CMT
Billy Ray Cyrus Pens Message To Fans Affected By “Devastating” Flooding In Eastern Kentucky
Eastern Kentucky experienced a record-breaking storm last week, after several inches of rain poured down on communities in the Appalachian mountain region. According to 10 WBNS, more than 30 people have been killed due to flash flooding. The death toll is expected to rise. Country music star Billy Ray Cyrus...
Boats in the street, whole communities underwater: Photos show parts of Kentucky in ruins amid floods
Photos show houses half-submerged in the murky flood waters. Streets look like rivers. Stranded community members were picked up by boats.
Kentucky Flash Flood Warning Update: People Missing as Homes Washed Away
The National Weather Service has ordered people not to venture outside in areas heavily impacted by the floods as this is a "very dangerous" situation.
Heat brings ‘miserable’ conditions to eastern Kentucky following historic flooding
A week after catastrophic flooding struck Kentucky, killing 37 and leaving many without power or running water, residents are facing added challenges while trying to pick up the pieces. A week after historic flooding devastated eastern Kentucky, claiming the lives of at least 37 people, high temperatures and humidity will...
