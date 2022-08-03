Read on www.millburysutton.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nrinow.news
Beef Barn owner acquires remaining Homestead property; Future plans include car shows, possible farmer’s market
NORTH SMITHFIELD – The owner of the Beef Barn restaurant has bought the remaining 12 acres of the property once known as Homestead Gardens with plans to clean up the lot and offer events in the future, including Tuesday night car shows and a possible farmer’s market. MMB...
nrinow.news
Village Haven purchased for $860K: New era set to begin for a North Smithfield classic
NORTH SMITHFIELD – The sale of a popular School Street restaurant to a neighboring business was finalized last week, with a deed for the purchase of Village Haven for $861,700 recorded in the North Smitihfield Town Clerk’s office. Dog Pack, LLC, a company registered in March by Lucky...
Valley Breeze
One-of-a-kind property in Lincoln was home to 16 children
LINCOLN – The current booming housing market has all kinds of quirks and anomalies, much of it driven by houses that aren’t quite what the majority of buyers are looking for but still have plenty to offer to the right family. Enter 158 Chapel St. in Lincoln, a...
Worcester Receives $200k Grant for Bridge Underpass Lighting
WORCESTER - The City of Worcester received a $200,000 Shared Streets & Spaces program grant to install LED lights for three bridge underpasses at Green Street, Franklin Street, and Madison Street in the city’s Canal District. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation award is one of 184 announced earlier this...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
natickreport.com
Some serious Natick sidewalk talk
The last time we checked in on the Fairview Estates Roadway Improvement Project in February, the focus was on Natick’s efforts to get the entire neighborhood on board with street surface, sidewalk, and accessibility improvements. It made for a surprisingly colorful Select Board meeting. We missed the sequel listed...
communityadvocate.com
Westborough receives three bids for former Regal Cinemas
WESTBOROUGH – Three bids for the Westborough-owned former Regal Cinemas have been submitted and opened. Confidential Administrative Assistant Cela Dorr said the bids were opened last Monday. “Now begins a period of review of the [request for proposals],” she said. The former movie theater, which is located at...
millburysutton.com
Programs with the Millbury Public Library: Check out the chicken eggs
Some programs require registration. To register, call us at 508-865-1181. CONTACT: Theresa Boulrice, 508-865-1181, tboulrice@cwmars.org. From Templeton Family Organics. For the next five weeks, come into the library and watch our visiting eggs in their incubator hatch. CONTACT: Theresa Boulrice, tboulrice@cwmars.org, 508-865-1181. Support local journalism: Subscribe to telegram.com today for...
7 Multi-Unit Properties Off Pleasant Street in Worcester Bought for $4.65 Million
WORCESTER - Seven properties with 28 units on Pleasant Street in Worcester sold for $4.65 million. The properties at 831 Pleasant St., 5 Richmond Ave., 9 Richmond Ave. and four properties on Ureco Terrace are included in the sale. The properties total over 30,500 square feet on one acre. Dorel...
IN THIS ARTICLE
beaconhilltimes.com
J. Pace & Son Closes West End Location
After serving the West End for more than two decades, the family-run grocery store, J. Pace & Son, closed its 75 Blossom Court location on July 31. “After many years at 75 Blossom Court, the Pace family has closed this location to strategically realign and focus its resources on new and upcoming concepts,” Cara Costa-Pace, president and CEO of Pace Holdings, said in a statement. “We would like to personally thank our neighbors and customers and will miss you all.”
NBC Connecticut
Town Officials Demolish Part of Enfield Square Mall
Enfield town officials have demolished part of the mall in town after it was deemed dangerous. The Enfield town manager said officials removed a dangerous wooden structure from the former Macy's after a partial roof collapse that happened last April. According to town officials, mall owners failed to comply with...
ABC6.com
Department of Health closes four beaches for swimming
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed four beaches for swimming Thursday. The Department of Health said bacteria levels at Camp Hoffman Beach and Kingston’s Camp Beach in Kingston, Camp Canonicus Beach in Exeter, and Kent County YMCA Beach in Warwick returned to safe levels.
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode Island
A popular supermarket chain is planning to open another new store location in Rhode Island. Read on to learn more. According to local sources, Trader Joe's has confirmed that it will be opening a new grocery store location in Providence later this year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Heads Up! The New Fairhaven Bridge Signs Might Throw You for a Loop
For all the commuters who travel back and forth over the New Bedford-Fairhaven Bridge daily, this sign should have caught your attention by now. Living in the West End of New Bedford, I take the bridge to get to work every morning. A couple of weeks ago, I noticed a...
ABC6.com
South Attleboro train station takes one step closer toward reopening
SOUTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — The South Attleboro train station is one step closer to getting back on track. The train station, which Rep. Jim Hawkins (D-Attleboro) said was an economic driver, has been closed since February 2021. A deteriorating overpass and significant damages have closed the station for...
Seekonk Stop & Shop, CVS Plaza Hit Market for $17 Million
Here is a sweet little investment deal if you just happen to have a few bucks burning a hole in your pocket. It could be a worthwhile venture if you like to eat, too. The Stop & Shop store at 1475-1479 Newman Avenue in Seekonk is for sale. Also included in the deal is a CVS store with a drive-thru window and a 7,810 rentable square foot vacant unit "on a massive parcel" of land.
theweektoday.com
Residents buy their mobile home park for $12 million, beat out company bid
As a few dozen residents found their seats in the open garage at the end of Prince Drive on Monday night, an older man approached the crowd, standing at the head of tables bought earlier in the day for this meeting. “Well,” he said, holding out his arms and grinning...
natickreport.com
Signs of life rising in former Honey Dew Donuts location in Natick
Two years ago the economic strain caused by the coronavirus pandemic closed down Natick’s Honey Dew Donuts at the corner of West Central and Mill Streets, leaving its regulars with empty coffee cups and a donut-sized hole in their hearts. The franchise, which marked its last day of business on June 13, 2020, had been on route 135 for 35 years.
WCVB
House catches fire as thunderstorm rolls through Southborough with lightning, downpours
SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass. — A MetroWest home was demolished late Friday night, just hours after lightning ignited a fire that quickly spread. The blaze started in the middle of an intense thunderstorm that pummeled the region with lightning and downpours. Video shows firefighters responding to the home on Sears Road...
village14.com
Charles River shows how bad the drought is
The signs of the extended drought this year are hard to miss, There’s brown grass everywhere you look and I can’t remember when the last time we had a substantial rain storrm. Perhaps the most visible local sign of the drought is on the Charles River, especially just...
Popular Mass. theme park reopening for upcoming holiday season as owner searches for buyer
CARVER, Mass. — A popular family theme park in Massachusetts is reopening for the upcoming holiday season as the owner continues to work to sell the property. Edaville Family Theme Park in Carver will welcome guests back for classic Christmas lights, rides, food, and more from Nov. 10 through Jan. 1, 2023.
Comments / 0