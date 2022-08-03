The Referee Shirt Was Invented at Eastern Michigan University

Read on k1025.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
The Weeknd brings spectacle of blinding lights to Detroit with After Hours Til Dawn tourAndrew RothDetroit, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan freshman WR Amorion Walker is turning heads as freak athlete
Michigan may have found a diamond in the rough in its 2022 recruiting class. Amorion Walker was just a 3-star prospect out of Ponchatoula (Louisiana), but he’s turning heads in Wolverines camp. Five-star cornerback Will Johnson calls Walker, “the freakiest athlete I’ve been around,” per Alejandro Zuniga of The...
markerzone.com
UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN TERMINATES MEN'S HEAD HOCKEY COACH FOLLOWING MISCONDUCT ALLEGATIONS
Mel Pearson has reportedly been terminated as the University of Michigan Wolverines Men's Head Coach. In light of allegations of mistreatment among other things, news of his termination dropped today:. There is no word on who will replace Pearson, and the official announcement is expected on Friday, August 5th.
bvmsports.com
Davenport mourns the loss of football student-athlete EyQuan Cobb
We are saddened to learn that EyQuan Cobb, a member of our football team and a beloved member of our Davenport University community, was an innocent victim killed in a drive-by shooting in Detroit on Friday night. Our deepest sympathy goes out to his family, teammates and friends.
Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mikefarrellsports.com
Fact or Fiction: Tampering, Nick Saban, Michigan Recruiting
In today’s Fact or Fiction, I look at three big recent topics in college football and decide whether the statement is indeed FACT or if it’s FICTION. Duh. Pat Narduzzi is saying what we all know when he says that name, image and likeness rules were “probably” violated over the spring. Narduzzi, who accused Lincoln Riley of tampering when star WR Jordan Addison transferred to USC, feels that the lack of NIL guidelines are leading to black market deals. And of course he’s right. But who’s going to step in and set these guidelines? Only the federal government can do that at this point as programs will deal with massive anti trust lawsuits as will any governing body. The NCAA let the genie out of the bottle here and it’s not going back in. But I do like how outspoken Narduzzi is.
This Canton firefighter just retired to take a vital role with the Detroit Tigers
Canton firefighter Maureen Stoecklein has switched gear from public safety to professional sports as the Detroit Tigers nutrition coordinator. She was invited to become a crucial member of the professional baseball team’s support network in late 2021 and officially retired from firefighting duties this summer to focus on the Tigers’ fuel from food.
Golden State’s New Uniforms Look Suspiciously Similar To Michigan Wolverines
They say imitation is the highest form of flattery... but sometimes, it's not. ESPECIALLY, when you straight-up rip-off someone's design that has been in place for DECADES!. One of the most iconic, clean, and simple basketball jerseys in the game - the Michigan Wolverines - is being cloned as a Golden State Warriors jersey.
Crazy: Look Inside This Now Abandoned Elementary School In Brighton
If you are a fan of abandoned destinations, you'll be in a world shock to find one so close to home. Located in Brighton, Lindbom Elementary school has sat deserted for ten years. Look: Abandoned Elementary School In Brighton. This school has sat untouched by the sound of students' voices...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ClickOnDetroit.com
🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – Summer isn’t over yet with plenty of festivals to take the family to this weekend. Monroe County Fair (Monroe County Fairgrounds), through Saturday 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.: The annual fair is one of Michigan’s oldest but it’s still shining as bright as ever. This year’s theme is “Diamonds are Fair-ever” as it celebrates its 75th year. On Friday, catch all the rip-roaring action at the monster truck show. On Saturday, the legendary band Tesla will be rocking out the fair for its finale. General admission for the fair is $7 for adults and $4 for children 6-12. Separate tickets required for big shows. Full schedule and more info here.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 burger spots in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s the winning list of the best burger spots in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 burger spots in Metro Detroit:. 1. Big...
dbusiness.com
DBusiness Daily Update: Smokey Bones to Open Utica Restaurant Aug. 8, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies, including updates about the COVID-19 pandemic. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a message. Smokey Bones to Open Utica Restaurant Aug. 8. Smokey Bones is expanding its...
No Injuries Reported Following A Motor Vehicle Crash In Livonia (Detroit, MI )
A Motor vehicle crashed into the front of a metro Detroit coffee shop Thursday morning. The crash occurred at Coffee and Cream in Livonia at Hix and Joy Roads. There was a report from an employee of the coffee [..]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wrif.com
New Michigan Vernors Flavor is Finally Available – And It’s for Locals Only
If you’re a Michigan native and have never tasted Vernors, well, then I’m just going to have to take your Michigander card away. Sorry, but you have to taste Vernors as a Michigander, or else you just aren’t the real deal. Now, Vernors has finally released its...
Dearborn Homecoming: Fireworks set to blast off near Ford World Headquarters
Dearborn Homecoming is back bigger and better than before after a two-year hiatus, with tens of thousands of people expected to attend. Homecoming will be open to the public from noon to 11 p.m. Friday through Sunday, and all those from neighboring communities are invited to join in on the fun. Among the weekend's attractions are the carnival, live music, cultural tents, high school reunions, a giant bounce house, and fireworks.
Voice News
Radio Control Club of Detroit to take flight Aug. 6
Pilots registered through the Academy of Model Aeronautics are invited to participate in the Radio Control Club of Detroit’s Russ Hope Memorial 4 – Stroke Rally at 10 a.m. Aug. 6 at the club’s flying field in Lenox Township. The fly-in is only for radio controlled model...
Ypsilanti dispensary to become first Class A microbusiness in Washtenaw County
YPSILANTI, MI -- An Ypsilanti marijuana dispensary opening this week is the first Class A microbusiness in Washtenaw County and the second in Michigan. Planet Jane, 815 N. Huron St., is hosting its soft opening on Friday, Aug. 5. A typical microbusiness license allows facilities to grow, process and sell...
Dearborn Press & Guide
Dearborn Schools now hiring for many positions, training available for some staff
Dearborn Public Schools is again recruiting staff from part-time subs to full-time professionals as the district prepares to launch the new school year later this month. To help attract and retain staff, the district offers several initiatives to help non-professional employees get certifications in their field. Dearborn Public Schools is...
deadlinedetroit.com
Priced out of Detroit? Consider the newly trendy haven of...Wyandotte
Make all the Downriver jokes you want. The Free Press has investigated, and declares at least one community there both hot (in terms of development) and cool (at least, as measured by cocktail bars and trendy restaurants). Let's have a drumroll for Wyandotte. JC Reindel reports:. Wyandotte's downtown, just off...
fox2detroit.com
Nervous robber leaves attempt in Livonia, decides to rob Dearborn Heights bank instead
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect is in custody after one attempt and one successful bank robbery. Police said handed a note saying he wanted $5,000 to a teller at a Citzens Bank on Plymouth near Merriman in Livonia on Thursday. However, the teller thought he was a customer, not a robber. There was some back and forth that made him nervous, so he left.
K102.5
Kalamazoo, MI
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
413K+
Views
ABOUT
K-102.5 plays the greatest hits of the 70s, 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0