who went on Shark Tank to pitch a company that turns bullets into bottle openers, won Tuesday's GOP primary election for the 2nd Congressional District. He beat seven challengers, including Arizona's first black Republican state legislator and another believed to be a key player of the QAnon movement. Crane will face incumbent Rep. Tom O'Halleran, one of the most endangered House Democrats in the country, in November's general election.
Experts warn of election ‘havoc’ across the U.S. if North Carolina case succeeds
WASHINGTON — Legal experts on Thursday warned lawmakers on the U.S. House Administration Committee that if the U.S. Supreme Court upholds a North Carolina case that embraces a fringe election theory, it would undermine future elections across the country. “To be blunt, it would be extraordinary destabilizing,” said Carolyn Shapiro, a law professor at the Chicago-Kent […] The post Experts warn of election ‘havoc’ across the U.S. if North Carolina case succeeds appeared first on Michigan Advance.
