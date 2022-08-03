Read on lompocrecord.com
Donald Trump 'Takes Back Over' Government in Four Months, Pastor Says
Reverend Shane Vaughn predicted that former President Donald Trump will be taking "back over" control of the government in four months, citing the upcoming midterm elections when Republicans are expected by many analysts to win back the House and possibly the Senate as well. Many Christian pastors and self-described prophets...
Democrats 'worried' that 'diehard' Kamala Harris loyalists are 'virtually nonexistent,' The Hill reports
The Hill reported on Monday that Democrats were worried about a lack of "diehard Kamala Harris loyalists" within the administration after several staffers left the vice president's office. "It’s always been a problem," a former Harris aide told the outlet. "You have to have your people around you." Another White...
POLITICO
Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.
Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
As the US watched the January 6 hearing, Fox News showed outrage – at Biden getting Covid
Fox News’s primetime stars chided Biden for contracting the virus they say he alleged couldn’t be caught with a vaccine
The Big Lie review: Jonathan Lemire laments what Trump hath wrought
Joe Biden sits in the Oval Office but Donald Trump occupies prime space in America’s psyche. Mike Pence’s most senior aides have testified before a federal grand jury. An investigation by prosecutors in Georgia proceeds apace. In a high-stakes game of chicken, the message from the Department of Justice grows more ominous. Trump’s actions are reportedly under the microscope at the DoJ. He teases a re-election bid. Season two of the January 6 committee hearings beckons.
MSNBC
Why the Justice Dept. is holding off on charging Trump
Despite a mountain of evidence from the Jan. 6 Committee, Attorney General Merrick Garland is still sending mixed messages about whether he’ll prosecute former President Trump. Former U.S. Attorney Barb McQuade and Washington Post national correspondent Philip Bump discuss the Justice Department’s hesitation and signs that the GOP is withdrawing support for Trump 2024.July 23, 2022.
'Big Trump supporter' no longer: LIV creates rift among 9/11 survivors
BEDMINSTER, New Jersey — Former President Donald Trump isn’t just in the sand trap with Democrats over his business dealings with Saudi-sponsored LIV Golf, as some of his own supporters from the 9/11 survivor community also deem him out of bounds.
Dick Cheney calls Trump greatest threat US ever faced in campaign ad for daughter Liz
Former Vice President Dick Cheney came out swinging against Donald Trump and the “MAGA” wing of the GOP in an ad released by his daughter, Congresswoman Liz Cheney as she faces the toughest election of her political career.Mr Cheney held nothing back in his criticism of the former president, who he blamed for leading a violent attempt to overthrow the lawful US government and labeled the greatest threat to the United States in the more than two-century history of the republic."In our nation’s 246-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic...
MSNBC
Trump livid as Fox News turns on MAGA -- No Trump speech or interviews on air at Fox
The tug-of-war within Fox News continues as the network ignores a Trump speech to air Ron DeSantis instead. Trump also has not even appeared for an interview on Fox since April 13, 2022. The former President hitting back and reportedly “tracking which hosts he can count on.” MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the devastating shift for Trump. Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson joins, adding: “Trump] sits in Mar-A-Lago and throws things at the walls every time he sees DeSantis on Fox, which is about every 35 seconds now. He is the guy Rupert [Murdoch] has picked…"Aug. 1, 2022.
Trump 'Terrified' as Walls 'Closing in' With Cipollone Hearing: Mary Trump
Mary Trump, the niece of former President Donald Trump, said Saturday that her uncle is "terrified" after former White House counsel Pat Cipollone was interviewed Friday by the House select committee that is investigating last year's Capitol riot. Cipollone testified before the committee behind closed doors after the panel subpoenaed...
Trump official considered faking heart attack to disrupt Helsinki press conference: Book
Fiona Hill, onetime adviser on Russia to former President Donald Trump, considered faking a heart attack to put a stop to Trump's infamous 2018 press conference in Helsinki with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to a new book.
Former Oath Keeper reveals their plans to start a civil war
Sara Kamali, University of California Santa Barbara. During his testimony before congressional investigators, former Oath Keepers spokesman Jason Van Tatenhove left little doubt about the intentions of the white nationalist militia group when its members stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Tatenhove explained that Jan. 6 “could have been a spark that started a new civil war.” “We need to quit mincing words and just talk about truths,” Tatenhove said, “and what it was going to be was an armed revolution.”
NBC News
Former White House attorney Ty Cobb: ‘Big Lie has been good only for Trump’
Ty Cobb is no stranger to former President Donald Trump. An accomplished attorney with a signature handlebar mustache, Cobb served in the Trump White House from 2017-2018, where he led the internal response to special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation. Cobb proved to be an influential adviser during his...
Kinzinger: Subpoena of ex-White House counsel 'probably bad' for Trump
Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone having been subpoenaed by a federal grand jury is "probably bad" for former President Donald Trump, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, one of the two Republicans serving on the House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, said Wednesday.
New memo suggests no charges for former President Donald Trump before midterms
A new memo from U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland suggests there will not be a federal indictment for former President Donald Trump, pertaining to his conduct on Jan. 6, before the November midterms. Laurence Tribe, a constitutional law professor at Harvard University, joins "Red and Blue" to discuss the memo.
Trump Denies Being in 'The Beast' on Jan. 6 After Committee Released Video
In a social media post on Tuesday attacking the January 6 committee just hours before its next public hearing, former President Donald Trump denied he was inside the vehicle, called "the beast," where he allegedly lunged at a member of his security detail. Cassidy Hutchinson, who served as a top...
'Prosecute Trump' Sign Appears Outside Trump Tower After Jan. 6 Hearing
Whether Donald Trump will be prosecuted over his role in the Capitol riot is becoming a pressing issue as the January 6 committee's hearings reveal damning information about the former president. But while it's unclear whether the House committee's investigation will actually lead to an unprecedented prosecution of the former...
'Something has changed': Stelter on Trump and Fox relationship
CNN’s Brian Stelter asks his panelists about the shifting relationship between former President Donald Trump and Fox after the cable news organization decided not to cover one of his recent speeches.
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook: Cheney zeroes in on ‘key question’ about Trump
JUST POSTED — In an excerpt from his forthcoming book, “The Big Lie” ($29.99), Jonathan Lemire writes about DONALD TRUMP’s visit to India in February 2020: “Donald Trump Could Lie His Way Out of Just About Anything — Until COVID: An inside account of the panicked days that heralded the end of Trump’s presidency.”
Filmmaker asks Trump to discuss Jan. 6 attack. See his response
Documentary filmmaker Alex Holder discusses an excerpt from his docuseries “Unprecedented,” wherein he asks then-President Donald Trump to reflect on the January 6 attack on the Capitol.
