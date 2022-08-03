Skiatook Statuary Donates Statue Of Jesus To Midtown Church

A Skiatook business is stepping up to help out a midtown church after someone stole a statue of Jesus from its outdoor reflection area.

News On 6 reported last week about someone stealing a statue of Jesus from the outside of Yale Avenue Christian Church. There is now a new one in place thanks to the owners of the Skiatook Statuary.

Owner Chester Reyckert called the church after hearing about the statue going missing and decided to donate a new one. The new statue is bigger, which should make it harder for someone to steal in the future.

On Tuesday, the statue was loaded into the back of Rev. Andy Campbell’s car, with the help of a big forklift, and sent off to its new home. Both men are happy something positive could come out of a negative situation.

"It just reassures your faith in humanity, that there is goodness out there and I’ve made a new friend and that’s the best part of it," said Rev. Campbell.

The church is planning to rededicate the area where the new statue will sit around Labor Day weekend and plans to invite the entire neighborhood out to use the area for reflection.

"An opportunity to do something like that is really a blessing, there’s so many crazy things in this world and if you have the chance to offset it a little bit with something good, jump on it, it’s a great feeling," said Reyckert.