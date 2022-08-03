ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millbury, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
millburysutton.com

Programs with the Sutton Senior Center: Sign up for noon luncheons

Learn what’s happening in town. Refreshments provided. Aug. 12; RSVP by Aug. 10 -- jambalaya. $3 per person. Aug. 23; RSVP by Aug. 10 -- omelet. $3 per person. RSVP with Michelle Saucier, 508-234-0703. Support local journalism: Subscribe to telegram.com today for only $1 for 6 months. Midday Matinee.
SUTTON, MA
CBS Boston

To Do List: Seafood festival, pickleball tournament, paint party

BOSTON - If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there's a seafood festival, a pickleball tournament, a Revolutionary War reenactment and a paint party.BOSTON SEAFOOD FESTIVALIt's a full day of celebrating seafood and local fishing. The Boston Seafood Festival is taking place Sunday.On the schedule - chef demos, an oyster shucking contest, live entertainment, and, of course, the opportunity to try some of the best seafood around.One of the festival highlights is an all-day lobster bake overlooking Boston Harbor.bostonseafoodfestival.org When: Sunday, August 7 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)Where: Boston Fish PierCost: Lobster Bake: $55.95General admission adult: $20General admission...
BOSTON, MA
natickreport.com

Where to eat in Natick

Looking to branch out for breakfast, lunch, or dinner in Natick? We’ve rounded up all of the town’s eating establishments (though please let us know if anything’s missing or outdated, or if you’re interested in sponsoring our Natick restaurants page: natickreport@gmail.com). For Indian for I love...
NATICK, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Millbury, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Millbury, MA
Government
millburysutton.com

State grant helps Sutton Housing Authority add path, gardens and a cow

SUTTON -- New clotheslines. a new grill. Nice, but a bit ordinary. A new water sculpture, handicapped-accessible picnic tables, gardens, colorful benches and a multi-painted cow?. Not so ordinary. Support local journalism: Subscribe to telegram.com today for only $1 for 6 months. Thanks to a state grant, the Sutton Housing...
SUTTON, MA
thegraftonnews.com

Nipmuc Nation hosts first-ever Pow Wow at VFW in South Grafton

SOUTH GRAFTON -- Long before there was a VFW, or a school, or even a town, Native Americans lived here. On July 31, the Nipmuc Nation celebrated that longevity, and resilience, with its first-ever Pow Wow in the back of the VFW. Support local journalism: Subscribe to telegram.com today for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Chicken Eggs#Apollo#The Apollo Lunar Lander
millburysutton.com

Still plenty of summer fun with these local fairs and festivals

Aug. 5-7 YANKEE HOMECOMING DAYS: July 30-Aug. 7, Newburyport. Information: https://www.newburyport.com/events-in-newburyport/. ST. AGRIPPINA DI MINEO FEAST: Aug. 4-7, Hanover and Battery streets, Boston. Feast opens at 7 p.m. on Aug. 4, and will run from noon-11 p.m. Aug. 5-7. Procession on Aug. 7 at noon. Information: https://www.facebook.com/saintagrippinaboston/. Support local journalism:...
BOSTON, MA
worcestermag.com

First Person: Careful which stool you pick when you eat at the counter

It was an error on my part. If forced to sit at the counter at a food establishment, I never sit on a stool next to an empty stool if I’m with a party of three or more. We went to Meraki Coffee Dessert Bar around 8 p.m. Saturday night with our daughter Amanda and her husband Rich after a lovely dinner at Peppercorn's.
WORCESTER, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
iheart.com

New Pickle Pizza Trend Growing In Popularity At Local Pizzerias

STOUGHTON, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Everyone's got a favorite pizza topping—whether it be the classic pepperoni or something more healthy like spinach— but a new popular pizza topping is dividing pizza lovers. Turns out pickles, the classic sandwich condiment, are a new popular go-to pizza topping for...
STOUGHTON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Westborough receives three bids for former Regal Cinemas

WESTBOROUGH – Three bids for the Westborough-owned former Regal Cinemas have been submitted and opened. Confidential Administrative Assistant Cela Dorr said the bids were opened last Monday. “Now begins a period of review of the [request for proposals],” she said. The former movie theater, which is located at...
Eater

Farewell to the Chop Suey Sandwich, an Unlikely Icon of Massachusetts’s North Shore

Loaded with savory, saucy bean sprouts and barely contained by a modest hamburger bun, the chop suey sandwich at the Salem Lowe restaurant is a micro-regional curiosity and a North Shore icon. Locals and visitors to Salem, Massachusetts, have been enjoying this summertime staple for decades, dispensed from a modest takeout window located in scenic Salem Willows park.
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Southborough resident claims $1 million prize

A Southborough resident won a $1 million prize off of a scratch-off ticket this week. Carla Baptiste Ojha claimed her prize on Monday in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Double Your Money” instant ticket game. She opted to receive her prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes, the lottery said. She was joined by her husband, Tuheen, when claiming her prize.
SOUTHBOROUGH, MA
mybackyardnews.com

PLAINVILLE, MASSACHUSETTS – REX TRAILER – BOOMTOWN

Discussion on Cowboy Town by PHC member Kristine Moore. Sunday, August 14th, 2022, at 4:00pm in the Plainville Town Hall Meeting Room. The Plainville Historical Commission is thrilled to host Kristine Moore as she leads a discussion on the history of Cowboy Town, a western theme park that operated in Plainville from 1957-1960.
whdh.com

Boxford bear becomes talk of the town

BOXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A bear spotted bumbling around Boxford has become a bit of a celebrity among the locals. For the past few days, a black bear has made multiple appearances in the Essex County town. One resident, Betty Hearne, told 7NEWS that one day, she heard rustling in...
BOXFORD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy