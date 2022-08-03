ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Illegal cannabis farms raking in billions for cartels are being destroyed in California

By Tori Richards
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sXlDE_0h303OLJ00

California officials are destroying hundreds of illegal marijuana farms worth billions of dollars to drug cartels every year.

With a U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency grant and a strict state licensing requirement, police have been raiding farms up and down the state and seizing or destroying the drugs, then dismantling the greenhouses protecting them.

State and local government agencies have joined forces to eradicate the farms, which have dramatically multiplied in the past several years while siphoning off precious water from a drought-stricken state.

Investigators in Southern California have discovered the operators are cartels from Mexico, Armenia, and China. Similar cartels have sprung up in the state’s Central Valley farming community, primarily from China and Russia.

INTERNATIONAL DRUG CARTELS ILLEGALLY DRAINING WATER SUPPLIES TO GROW PLANTS, SENATOR SAYS

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
Illegal marijuana farm seized by law enforcement in Los Angeles County

“They are a threat to the safety of the public every day they are in existence,” Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lt. Howard Fuchs said. “We’ve arrested people [at farms] who are wanted for murder in other parts of the county, and we currently have murders here under investigation."

“We have murder, robbery, and assault. They have killed people. We’ve had workers killed, innocent civilians shot at, and people chased in their cars. If anyone comes close to these farms, they are playing with fire.”

Last year, the county had 750 illegal groves. In 2022, the number is down to 350 because of work by the Marijuana Eradication Team, comprising the Sheriff’s Department, California National Guard, and state Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Authorities discover the farms with tips from residents or by flying over the area. The constant hum of generators at homes and increased traffic is a giveaway for indoor greenhouses. At the same time, long rows of white tarps covering makeshift structures are a giveaway when viewing by air. Armenian cartels primarily operate the indoor farms, while Mexican and Chinese cartels opt for outdoors, Fuchs said.

The groups view any person who gets near the groves as a threat to their criminal enterprises and often react violently. Cartels are heavily armed, making the job for investigators extremely dangerous, Fuchs said.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
An illegal marijuana farm in Los Angeles County.

So when search warrants are served, it’s a safe bet that the entire operation will be destroyed.

“The sheriff has been amazing to allow us to bulldoze and destroy groves,” Fuchs said. “There are trip hazards, electrical hazards, and toxic chemicals. These greenhouses are crudely made in the middle of the desert, so the electrical is jerry-rigged. It’s 150 degrees in these greenhouses, and we can get overcome by the heat and chemical odors. When it’s unsafe for our personnel, we can demolish it with bulldozers.”

Investigators often encounter Carbofuran, an illegal pesticide that is one of the deadliest in the world. The United States outlawed the poison in 2009 after minute amounts were found to kill wildlife such as bald eagles, bears, and owls instantaneously.

“We know what to look for, and often, we find Carbofuran,” Fuchs said. “If we do, we just back out and bulldoze.”

“It’s water theft, contamination of groundwater, poisoning of wildlife, illegal chemicals, they leave trash around, squat on property that doesn’t belong to them, and intimidate the neighbors,” said Charles Bostwick, field deputy for Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger.

“They use workers who are indentured servants that came across the border and would be told they’d be working in Central California on a farm and instead end up in the desert on a marijuana grove,” he added.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Bostwick has become a protector of water rights in his district, which is a desert area more than 65 miles north of downtown Los Angeles. The farms have depleted aquifers and drained neighborhood wells, leaving rationed residents with even less water.

“My boss arranged for money to fight water theft because the first bad results of the groves in 2020 were stealing water out of hydrants,” Bostwick said. “Now that there is a drought and your average homeowner is being told to restrict how much they can water their lawns, people are really irritated.”

Comments / 18

deb hip gon
2d ago

as they should be destroyed , not only are the illegally growing they steal water and the fertilizer that they use is toxic and they dont store it properly so it goes into the ground ,then they not only stop at grown illegal they do other illegal activity the entire illegal growing needs to be stopped, how many homes as well has been destroyed and BURNT down to the grown because they caught fire and these homes are in neighborhoods with children

Reply
10
4spdgirl
2d ago

You can only hope this is true. What are they oing about all the fantasy that China and the cartels are sending over this OPEN border.

