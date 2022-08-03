Read on www.capecod.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Underrated Beaches in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
3 affordable weekend getaways in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Free Food & Fun Activities at this Plymouth Community Party!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Video Shows Whale Smacking Small Boat in Cape Cod BayDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Related
capecod.com
Crash slows traffic on Route 6 in Eastham
EASTHAM – A two-vehicle crash caused delays for motorists headed up Cape on Route 6 in Eastham. The crash happened around 12:30 PM near Brackett Road. The drivers were evaluated but no serious injuries were reported. Eastham Police are investigating the crash. Cape Wide News was created in 1998...
capecod.com
Pan-Mass Challenge bike ride to cause traffic delays on Sunday
PROVINCETOWN – Traffic Advisory for Sunday August 7, 2022. The Pan Mass Challenge is an annual charity to support cancer research and treatment at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Thousands of bicyclists, volunteers, and supporters will be in town. Please be safe, drive carefully and share the road!. Delays and some...
capecod.com
Overnight Work Ahead for Route 28 and Yarmouth Road Intersection
BARNSTABLE – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation will conduct overnight construction at the intersection of Route 28 and Yarmouth Road in Barnstable beginning this weekend. The work will begin Sunday and continue weekly, running from 10 pm to 5 am Sundays through Thursdays. Work will include the installation of...
capecod.com
Yarmouth Waste Management C&D and Compost to Reopen Following Fire
YARMOUTH – Following a fire on Thursday, August 4 that destroyed four trailers at the Yarmouth transfer station, the town’s Waste Management Construction and Demolition Pad and Compost Area will reopen Saturday morning. The four 40’ tractor trailers were all filled with construction debris awaiting transport off-Cape.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
capecod.com
Bicyclist seriously injured along trail in Eastham
EASTHAM – A bicyclist was seriously injured while riding along the Cape Cod Rail Trail in Eastham. The incident happened about 11 AM Friday near Governor Prence Road. A MedFlight helicopter was inquired on but was not immediately available so the victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with a possible head injury. Further details were not immediately available.
capecod.com
Crashes cause major delays along Route 6 westbound in Harwich
HARWICH – Four vehicles were involved in two crashes that caused major delays along Route 6 westbound in Harwich. The incident happened just after 4 PM Wednesday westbound between exit 85 (Route 137) and exit 82 (Route 124). Several people were evaluated but no serious injuries were reported. Heavy delays were likely to persist for some time. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
capecod.com
MassDOT announces overnight construction at Route 28 and Yarmouth Road in Hyannis
HYANNIS – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing it will be conducting overnight construction operations at the intersection of Route 28 and Yarmouth Road in Barnstable. The work is scheduled to begin on Sunday, August 7, and will continue weekly, from Sunday to Thursday, during overnight hours from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following morning. The work is anticipated to continue through September 1, and will include the installation of temporary traffic signals, drainage and utility work, and application of pavement markings.
capecod.com
Video: Fire destroys several trailers at Yarmouth Transfer Station
YARMOUTH – At 5:04 AM Thursday, the Yarmouth Fire Department received a 911 call reporting trailers on fire at the towns transfer station. All three stations were dispatched and upon arrival found 4 tractor trailer size trailers fully involved in fire. The trailers were all filled with construction debris and awaiting transport off cape. The four 40’ long trailers are a total lost.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mattapoisett Crash Too Close for Comfort for Oxford Creamery
Mattapoisett police responded to Oxford Creamery Thursday afternoon after a car traveling westbound on Route 6 went off the road and came within feet of the business and its takeout window. "We were all very lucky. Someone was looking out for us," Oxford Creamery owner Liz Ackerman said. Mattapoisett Police...
capecod.com
Updated: Medflight called by Wellfleet paramedics for severe hand injury
WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Fire officials called for a MedFlight helicopter after a victim arrived at the fire station shortly before 1:30 PM Friday with a severe hand injury and other trauma. Initial reports were that a fireworks accident was to blame. Because of distance of the MedFlight , the victim was transported to Barnstable Municipal Airport to meet the helicopter.
capecod.com
Driver seriously injured when vehicle goes into woods in Bourne
BOURNE – A driver was seriously injured after their vehicle crashed into a wooded area in Bourne Thursday afternoon. It happened about 4:30 PM at the intersection of Plymouth Lane and Head of the Bay Road. The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Bourne Police are investigating the crash.
