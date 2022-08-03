Man accused of killing Rochester officer indicted on aggravated murder, 7 other counts

When found by police in the crawl space of abandoned city house, with a 9mm handgun police say was used to kill a fellow officer, Kelvin Vickers allegedly did not have much to say.

"He gave his name and date of birth and a statement that he doesn't live anywhere," District Attorney Sandra Doorley said Wednesday.

Doorley at a news conference Wednesday announced an eight-count felony indictment filed against Vickers, the 21-year-old Massachusetts man accused of fatally shooting Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz .

Vickers is accused of shooting Mazurkiewicz and his partner, Sino Seng, in an ambush as the two worked a plainclothes detail on the evening of July 21 on Bauman Street. Seng was shot in the leg and is recuperating. One of the criminal charges against Vickers − aggravated murder − carries a life without parole sentence.

For that conviction, prosecutors will have to prove that Vickers "knew or reasonably should have known" that the victims were law enforcement, Doorley said.

The two Rochester officers were inside a van, hunting for a murder suspect. Also injured in the July 21 attack was a 15-year-old girl who was inside the living room of her Bauman Street home when at least 16 shots were fired.

Earlier ballistics testing of the 9mm handgun found with Vickers linked it to all three shooting victims, police say.

Vickers was released from a jail stint in Massachusetts in the spring, Doorley said. He had been incarcerated on a weapons-related charge.

Doorley said local law enforcement is working with Massachusetts police on the criminal case. She would not say whether law enforcement yet knows what brought Vickers to Rochester.

Why was Vickers in Rochester?

Why Vickers was in Rochester will surely be a significant part of the investigation, and police said that they executed multiple search warrants across the city after he was taken into custody. Whether those searches, which yielded firearms, ammo, and a hundred pounds of marijuana, were connected has yet to be revealed.

Vickers is charged with aggravated murder, second-degree murder, attempted aggravated murder, attempted second-degree murder, two counts of second-degree assault and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, all felonies.

Aggravated murder is different than intentional murder of a police officer; with the latter Vickers would have to have known the targets were law enforcement.

At the news conference, Rochester Mayor Malik Evans commended Rochester police officers who worked through their grief in the last two weeks, as they continued their daily on-the-job duties.

"That thought that he could come and wreak havoc on the City of Rochester and get away with it ... he will not get away with it," Evans said. "Rochester is safer with this individual off the streets."

Evans described the events of July 21 as not only a nightmare for the Mazurkiewicz family and the Rochester Police Department, but also for the city.

"The way to drive out darkness is to bring in more light and the way to bring light is by making sure we have justice," Evans said.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said, "Today is about sending a message, that there are consequences to violence and murder."

Public safety, he said, is fundamental to Rochester and Monroe County, and it is being challenged. "We must answer that challenge with action." Rochester saw a record number of homicides last year and is on a similar pace this year.

An attorney for Vickers declined to comment Wednesday.

Vickers is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday before County Court Judge Julie Hahn.

Contact Gary Craig at gcraig@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at gcraig1 .

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Man accused of killing Rochester officer indicted on aggravated murder, 7 other counts