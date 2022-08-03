Read on www.14news.com
German festival in Jasper this weekend
It’s a weekend full of festivals in southern Indiana. Here in Vincennes is the annual Knox County Chamber of Commerce Watermelon Festival and the 137th annual Old Settler’s Days is happening in Odon in Daviess County. Another big event is the annual Strassenfest in downtown Jasper. Spokesperson Kelsie...
Big Weekend For Area Festivals
It’s another big weekend here in southwest Indiana for annual events and festivals. Whatever direction you may be traveling, there is likely something to do or see. The Odon Old Settlers Days kicked off last night with the annual parade in downtown Odon. This festival is the oldest continuous festival in the state, taking place every year since 1886. Organizers say this weekend there will be inflatables, live traditional music, a wide variety of old-fashioned carnival treats and local fair delicacies. There are also many craft exhibits and demonstrations. The festival runs through tomorrow evening.
60th annual Volksfest kicks off Thursday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Volksfest in Evansville starts Thursday. It’s the 60th year for the Germania Maennerchor event. It goes from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. There are german meals, a beer garden and wine available this year. That’s at Germania Maennerchor on...
Riverboat cruise set to dock in Evansville on Aug. 8
Wesselman Woods Nature Preserve cleaning up damage after storms. Surveillance video showing juvenile fight at Crème Coffee House leads to new policy. Vigil held for missing Santa Claus, Ind. teen; Police still searching. Hopkins Co. Judge-Executive lends hand in flood recovery efforts in E. Ky. Hopkins Co. Judge-Executive lends...
Friday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - There’s reported flooding in Muhlenberg County. Officials say there’s at least one water rescue. We now know the names of the men killed in the Evansville double homicide. It happened on Lodge Avenue Wednesday night. A Russian court ruled Brittney Griner was guilty of drug possession...
Crews install lights underneath Lloyd Expressway in downtown Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The entryway to downtown Evansville is becoming a little brighter. The Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District has installed new lights under the Lloyd Expressway at the Main Street intersection. This is a demonstration of what will become the future of all the underpasses in the city.
Vanderburgh Co. candidates organize back-to-school event
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Democratic candidates in Vanderburgh County hosted a back-to-school bash at Howell Park on Thursday. The purpose of this event was to invite the community out to meet the Democratic candidates on November’s ballot and voice their concerns. While parents can talk with political leaders, children were able to participate in a coloring contest and snack on snow cones.
Vincennes students will be fed twice daily for free
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Vincennes Community School Corporation will be offering free meals for the 2022-2023 school year. Free meals will be made available to all children in kindergarten through 12th grade in all Vincennes Community School Corporation buildings. Meals will be provided to all children without charge, and meals will be the same for […]
EVSC goes back to school next week
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Many students are enjoying one more summer weekend. On Monday, EVSC students with the last names “A” through “J” have their first day. The corporation is doing a split start for students. They started that during the pandemic to cut down on...
Evansville Parks Dept. accepting tree limbs from Monday’s storms
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - If you have tree limbs that fell during this week’s storms, Evansville Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer says you can drop them off in the former Roberts Stadium parking lot. The Parks Department is only accepting damaged trees and limbs from residents. EPD will have video...
Perry Central hosting Back to School Night
PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Perry Central parents and students are invited to the Back to School Night. It’s happening Thursday at the Perry Central High School track from 5 to 7. There’s food and fun. Plus, new student registration and a chance to meet the staff. Students...
Evansville sets up spot for damaged trees and limbs
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Department of Parks & Recreation has set up a drop off area for damaged trees and tree limbs. Officials say they will be accepting it from residents and property owners. The Evansville Police Department will have video surveillance in place to prevent people from dumping trash, officials say. Starting […]
Boys and Girls Club of Evansville celebrates 65 years of service
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One organization in Evansville is celebrating decades and decades of community service. The Boy and Girls Club of Evansville celebrated 65 years of serving the city’s children after starting in 1957. The club celebrated by having a career fair and fun activities outdoors for the...
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet coming to Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A closeout store that touts its deals on household items, food, furniture, and even back-to-school supplies is coming to Vincennes. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will officially open its 619 Kimmell Road location Wednesday, August 10 at 9 a.m. The building Ollie’s is moving into used to house an Office Max location and […]
Wesselman Woods Nature Preserve cleaning up damage after storms
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s going to take several days to get Wesselman Woods back to its former glory, but volunteers were out on Friday with chainsaws cleaning up. Over 100 massive, historic trees have been ripped up from the roots after Monday night’s storm. “See I’m 5-foot-5...
Some North Gibson Schools approved for free breakfast, lunch
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - North Gibson schools head back next Tuesday. School officials announced on Facebook that students at three schools have been approved for free breakfast and lunch. Those schools are Princeton Community Primary, Intermediate and Middle Schools. Officials say the food service directors were able to meet...
Meridiam to bring broadband to three Indiana cities
Paris-based infrastructure company Meridiam is working with Bloomington, Columbus and Shelbyville to build fiber broadband infrastructure in each city. The company says the Hoosier Network Fiber Project has received approval from each municipality for construction of a fiber network that third-party internet service providers can tap into. Meridiam says it...
Boonville man accused of child molestation
An affidavit from the Evansville Police department says a Boonville man is accused of molesting a four year old girl.
The Duells have made their last deal
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – One of the most familiar names in the Evansville car dealer business has left the lot for the last time. Doug Duell has sold his two car dealerships. The Kia dealership was sold to Fusz Automotive Group out of Saint Louis. The Hyundai dealership was sold to Joe Marshall. Marshall is […]
Vigil held for missing Santa Claus, Ind. teen; Police still searching
SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - On Friday, community members in Spencer County held a vigil for a missing teenage girl who should be celebrating her 16th birthday. 15-year-old Kendall King was last seen by family in Santa Claus on July 21. [Previous Story: Authorities: Missing Spencer County teen possibly in...