Heads Up! The New Fairhaven Bridge Signs Might Throw You for a Loop
For all the commuters who travel back and forth over the New Bedford-Fairhaven Bridge daily, this sign should have caught your attention by now. Living in the West End of New Bedford, I take the bridge to get to work every morning. A couple of weeks ago, I noticed a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
capecod.com
Two vehicle crash near Mass National Cemetery in Bourne leaves one car on side
BOURNE – A two-vehicle crash left one car on its side. The crash happened about 3:30 PM Wednesday on Connery Avenue near the Massachusetts National Cemetery. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle. Both drivers were evaluated at the scene. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
capecod.com
Five people including a baby rescued from currents off Chatham
CHATHAM – The Chatham Harbormaster reports that at approximately 2:50 PM Friday afternoon, Chatham Assistant Harbormaster Ron Tayson and EMT crewmember Brooke Hall were on patrol in the Stage Harbor channel when they observed four adults and one baby in the water being swept out into the channel by the strong currents and brisk winds. The people in the water began yelling for help. Tayson and Hall were able to promptly and safely recover all personnel from the water into the Harbormaster Patrol Boat. EMT Hall was able to determine that no additional EMS was required and subsequently assisted them back to their anchored vessel unharmed. The maritime public is reminded to be aware of their surroundings and to wear personal floatation devices, especially in hazardous water areas. This near tragedy highlights the importance of having trained maritime professionals patrolling and responding to incidents on the water. Similar to our federal port partners in the United States Coast Guard, Massachusetts Harbormasters are uniquely trained, qualified and situated to manage the community waters in which they serve and respond to maritime emergencies.
NECN
Whale Sightings Send Many to Plymouth, Where Residents Deal With Heavy Traffic
The humpback whales taking up residence off the coast of Plymouth, Massachusetts, have become a summer phenomenon, but they are causing issues for some of the residents who actually live there. Ever since videos of whale sightings started going viral, Captain John Whale Watch in Plymouth started selling out. Tourists...
capecod.com
Man critically injured in bike crash in Brewster
BREWSTER – A man was critically injured in a bicycle crash in Brewster around 3 PM. The bike went off the Cape Cod Rail Trail into some trees near Route 137 & Underpass Road. Bystanders were performing CPR on the elderly victim when rescuers arrived. The victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Officials are investigate whether a medical condition may have led to the crash.
capecod.com
Car vs pole closes Route 124 in Brewster
BREWSTER – A car vs pole crash shut down a section of Route 124. The crash happened at Fisherman’s Landing Road about 2:30 PM Tuesday. The driver was able to get out of the car but was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for further evaluation. Brewster Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
capecod.com
Exclusive reporting: 3 arrested on drug charges after Thursday morning raid in Hyannis
HYANNIS – Barnstable Police report that in the early morning hours of Wednesday, three suspects were taken into custody during the execution of a search warrant at a house on the 400 block of Bearses Way. 31-year-old Curtis Collins of Yarmouth, 53-year-old Brenda Cugno of Hyannis, and 38-year-old Taurian Rogers of Hyannis were all taken into custody and transported to the Barnstable Police Department. The search warrant was the result of a lengthy narcotics distribution investigation by the Barnstable Police Detectives Unit, Barnstable Police Patrol Force, and the DEA Cape Cod Task Force. Seized as a result of the search warrant was approximately 13 grams of Cocaine, 29 grams of Fentanyl, and over 500 Xanax (bars) pills; along with a sum of cash.
capeandislands.org
A roundtable talk with area police chiefs
Policing goes beyond law enforcement: from substance use disorder, to calls about behavioral health issues and a push for racial justice, our local police handle many complex issues. On The Point, we sit down with Chiefs from several towns to discuss how they’re responding, plus protocols for school safety, and how they handle staff shortages during the summer season.
capecod.com
Video: Local firefighters graduate State Fire Academy
STOW, MA – State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey and Deputy State Fire Marshal Maribel Fournier, acting director of the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy (MFA), announced the graduation of 61 firefighters from the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy today. Graduates completed the 50-day Career Recruit Firefighting Training Program at three campuses: Class #303 trained at the Stow campus, Class #S28 trained at the Springfield campus and Class #BW21 trained at the Bridgewater campus.
Comments / 1