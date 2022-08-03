ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sutton, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester Receives $200k Grant for Bridge Underpass Lighting

WORCESTER - The City of Worcester received a $200,000 Shared Streets & Spaces program grant to install LED lights for three bridge underpasses at Green Street, Franklin Street, and Madison Street in the city’s Canal District. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation award is one of 184 announced earlier this...
thegraftonnews.com

Still plenty of summer fun with these local fairs and festivals

Aug. 5-7 YANKEE HOMECOMING DAYS: July 30-Aug. 7, Newburyport. Information: https://www.newburyport.com/events-in-newburyport/. ST. AGRIPPINA DI MINEO FEAST: Aug. 4-7, Hanover and Battery streets, Boston. Feast opens at 7 p.m. on Aug. 4, and will run from noon-11 p.m. Aug. 5-7. Procession on Aug. 7 at noon. Information: https://www.facebook.com/saintagrippinaboston/. Support local journalism:...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Southborough resident claims $1 million prize

A Southborough resident won a $1 million prize off of a scratch-off ticket this week. Carla Baptiste Ojha claimed her prize on Monday in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Double Your Money” instant ticket game. She opted to receive her prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes, the lottery said. She was joined by her husband, Tuheen, when claiming her prize.
SOUTHBOROUGH, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sutton, MA
Government
City
Millbury, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Grafton, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Millbury, MA
Government
City
Sutton, MA
City
Uxbridge, MA
City
Northbridge, MA
State
Rhode Island State
mybackyardnews.com

PLAINVILLE, MASSACHUSETTS – REX TRAILER – BOOMTOWN

Discussion on Cowboy Town by PHC member Kristine Moore. Sunday, August 14th, 2022, at 4:00pm in the Plainville Town Hall Meeting Room. The Plainville Historical Commission is thrilled to host Kristine Moore as she leads a discussion on the history of Cowboy Town, a western theme park that operated in Plainville from 1957-1960.
CBS Boston

Man nearly crushed by trees in Hollis, NH

BOSTON -- Some severe thunderstorms moved across Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Friday afternoon. In Hollis, New Hampshire a storm sent trees and wires down. A man was nearly crushed by trees while sitting in his truck.  Zachary Leishman was about to pull out of his driveway when in a matter of seconds, the wind and rain uprooted not one, but two trees, crashing onto his truck with him inside. "I was scared. I didn't want to move," Leishman said. "Pretty much I was freaking out."Terrified that at any moment, the roof of his truck would give way.It was a tangled...
HOLLIS, NH
The Landmark

Fundraiser is memorial to Gjinis

HOLDEN — A special event was held July 1 at Specialty Sandwich Company in memory of Llaertis George Gjinis, the beloved co-owner of the eatery who passed away at the end of April. The event raised $2,000 for Shine Initiative, a nonprofit organization based in Worcester with a mission to combat discrimination and to destigmatize mental health conditions in youth.
WORCESTER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Pantries#Art#Photography
thisweekinworcester.com

Ziggy Bombs Opening Restaurant in Downtown Worcester this Fall

WORCESTER - The extremely popular Ziggy Bombs specialty steak and cheese subs food truck plans to open its first brick-and-mortar this fall on Franklin Street. In an interview early Thursday morning, Ziggy Bombs owner Mike Devish said he's hoping to open the restaurant by the end of September, but there's construction that needs to be done and city permits he's still waiting on.
WORCESTER, MA
ABC6.com

Department of Health closes four beaches for swimming

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed four beaches for swimming Thursday. The Department of Health said bacteria levels at Camp Hoffman Beach and Kingston’s Camp Beach in Kingston, Camp Canonicus Beach in Exeter, and Kent County YMCA Beach in Warwick returned to safe levels.
WARWICK, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
CVS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Recycling
millburysutton.com

Programs with the Sutton Senior Center: Sign up for noon luncheons

Learn what’s happening in town. Refreshments provided. Aug. 12; RSVP by Aug. 10 -- jambalaya. $3 per person. Aug. 23; RSVP by Aug. 10 -- omelet. $3 per person. RSVP with Michelle Saucier, 508-234-0703. Support local journalism: Subscribe to telegram.com today for only $1 for 6 months. Midday Matinee.
SUTTON, MA
nbcboston.com

This Beloved Boston Deli Could Be Reopening

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like a longtime breakfast and lunch spot in downtown Boston could be returning after shutting down earlier this year. According to a tweet from @graham_morphis that was shared by WGBH state house reporter Katie Lannan, the High Spot Deli in...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Sunsets after 8 end in Massachusetts in the coming days

Enjoy the extended summer daylight while it lasts. The sun will begin to set before 8 p.m. in most of Massachusetts beginning this week. In June, during the longest days of the year, sunrises in Boston approached 5 a.m. and sunsets were nearly as late as 8:30 p.m., according to the daylight tracking website TimeandDate.com.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: temporarily closed pharmacies at local Walgreens locations

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after several viewers reach out to us with concerns over several Walgreens locations in Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties that have had their pharmacies “temporarily closed.”. In particular, we have been made aware of the same situation happening at...
CHICOPEE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy