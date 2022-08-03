Read on www.millburysutton.com
millburysutton.com
Programs with the Sutton Senior Center: Sign up for noon luncheons
Learn what’s happening in town. Refreshments provided. Aug. 12; RSVP by Aug. 10 -- jambalaya. $3 per person. Aug. 23; RSVP by Aug. 10 -- omelet. $3 per person. RSVP with Michelle Saucier, 508-234-0703. Support local journalism: Subscribe to telegram.com today for only $1 for 6 months. Midday Matinee.
To Do List: Seafood festival, pickleball tournament, paint party
BOSTON - If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there's a seafood festival, a pickleball tournament, a Revolutionary War reenactment and a paint party.BOSTON SEAFOOD FESTIVALIt's a full day of celebrating seafood and local fishing. The Boston Seafood Festival is taking place Sunday.On the schedule - chef demos, an oyster shucking contest, live entertainment, and, of course, the opportunity to try some of the best seafood around.One of the festival highlights is an all-day lobster bake overlooking Boston Harbor.bostonseafoodfestival.org When: Sunday, August 7 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)Where: Boston Fish PierCost: Lobster Bake: $55.95General admission adult: $20General admission...
natickreport.com
Where to eat in Natick
Looking to branch out for breakfast, lunch, or dinner in Natick? We’ve rounded up all of the town’s eating establishments (though please let us know if anything’s missing or outdated, or if you’re interested in sponsoring our Natick restaurants page: natickreport@gmail.com). For Indian for I love...
nrinow.news
Village Haven purchased for $860K: New era set to begin for a North Smithfield classic
NORTH SMITHFIELD – The sale of a popular School Street restaurant to a neighboring business was finalized last week, with a deed for the purchase of Village Haven for $861,700 recorded in the North Smitihfield Town Clerk’s office. Dog Pack, LLC, a company registered in March by Lucky...
millburysutton.com
State grant helps Sutton Housing Authority add path, gardens and a cow
SUTTON -- New clotheslines. a new grill. Nice, but a bit ordinary. A new water sculpture, handicapped-accessible picnic tables, gardens, colorful benches and a multi-painted cow?. Not so ordinary. Support local journalism: Subscribe to telegram.com today for only $1 for 6 months. Thanks to a state grant, the Sutton Housing...
Ziggy Bombs food truck to open brick-and-mortar restaurant on Worcester’s Franklin Street
A popular food truck based in Worcester will soon have its own brick-and-mortar restaurant. Ziggy Bombs, which sells unique, gourmet steak and cheese sandwiches, announced on Facebook Thursday that the new restaurant will open at 72-78 Franklin St., across from the Worcester Common. It will include both a restaurant and a merch store.
Popular Mass. theme park reopening for upcoming holiday season as owner searches for buyer
CARVER, Mass. — A popular family theme park in Massachusetts is reopening for the upcoming holiday season as the owner continues to work to sell the property. Edaville Family Theme Park in Carver will welcome guests back for classic Christmas lights, rides, food, and more from Nov. 10 through Jan. 1, 2023.
thegraftonnews.com
Nipmuc Nation hosts first-ever Pow Wow at VFW in South Grafton
SOUTH GRAFTON -- Long before there was a VFW, or a school, or even a town, Native Americans lived here. On July 31, the Nipmuc Nation celebrated that longevity, and resilience, with its first-ever Pow Wow in the back of the VFW. Support local journalism: Subscribe to telegram.com today for...
millburysutton.com
Still plenty of summer fun with these local fairs and festivals
Aug. 5-7 YANKEE HOMECOMING DAYS: July 30-Aug. 7, Newburyport. Information: https://www.newburyport.com/events-in-newburyport/. ST. AGRIPPINA DI MINEO FEAST: Aug. 4-7, Hanover and Battery streets, Boston. Feast opens at 7 p.m. on Aug. 4, and will run from noon-11 p.m. Aug. 5-7. Procession on Aug. 7 at noon. Information: https://www.facebook.com/saintagrippinaboston/. Support local journalism:...
worcestermag.com
First Person: Careful which stool you pick when you eat at the counter
It was an error on my part. If forced to sit at the counter at a food establishment, I never sit on a stool next to an empty stool if I’m with a party of three or more. We went to Meraki Coffee Dessert Bar around 8 p.m. Saturday night with our daughter Amanda and her husband Rich after a lovely dinner at Peppercorn's.
