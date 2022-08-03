ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Mega Millions Aug. 2, 2022: How big is the jackpot now after the $1.33 billion ticket last week?

By Emily DeLetter, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45opZ0_0h3043vW00

There was no jackpot winner Tuesday night, in the first drawing since the record-breaking $1.33 billion prize was won from a single ticket in Illinois.

The jackpot was reset to $20 million with a cash option of $11.6 million on Tuesday, but has since increased to an estimated $36 million with a cash option of $21.4 million.

The winning numbers were 10, 14, 25, 37 and 63. The Megaball was 14 and the Megaplier was 3X.

While there was no jackpot winner, there was a Match 5 + Megaplier winner in Pennsylvania.

Whether you've played before, or if this is your first time trying your luck with the Mega Millions, here's what you need to know ahead of the next drawing.

Mega Millions:Where does the jackpot money come from? Here's a look.

When are the Mega Millions drawings?

Mega Millions drawings are Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. Ticket sales end at 10:45 p.m. in Kentucky and Indiana.

How to play the Mega Millions

Tickets to Mega Millions cost $2 per play.

There are nine total ways to win a prize, from the jackpot to $2.

Pick five numbers from 1 to 70 and one Mega Ball number from 1 to 25.

Choose Easy Pick or Quick Pick to have the terminal randomly pick numbers for you. You win the jackpot by matching all six winning numbers in the drawing.

What is the Megaplier?

Most states offer the Megaplier feature, which increases non-jackpot prizes by two, three, four and five times.

It costs an additional $1 per play. Before each regular Mega Millions drawing, the Megaplier is drawn. From a pool of 15 balls, five are marked with "2X," three with "4X" and one with "5X."

Where to buy Mega Millions tickets

You can play Mega Millions in 47 localities: 45 states, plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. To find locations, search the Mega Millions website.

In Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana, you can buy a Mega Millions ticket at gas stations, convenience stores and supermarkets until 10:45 p.m. on drawing night.

In Kentucky, residents can also purchase tickets online at www.KYLottery.com.

In Ohio, residents can use Lottery Card available in Kroger, Buehler’s Fresh Foods and Giant Eagle stores. It allows Ohio consumers to enter draw games on their phones and get notified and paid electronically if they win. You can also buy tickets online at www.OhioLottery.com.

What was the largest Mega Millions jackpot ever?

In 2018, one winning ticket in South Carolina sold for a $1.537 billion grand prize, which was the world's largest lottery prize ever won on a single ticket.

What happens if I win Mega Millions?

Mega Millions offers two options.

You can take annuity, in which you're paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments. Each payment is 5% bigger than the previous.

There's also the cash option, a one-time, lump-sum payment equal to all the cash in the Mega Millions jackpot prize pool.

Got a Mega Millions prize notification?:Here's how to tell if it's a scam

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

The 10 best places to win the $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot

Someone in Illinois appears to have won a life-changing sum of money from the Mega Millions lottery on Saturday: $1.337 billion. The winner has not yet come forward to claim their prize, authorities say. The Mega Millions lottery jackpot, which passed the $1 billion mark last week, had been growing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ohio, IL
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
State
Indiana State
State
Illinois State
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ticket Sales#Jackpot#Supermarkets#Megaball#Megaplier
CBS San Francisco

Mega Millions website crashes after winning numbers revealed

The drawing for the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot in history took place Friday night. The winning numbers were 67, 45, 57, 36 and 13 with a "Mega Ball" of 14.  It remains unclear if any winning tickets were sold. The Mega Millions website crashed immediately after the numbers were announced.The Mega Millions jackpot was estimated to hit $1.28 billion by Friday night's drawing, the lottery game said in a news release. If a winner wanted to take the lump sum of cash, they would walk away with $747.2 million cash before taxes.According to the Associated Press, lottery officials expect the...
LOTTERY
TheDailyBeast

Numbers Pulled for Mega Millions $1.28 Billion Prize

The winning numbers for the Mega Millions jackpot were pulled Friday, with the lucky winner in line to claim $1.28 billion. The lucky numbers were 13, 36, 45, 57, 67, and a Mega Ball of 14. The grand prize topped $1 billion earlier this week for only the third time in 20 years, and by Friday night, the Mega Millions site was down to due to the “high volume” of traffic. The massive prize has slowly built since the lottery jackpot was last hit on April 15, with 29 drawings without a winner since.
LOTTERY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
CBS LA

Mega Millions jackpot increases to a little over $1 billion

The Mega Millions jackpot has surpassed $1 billion after no one was lucky enough to draw all of the six lucky numbers. The next drawing will be on Friday, July 22 at 8 p.m. The largest ever jackpot in Mega Millions history hit $1.537 billion before the winning ticket was sold in South Carolina. If someone were to win after Friday's drawing and chose the cash option, the person would go home with $602.5 million before taxes.Mega Millions spokesperson Marie Kilbane said the lottery's website experience performance issues after 62 million people tried to visit it. 
LOTTERY
The Planking Traveler

Explore the Noah's Ark Encounter in Kentucky

Since its opening in 2016, the Ark Encounter has become quite the popular attraction and the local hotels have jacked up their prices accordingly, making it difficult to find a hotel for under $100 per night in Williamstown. For that reason, I’d recommend booking something in nearby Dry Ridge where we stayed, which is about 15-20 minutes away from the Ark. There are plenty of affordable Airbnb options like this farm stay or this one in a B&B. Everything is so green and I know you will enjoy the beautiful rolling hills of Kentucky as much as we did!
WILLIAMSTOWN, KY
thecentersquare.com

LOTTE picks Kentucky city for $238M EV battery material plant

(The Center Square) – For the second time this week, a company that makes components for electric vehicle batteries has announced its intention to build a production plant in Kentucky. On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced LOTTE Aluminum Materials USA plans to build a $238.7 million facility in Elizabethtown...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
893K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy