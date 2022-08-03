ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHC keeping eye on 4 tropical waves, including 1 in Caribbean, in warm Atlantic waters

By Cheryl McCloud, Naples Daily News
 2 days ago

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring four tropical waves in the Atlantic basin, including one in the western Caribbean.

No new tropical cyclones are expected during the next five days as the busiest period of the Atlantic hurricane season approaches.

There have been four occasions in the past 30 years when the Atlantic has had no named storms between July 3 and Aug. 3, according to Philip Klotzbach, meteorologist with Colorado State University.

There have been three named systems in the Atlantic so far this year, with the next named storm to be Danielle.

Water temperatures in the tropical Atlantic are on the high side, with the 30-day average between above-average and those seen during a hyperactive Atlantic hurricane season, according to Klotzbach.

The interaction of warm air and warm water spawns hurricanes, which is why they form over tropical waters. The rotation of the Earth makes them spin, according to NOAA.

When is hurricane season?

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

When is the peak of hurricane season?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yLmwJ_0h304Cmo00

Although the season has gotten off to a quiet start, the peak of the season is Sept. 10, with the most activity happening between mid-August and mid-October, according to the Hurricane Center.

Hurricane season 2022: CSU, AccuWeather forecasters agree: Active hurricane season ahead. Here's what you need to know

WeatherTiger prediction: Since 2017, a ludicrous 101 named storms have formed. Expect more this hurricane season

Here's the latest update from the NHC as of  8 a.m. Aug. 3:

What's out there and where are they?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jq9qH_0h304Cmo00

Tropical wave 1: A new tropical wave has moved off the coast of the western Sahara northeast of Cape Verde. It's moving west at 11 mph.

Tropical wave 2: A tropical wave is located northwest of Cape Verde in the eastern Atlantic. It's moving west at 17 mph.

Tropical wave 3: Another tropical wave is located in the central Atlantic east of the British Virgin Islands. It's moving west at 15 mph.

Tropical wave 4: A tropical wave in the western Caribbean extends from eastern Honduras and Nicaragua to Costa Rica and into the eastern Pacific. It's moving west at 19 mph.

Who is likely to be impacted?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gMfXD_0h304Cmo00

It's too early at this time to determine if there will be any impact to the U.S. from the tropical waves.

Forecasters urge all residents to continue monitoring the tropics and to always be prepared during what's expected to be an active hurricane season.

The next five days

See the National Hurricane Center's five-day graphical tropical weather outlook below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RWhG6_0h304Cmo00

What's next?

We will continue to update our tropical weather coverage daily. Download your local site's app to ensure you're always connected to the news. And look at our special subscription offers here.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: NHC keeping eye on 4 tropical waves, including 1 in Caribbean, in warm Atlantic waters