Reply
6
lone wolf79
1d ago

The state doesn’t have to destroy it! They can give it the B.C.C. and legal dispensary’s can get it lab tested and sell it!! 🤷🏽‍♂️🤣

Reply
4
Related
NBC News

Asian American residents sue Calif. county, claiming targeted harassment campaign by officials

Asian American residents in Northern California say their county and Sheriff’s Department are engaged in a racist campaign to root them out, according to a new lawsuit. The class action suit, filed in federal court on Wednesday, names both Siskiyou County and Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue as defendants, and it claims that both parties are engaged in large-scale harassment against Hmong residents.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Could San Bernardino County secede from California? Voters will decide this November

San Bernardino County voters will get a chance this November to decide whether they want the county to secede from California. The Board of Supervisors this week opted to put the measure on the ballot. "People are ticked off, and they have rights to be," said Yucca Valley resident Joy Pam. "I definitely think it's The post Could San Bernardino County secede from California? Voters will decide this November appeared first on KESQ.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Washington, CA
CBS Sacramento

California county larger than several states to have secession measure on 2022 ballot

SAN BERNARDINO -- Voters in Southern California's San Bernardino County will have the chance to decide in November whether they want the county to potentially secede from the state.The county's Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 on Wednesday to put the secession measure on the 2022 ballot, the Southern California News Group reported. One supervisor was absent. The measure will go before the board again next Tuesday for final adoption. The initial draft would put this question to voters on Nov. 8: "Do the citizens of San Bernardino County want the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors to study all options...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cartel#Central California#Marijuana Plants#Water Wells#Senator
SFGate

Who's to blame for a factory shutdown: A company, or California?

VERNON, Calif. — Teresa Robles begins her shift around dawn most days at a pork processing plant in an industrial corridor 4 miles south of downtown Los Angeles. She spends eight hours on her feet cutting tripe, a repetitive motion that has given her constant joint pain, but also a $17.85-an-hour income that supports her family.
CALIFORNIA STATE
capitalandmain.com

California Quietly Stored 500,000 Pounds of Contaminated Soil in Jurupa Valley. Then Residents Found Out.

For four years, thousands of soil samples and paint chips taken from homes, schools, parks and parkways near the former Exide battery facility have been stored inside shipping containers at a Superfund site. Without consulting local officials or residents, California’s Department of Toxic Substances Control transported the samples to the Stringfellow facility, an Inland Empire quarry that once served as an industrial dumping ground — one that leaked toxic chemicals into groundwater and soil over several decades.
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
CBS DFW

73 pounds fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine seized at Texas Mexico border

EL PASO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso area ports of entry seized fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine over the last week."CBP officers are dedicated to protecting our borders and stopping the flow of dangerous narcotics from reaching our communities," said Director Field Operations Hector A. Mancha. "These seizures are examples of the vigilance and commitment by our CBP officers to the border security mission."On July 25, officers working at the Paso Del Norte border crossing intercepted 14.77 pounds of cocaine from a 36-year-old Mexican citizen. A CBP canine alert and a non-intrusive inspection led officers...
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
China
CBS Sacramento

High-rise mass timber structures cleared for California

SACRAMENTO -- California building codes were updated in July to allow for the construction of mass timber buildings up to 18 stories tall. But what is mass timber, also known as cross laminated timber? Jennifer Cover is the CEO of Woodworks, a nonprofit program that provides support on building designs to architects, engineers and developers that are looking to build more sustainably. "Mass timber products are large wood structural panels that are built up of small pieces of either lumber or veneer that are either glued up or nailed together," she explains. "These creates large structural members that are used for entire...
SACRAMENTO, CA
smobserved.com

Latin Street Vendor Sues Santa Monica for 'Illegally Towing' His Car

A street vendor has sued Santa Monica in federal court, alleging that the city is targeting Black and Latino people by illegally towing the vehicles of unlicensed drivers. Reyes Murcia alleges in the proposed class-action complaint that Santa Monica is targeting poor Black and Latino people by depriving them of their property in violation of the Fourth Amendment while "arbitrarily" imposing an unjustified impound fee, according to the civil rights lawsuit filed last Friday in Los Angeles.
SANTA MONICA, CA
KVCR NEWS

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 8/4/22

Over the last week in San Bernardino County, 3,379 new reported cases were reported. Since July 26, hospitalizations decreased by 4%, with 207 and 23 COVID-19 ICU cases. Since last Tuesday, San Bernardino County has reported ten new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 3,844 new reported cases on...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
crescentavalleyweekly.com

Residents Prepare for Organic Waste Collection

California residents are beginning to get notices from their waste management companies of how to comply with the state’s mandatory organic waste collection SB 1383. This law went into effect this year and requires every jurisdiction in California to provide organic waste collection services to all residents and businesses.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
223K+
Followers
68K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy