Ohio State Fair's final weekend: Don't miss Willie Nelson, Ice Cube, Sale of Champions

By David Kwiatkowski, The Columbus Dispatch
 6 days ago

When August comes around every year, it is the first sign that summer's end, sadly, is approaching.

Tasks such as school supply shopping begin to take precedent over fun in the sun. However, as the saying goes, it isn't over until, well, it's over. There are still plenty of events and places to go to soak up the last of the summer , including the Ohio State Fair .

The fair will wrap up on Sunday, and the last weekend is jam-packed with fun for the entire family!

This is the last chance to catch a glimpse of this year's butter cow display, get some fair food and to catch some entertainment on the fairgrounds!

The fair will run 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Here are some highlights of what's happening on the last weekend of the Ohio State Fair.

Ohio State Fair: Events taking place throughout the weekend

• The All-Ohio State Fair Choir and the All-Ohio State Fair Band will have showtimes throughout the weekend at Kasich Hall - C. Showtimes are 10:30 a.m., 1:30, 2:15, 3:15 and 6:30 p.m. Friday and 1:15 p.m. Saturday.

• From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday through Sunday at the OVMA Veterinary Education Center, visitors can milk a cow.

• The Great Lakes Timber Show offers a glimpse into the life of a lumberjack, including numerous demonstrations such as ax throwing, chainsaw carving and log-rolling. Showtimes are Thursday through Sunday at noon, 2 and 6 p.m. at the National Resources Park Amphitheater

• Dog owners will love Marvelous Mutts at The Dog House. These gifted rescue animals have been featured on "Good Morning America" and the "Today" show with their tricks and stunts. Showtimes are Thursday through Sunday at noon, 2 and 6 p.m.

• For comedy fans, there are two acts this year that incorporate humor into their sets: David Anthony , from Cleveland, is an award-winning magician who leaves the crowd mesmerized and laughing. Showtimes vary throughout the weekend, but all are at the AARP Ohio Gazebo Stage.

Kate Escape is a hypnotist and utilizes audience volunteers to shock the crowd and make them laugh. Showtimes are Thursday through Sunday at 6 and 8:30 p.m. throughout the weekend at Main Street Stage .

Thursday, Aug. 4

• At 7 p.m. at the WCOL Celeste Center, rapper and actor Ice Cube will take the stage to perform hits from throughout his career such as "It Was A Good Day" and "Straight Outta Compton" as a member of the rap group N.W.A.

Friday, Aug. 5

• Visit Kroger’s booth North of 17th Avenue near the main Cardinal Gate from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to learn about a fun back-to-school scavenger hunt around the fairgrounds. Obtain a special passport and embark on a search to find one of the 25 special vouchers hidden. The vouchers can then be redeemed for a chance to win a backpack and a $25 gift card to purchase school supplies at Kroger.

• At 7:30 p.m., legendary singer Willie Nelson returns to take the stage for the 10th time at the Ohio State Fair. He will be joined by special guest Noah Guthrie . Guthrie is best-known for his role as Roderick Meeks in "Gleet," but has since started a career in Americana and country music.

Saturday, Aug. 6

• From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Rhodes Center at the Ohio Lottery booth, guests can participate in a scavenger hunt around the fairgrounds. Find five statues throughout the fairgrounds and simply scan the QR codes to participate. Find them all to be eligible for a drawing with lots of prizes and winners.

• At 7 p.m. at the WCOL Celeste Center, famed American funk band Lakeside will coheadline with sextet ConFunkShun . ConFunkShun delivers a superb, high-energy show with electrifying choreography, glistening six-part vocal harmonies, and a dash of humor. Lakeside is best-known for their 1980 No. 1 R&B hit, “Fantastic Voyage,” although they have a longstanding successful career. Their nine albums were released from 1977 through 1990.

Sunday, Aug 7

• For the last day of the fair, besides getting the final funnel cake or one last ride on the SkyGlider, the annual Sale of Champions Livestock Auction will close out the festivities at 2 p.m. at the WCOL Celeste Center.

Established in 1968, the Sale was created to encourage more 4-H and Future Farmers of America members to bring livestock projects to the Ohio State Fair. The champions of the market beef, market barrow, market lamb, meat chickens, market goat, turkey, and Swiss cheese exhibits are auctioned off in this special event. Last year, the Sale of Champions raised $306,000 for livestock exhibits.

The Sale of Champions is free and open to all fairgoers, and tickets are not required.

• Visitors can also visit Kasich Hall - C anytime between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the AmeriCheer and AmeriDance competitions.

• For fans of the Food Network competition show "Chopped," at Kasich Hall — B from noon. to 4 p.m., there will be a mock episode live.

For more information on the Ohio State Fair, visit https://www.ohiostatefair.com/ .

David Kwiatkowski is a features intern for The Columbus Dispatch. You can reach him on Twitter @kwiatkdm or his email dkwiatkowski@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State Fair's final weekend: Don't miss Willie Nelson, Ice Cube, Sale of Champions

