Sutton, MA

Valley Breeze

One-of-a-kind property in Lincoln was home to 16 children

LINCOLN – The current booming housing market has all kinds of quirks and anomalies, much of it driven by houses that aren’t quite what the majority of buyers are looking for but still have plenty to offer to the right family. Enter 158 Chapel St. in Lincoln, a...
LINCOLN, RI
thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester Receives $200k Grant for Bridge Underpass Lighting

WORCESTER - The City of Worcester received a $200,000 Shared Streets & Spaces program grant to install LED lights for three bridge underpasses at Green Street, Franklin Street, and Madison Street in the city’s Canal District. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation award is one of 184 announced earlier this...
natickreport.com

Some serious Natick sidewalk talk

The last time we checked in on the Fairview Estates Roadway Improvement Project in February, the focus was on Natick’s efforts to get the entire neighborhood on board with street surface, sidewalk, and accessibility improvements. It made for a surprisingly colorful Select Board meeting. We missed the sequel listed...
NATICK, MA
communityadvocate.com

Westborough receives three bids for former Regal Cinemas

WESTBOROUGH – Three bids for the Westborough-owned former Regal Cinemas have been submitted and opened. Confidential Administrative Assistant Cela Dorr said the bids were opened last Monday. “Now begins a period of review of the [request for proposals],” she said. The former movie theater, which is located at...
millburysutton.com

Programs with the Millbury Public Library: Check out the chicken eggs

Some programs require registration. To register, call us at 508-865-1181. CONTACT: Theresa Boulrice, 508-865-1181, tboulrice@cwmars.org. From Templeton Family Organics. For the next five weeks, come into the library and watch our visiting eggs in their incubator hatch. CONTACT: Theresa Boulrice, tboulrice@cwmars.org, 508-865-1181. Support local journalism: Subscribe to telegram.com today for...
MILLBURY, MA
beaconhilltimes.com

J. Pace & Son Closes West End Location

After serving the West End for more than two decades, the family-run grocery store, J. Pace & Son, closed its 75 Blossom Court location on July 31. “After many years at 75 Blossom Court, the Pace family has closed this location to strategically realign and focus its resources on new and upcoming concepts,” Cara Costa-Pace, president and CEO of Pace Holdings, said in a statement. “We would like to personally thank our neighbors and customers and will miss you all.”
BOSTON, MA
NBC Connecticut

Town Officials Demolish Part of Enfield Square Mall

Enfield town officials have demolished part of the mall in town after it was deemed dangerous. The Enfield town manager said officials removed a dangerous wooden structure from the former Macy's after a partial roof collapse that happened last April. According to town officials, mall owners failed to comply with...
ENFIELD, CT
ABC6.com

Department of Health closes four beaches for swimming

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed four beaches for swimming Thursday. The Department of Health said bacteria levels at Camp Hoffman Beach and Kingston’s Camp Beach in Kingston, Camp Canonicus Beach in Exeter, and Kent County YMCA Beach in Warwick returned to safe levels.
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

South Attleboro train station takes one step closer toward reopening

SOUTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — The South Attleboro train station is one step closer to getting back on track. The train station, which Rep. Jim Hawkins (D-Attleboro) said was an economic driver, has been closed since February 2021. A deteriorating overpass and significant damages have closed the station for...
1420 WBSM

Seekonk Stop & Shop, CVS Plaza Hit Market for $17 Million

Here is a sweet little investment deal if you just happen to have a few bucks burning a hole in your pocket. It could be a worthwhile venture if you like to eat, too. The Stop & Shop store at 1475-1479 Newman Avenue in Seekonk is for sale. Also included in the deal is a CVS store with a drive-thru window and a 7,810 rentable square foot vacant unit "on a massive parcel" of land.
SEEKONK, MA
theweektoday.com

Residents buy their mobile home park for $12 million, beat out company bid

As a few dozen residents found their seats in the open garage at the end of Prince Drive on Monday night, an older man approached the crowd, standing at the head of tables bought earlier in the day for this meeting. “Well,” he said, holding out his arms and grinning...
natickreport.com

Signs of life rising in former Honey Dew Donuts location in Natick

Two years ago the economic strain caused by the coronavirus pandemic closed down Natick’s Honey Dew Donuts at the corner of West Central and Mill Streets, leaving its regulars with empty coffee cups and a donut-sized hole in their hearts. The franchise, which marked its last day of business on June 13, 2020, had been on route 135 for 35 years.
village14.com

Charles River shows how bad the drought is

The signs of the extended drought this year are hard to miss, There’s brown grass everywhere you look and I can’t remember when the last time we had a substantial rain storrm. Perhaps the most visible local sign of the drought is on the Charles River, especially just...
NEWTON, MA

