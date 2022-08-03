Read on www.millburysutton.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Worcester Receives $200k Grant for Bridge Underpass Lighting
WORCESTER - The City of Worcester received a $200,000 Shared Streets & Spaces program grant to install LED lights for three bridge underpasses at Green Street, Franklin Street, and Madison Street in the city’s Canal District. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation award is one of 184 announced earlier this...
thegraftonnews.com
Still plenty of summer fun with these local fairs and festivals
Aug. 5-7 YANKEE HOMECOMING DAYS: July 30-Aug. 7, Newburyport. Information: https://www.newburyport.com/events-in-newburyport/. ST. AGRIPPINA DI MINEO FEAST: Aug. 4-7, Hanover and Battery streets, Boston. Feast opens at 7 p.m. on Aug. 4, and will run from noon-11 p.m. Aug. 5-7. Procession on Aug. 7 at noon. Information: https://www.facebook.com/saintagrippinaboston/. Support local journalism:...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Southborough resident claims $1 million prize
A Southborough resident won a $1 million prize off of a scratch-off ticket this week. Carla Baptiste Ojha claimed her prize on Monday in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Double Your Money” instant ticket game. She opted to receive her prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes, the lottery said. She was joined by her husband, Tuheen, when claiming her prize.
Beloved restaurant opening new location in Massachusetts
MALDEN, Mass. — A wildly popular restaurant known for its steak tips, ribs, and hearty Italian dishes is opening a new location in Massachusetts. Tommy Floramo’s, a staple of the Chelsea restaurant scene since 1984, is expanding to Malden. In an Instagram post, Malden Mayor Gary Christenson wrote,”...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mybackyardnews.com
PLAINVILLE, MASSACHUSETTS – REX TRAILER – BOOMTOWN
Discussion on Cowboy Town by PHC member Kristine Moore. Sunday, August 14th, 2022, at 4:00pm in the Plainville Town Hall Meeting Room. The Plainville Historical Commission is thrilled to host Kristine Moore as she leads a discussion on the history of Cowboy Town, a western theme park that operated in Plainville from 1957-1960.
Man nearly crushed by trees in Hollis, NH
BOSTON -- Some severe thunderstorms moved across Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Friday afternoon. In Hollis, New Hampshire a storm sent trees and wires down. A man was nearly crushed by trees while sitting in his truck. Zachary Leishman was about to pull out of his driveway when in a matter of seconds, the wind and rain uprooted not one, but two trees, crashing onto his truck with him inside. "I was scared. I didn't want to move," Leishman said. "Pretty much I was freaking out."Terrified that at any moment, the roof of his truck would give way.It was a tangled...
The Landmark
Fundraiser is memorial to Gjinis
HOLDEN — A special event was held July 1 at Specialty Sandwich Company in memory of Llaertis George Gjinis, the beloved co-owner of the eatery who passed away at the end of April. The event raised $2,000 for Shine Initiative, a nonprofit organization based in Worcester with a mission to combat discrimination and to destigmatize mental health conditions in youth.
Homelessness in Worcester: Summit highlights the need for more affordable housing now
Elmo Quiles became homeless in the summer of 2019 after most of his immediate family, including his identical twin brother, died. Quiles’ dog Lucas was close to all he had left. Quiles took Lucas with him to the podium on Wednesday night during a Summit on Housing and Community...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ziggy Bombs Opening Restaurant in Downtown Worcester this Fall
WORCESTER - The extremely popular Ziggy Bombs specialty steak and cheese subs food truck plans to open its first brick-and-mortar this fall on Franklin Street. In an interview early Thursday morning, Ziggy Bombs owner Mike Devish said he's hoping to open the restaurant by the end of September, but there's construction that needs to be done and city permits he's still waiting on.
Down to the last crumb at former Table Talk Pies building
WORCESTER — Demolition equipment has been devouring the Table Talk Pies building in Kelley Square for much of the summer. Crews are razing the storied baking factory to make way for the planned construction of apartments and retail space, called Table Talk Lofts. ...
7 Multi-Unit Properties Off Pleasant Street in Worcester Bought for $4.65 Million
WORCESTER - Seven properties with 28 units on Pleasant Street in Worcester sold for $4.65 million. The properties at 831 Pleasant St., 5 Richmond Ave., 9 Richmond Ave. and four properties on Ureco Terrace are included in the sale. The properties total over 30,500 square feet on one acre. Dorel...
ABC6.com
Department of Health closes four beaches for swimming
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed four beaches for swimming Thursday. The Department of Health said bacteria levels at Camp Hoffman Beach and Kingston’s Camp Beach in Kingston, Camp Canonicus Beach in Exeter, and Kent County YMCA Beach in Warwick returned to safe levels.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
millburysutton.com
Programs with the Sutton Senior Center: Sign up for noon luncheons
Learn what’s happening in town. Refreshments provided. Aug. 12; RSVP by Aug. 10 -- jambalaya. $3 per person. Aug. 23; RSVP by Aug. 10 -- omelet. $3 per person. RSVP with Michelle Saucier, 508-234-0703. Support local journalism: Subscribe to telegram.com today for only $1 for 6 months. Midday Matinee.
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode Island
A popular supermarket chain is planning to open another new store location in Rhode Island. Read on to learn more. According to local sources, Trader Joe's has confirmed that it will be opening a new grocery store location in Providence later this year.
Some tenants of a collapsed Mill Street apartment in Worcester able to reach agreement with landlords on belongings, others have to return to court
Samuel Okai hasn’t been able to sleep since the roof of the building he lived in collapsed into his apartment building on July 15. He wakes up in the middle of the night anxious that the roof is collapsing in on him again. Okai lived in one of the...
With Worcester residents to vote on Community Preservation Act this fall, report says city could raise $3.7 million in first year
The city of Worcester could raise over $3.7 million in fiscal year 2023 for open space, recreation, housing and historic preservation if residents opt in to the Community Preservation Act this fall, according to a new report by the Worcester Regional Research Bureau. Enacting the CPA property tax surcharge would...
nbcboston.com
This Beloved Boston Deli Could Be Reopening
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like a longtime breakfast and lunch spot in downtown Boston could be returning after shutting down earlier this year. According to a tweet from @graham_morphis that was shared by WGBH state house reporter Katie Lannan, the High Spot Deli in...
MassLive.com
Sunsets after 8 end in Massachusetts in the coming days
Enjoy the extended summer daylight while it lasts. The sun will begin to set before 8 p.m. in most of Massachusetts beginning this week. In June, during the longest days of the year, sunrises in Boston approached 5 a.m. and sunsets were nearly as late as 8:30 p.m., according to the daylight tracking website TimeandDate.com.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: temporarily closed pharmacies at local Walgreens locations
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after several viewers reach out to us with concerns over several Walgreens locations in Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties that have had their pharmacies “temporarily closed.”. In particular, we have been made aware of the same situation happening at...
How the drought is affecting local rivers and waterways
Our very dry weather continues and according to the state's current drought status, most of Western Massachusetts is experiencing both critical and significant drought conditions.
Comments / 0