ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver's ban on LoDo food trucks may be permanent to crack down on crime

By Alayna Alvarez
Axios Denver
Axios Denver
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y5b6Z_0h304zb300

You may need to trek a bit farther to find a food truck if you leave downtown Denver's buzziest bars hungry.

What's happening: The city has temporarily banned truck operators from serving late-night bites along certain stretches of LoDo to break up crowds and crack down on downtown crime .

  • Blocks included fall between 19th and 20th streets along Blake Street, 19th and 21st on Market Street, and 20th and 21st on Larimer Street.
  • The ban, which has spurred backlash from business owners, could be a "permanent change," a spokesperson for the Denver Police Department tells Axios Denver.

Why it matters: The move marks another blow to a struggling downtown that appears to have lost its luster , and another strike for small-business owners still struggling thanks to the pandemic.

What they're saying: DPD claims that relocating food trucks will help push people to leave downtown after closing time and keep large gatherings from creating safety concerns.

  • In the meantime, the city is working with food truck owners to find new spots or refund their permits, says Mayor Michael Hancock's spokesperson Mike Strott.

Of note: The city's decision comes just weeks after Denver police shot an armed man in LoDo and injured six bystanders exiting area bars. DPD and the mayor's office say the new policy was not prompted by the incident.

The other side: Food truck owners are infuriated, and industry leaders say operators have been unfairly "targeted."

  • The city's decision "affects us big time — this is our life, our income," Mohammad Alissa, ​​a five-year LoDo food truck operator of Gyros Town, told 9News.
  • "[N]o food trucks have caused any problem for any reason," said Osama Abdol, owner of Gyro King, per Denver7.
  • "After two-plus years of ... pandemic-related restrictions, and now skyrocketing food and labor costs, these foodservice operators do not deserve to be shut out of viable marketplaces where they are simply trying to ... earn a living," Colorado Restaurant Association's spokesperson Denise Mickelsen tells Axios Denver.

The big picture: Crime continues to soar in Denver, and downtown remains one of the city's violent hotspots.

  • The latest policy experiment is one of a slew of solutions city leaders are trying out to tamp down crime.

Comments / 2

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OutThere Colorado

Food trucks no longer permitted in Lower Downtown Denver

Food trucks will no longer be permitted in the Lower Downtown area because of safety concerns “for all who visit and work in the LoDo area,” Denver police announced last week. A statement from police said they believe that having food trucks operate elsewhere will help “curb large...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
City
Colorado City, CO
Westword

Why John Pacheaco Police Shooting Is Primed to Make Colorado Legal History

The tragic story of John Pacheaco, who died on Halloween 2020 after two Glendale Police Department officers, Neal McCormick and Chandler Phillips, repeatedly shot into his vehicle, is on track to make Colorado legal history as the first case to be tried under reform legislation that allows law enforcement officials to be held personally liable for wrongful death.
GLENDALE, CO
The Denver Gazette

Death investigation upgraded to homicide in Denver

A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found death in the city's Cole neighborhood on Friday. Officers were sent to the 3600 block of North High Street at 7:30 a.m. and found the woman. Police upgraded the probe from a death investigation to a homicide on Friday afternoon....
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denver Police#Food Truck#Food Industry#Crime#Downtown Denver#Dpd
David Heitz

How to quiet a noisy Denver neighbor

(Denver, Colo.) Noisy neighbors can be a daunting menace. A loud party keeping someone awake when they have to work the next day can be infuriating. While some people may not want to get police involved, others waste no time calling the cops on their noisy neighbor.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
OutThere Colorado

Pedestrian, 2 dogs dead in hit-and-run crash in Colorado, suspect at large

A man and his two dogs were found dead early on Friday morning after an apparent hit-and-run crash, according to officials from the Aurora Police Department. At around 2:30 AM, police received reports of a single vehicle crash at South Reservoir Road and East Mansfield Avenue. Upon arrival, police discovered a crashed vehicle in the center of South Reservoir Road. They also located a man and two dogs laying in the grass nearby. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Car stolen in Jeffco dumped in Denver neighborhood

Jefferson County deputies found an abandoned stolen car in southwest Denver Wednesday morning, but no suspects. According to the sheriff's office, a carjacking took place overnight in Jefferson County, and the victim took themselves to the hospital before calling law enforcement several hours later. The investigation led Jeffco deputies to a Denver neighborhood south of Highway 285, where deputies formed a perimeter around the stolen vehicle. A shelter-in-place order was issued for homes in the 3600 block of S Depew Street for about an hour. Deputies and police responded to the car near the intersection with W Lehigh Avenue and S Eaton Street. It was determined the car had been abandoned, and there were no suspects found in the area. The original location of the carjacking was not immediately known. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is leading the carjacking investigation.
Axios Denver

Axios Denver

Denver, CO
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
773K+
Views
ABOUT

Get smarter, faster about what's happening in your backyard, curated by local reporters.

 https://www.axios.com/local/denver

Comments / 0

Community Policy