139th Bolton Fair opens Aug. 12, kicking off agricultural fair season in Central Mass.
LANCASTER — If you've spent the summer growing beefy, red tomatoes, raising the best livestock or hankering for some cotton candy and midway rides, your time has come. The 139th Bolton Fair runs Aug. 12 through 14 at the fairgrounds, 318 Seven Bridge Road in Lancaster. A preview midway runs from 5 to 10 p.m. ...
Beloved restaurant opening new location in Massachusetts
MALDEN, Mass. — A wildly popular restaurant known for its steak tips, ribs, and hearty Italian dishes is opening a new location in Massachusetts. Tommy Floramo’s, a staple of the Chelsea restaurant scene since 1984, is expanding to Malden. In an Instagram post, Malden Mayor Gary Christenson wrote,”...
Norwood woman blames mice infestation on landlord, nearby hospital
NORWOOD, Mass. — Patty Ross slowly pulled her kitchen appliances back from the wall, revealing piles of mouse droppings in almost every corner. She pointed to teeth marks on the inside of her cabinet doors and explained why she has to keep all her food sealed safely away inside the refrigerator.
iheart.com
New Pickle Pizza Trend Growing In Popularity At Local Pizzerias
STOUGHTON, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Everyone's got a favorite pizza topping—whether it be the classic pepperoni or something more healthy like spinach— but a new popular pizza topping is dividing pizza lovers. Turns out pickles, the classic sandwich condiment, are a new popular go-to pizza topping for...
communityadvocate.com
Westborough receives three bids for former Regal Cinemas
WESTBOROUGH – Three bids for the Westborough-owned former Regal Cinemas have been submitted and opened. Confidential Administrative Assistant Cela Dorr said the bids were opened last Monday. “Now begins a period of review of the [request for proposals],” she said. The former movie theater, which is located at...
Eater
Farewell to the Chop Suey Sandwich, an Unlikely Icon of Massachusetts’s North Shore
Loaded with savory, saucy bean sprouts and barely contained by a modest hamburger bun, the chop suey sandwich at the Salem Lowe restaurant is a micro-regional curiosity and a North Shore icon. Locals and visitors to Salem, Massachusetts, have been enjoying this summertime staple for decades, dispensed from a modest takeout window located in scenic Salem Willows park.
nbcboston.com
Floramo's Restaurant Planning to Open New Location in Malden. Here's Where
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. Last week, it was reported that an iconic place for steak tips and ribs was expanding to a new location, and now we have learned that another new one appears to be on its way as well. According to a tweet from...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Southborough resident claims $1 million prize
A Southborough resident won a $1 million prize off of a scratch-off ticket this week. Carla Baptiste Ojha claimed her prize on Monday in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Double Your Money” instant ticket game. She opted to receive her prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes, the lottery said. She was joined by her husband, Tuheen, when claiming her prize.
mybackyardnews.com
PLAINVILLE, MASSACHUSETTS – REX TRAILER – BOOMTOWN
Discussion on Cowboy Town by PHC member Kristine Moore. Sunday, August 14th, 2022, at 4:00pm in the Plainville Town Hall Meeting Room. The Plainville Historical Commission is thrilled to host Kristine Moore as she leads a discussion on the history of Cowboy Town, a western theme park that operated in Plainville from 1957-1960.
whdh.com
Boxford bear becomes talk of the town
BOXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A bear spotted bumbling around Boxford has become a bit of a celebrity among the locals. For the past few days, a black bear has made multiple appearances in the Essex County town. One resident, Betty Hearne, told 7NEWS that one day, she heard rustling in...
