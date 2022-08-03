ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

The Referee Shirt Was Invented at Eastern Michigan University

By Dana Marshall
K102.5
K102.5
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on k1025.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan freshman WR Amorion Walker is turning heads as freak athlete

Michigan may have found a diamond in the rough in its 2022 recruiting class. Amorion Walker was just a 3-star prospect out of Ponchatoula (Louisiana), but he’s turning heads in Wolverines camp. Five-star cornerback Will Johnson calls Walker, “the freakiest athlete I’ve been around,” per Alejandro Zuniga of The...
ANN ARBOR, MI
bvmsports.com

Davenport mourns the loss of football student-athlete EyQuan Cobb

We are saddened to learn that EyQuan Cobb, a member of our football team and a beloved member of our Davenport University community, was an innocent victim killed in a drive-by shooting in Detroit on Friday night. Our deepest sympathy goes out to his family, teammates and friends.
DETROIT, MI
WLNS

Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
Ypsilanti, MI
Education
City
Ypsilanti, MI
Ypsilanti, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Ypsilanti, MI
College Sports
mikefarrellsports.com

Fact or Fiction: Tampering, Nick Saban, Michigan Recruiting

In today’s Fact or Fiction, I look at three big recent topics in college football and decide whether the statement is indeed FACT or if it’s FICTION. Duh. Pat Narduzzi is saying what we all know when he says that name, image and likeness rules were “probably” violated over the spring. Narduzzi, who accused Lincoln Riley of tampering when star WR Jordan Addison transferred to USC, feels that the lack of NIL guidelines are leading to black market deals. And of course he’s right. But who’s going to step in and set these guidelines? Only the federal government can do that at this point as programs will deal with massive anti trust lawsuits as will any governing body. The NCAA let the genie out of the bottle here and it’s not going back in. But I do like how outspoken Narduzzi is.
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Referees#Invention#Emu
ClickOnDetroit.com

🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Summer isn’t over yet with plenty of festivals to take the family to this weekend. Monroe County Fair (Monroe County Fairgrounds), through Saturday 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.: The annual fair is one of Michigan’s oldest but it’s still shining as bright as ever. This year’s theme is “Diamonds are Fair-ever” as it celebrates its 75th year. On Friday, catch all the rip-roaring action at the monster truck show. On Saturday, the legendary band Tesla will be rocking out the fair for its finale. General admission for the fair is $7 for adults and $4 for children 6-12. Separate tickets required for big shows. Full schedule and more info here.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 burger spots in Metro Detroit

The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s the winning list of the best burger spots in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 burger spots in Metro Detroit:. 1. Big...
dbusiness.com

DBusiness Daily Update: Smokey Bones to Open Utica Restaurant Aug. 8, and More

Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies, including updates about the COVID-19 pandemic. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a message. Smokey Bones to Open Utica Restaurant Aug. 8. Smokey Bones is expanding its...
UTICA, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
The Detroit Free Press

Dearborn Homecoming: Fireworks set to blast off near Ford World Headquarters

Dearborn Homecoming is back bigger and better than before after a two-year hiatus, with tens of thousands of people expected to attend. Homecoming will be open to the public from noon to 11 p.m. Friday through Sunday, and all those from neighboring communities are invited to join in on the fun. Among the weekend's attractions are the carnival, live music, cultural tents, high school reunions, a giant bounce house, and fireworks.
DEARBORN, MI
Voice News

Radio Control Club of Detroit to take flight Aug. 6

Pilots registered through the Academy of Model Aeronautics are invited to participate in the Radio Control Club of Detroit’s Russ Hope Memorial 4 – Stroke Rally at 10 a.m. Aug. 6 at the club’s flying field in Lenox Township. The fly-in is only for radio controlled model...
DETROIT, MI
Dearborn Press & Guide

Dearborn Schools now hiring for many positions, training available for some staff

Dearborn Public Schools is again recruiting staff from part-time subs to full-time professionals as the district prepares to launch the new school year later this month. To help attract and retain staff, the district offers several initiatives to help non-professional employees get certifications in their field. Dearborn Public Schools is...
DEARBORN, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Priced out of Detroit? Consider the newly trendy haven of...Wyandotte

Make all the Downriver jokes you want. The Free Press has investigated, and declares at least one community there both hot (in terms of development) and cool (at least, as measured by cocktail bars and trendy restaurants). Let's have a drumroll for Wyandotte. JC Reindel reports:. Wyandotte's downtown, just off...
WYANDOTTE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Nervous robber leaves attempt in Livonia, decides to rob Dearborn Heights bank instead

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect is in custody after one attempt and one successful bank robbery. Police said handed a note saying he wanted $5,000 to a teller at a Citzens Bank on Plymouth near Merriman in Livonia on Thursday. However, the teller thought he was a customer, not a robber. There was some back and forth that made him nervous, so he left.
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI
K102.5

K102.5

Kalamazoo, MI
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
413K+
Views
ABOUT

K-102.5 plays the greatest hits of the 70s, 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy