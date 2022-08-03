Read on www.insidenova.com
Inside Nova
Arlington School Board race fund-raising so far a modest affair
It’s definitely not shaping up to be a six-figure kind of election from a campaign-cash standpoint, and who actually is doing best in fund-raising for the Arlington School Board seat on the Nov. 8 ballot kind of depends on how you look at it. For the period through June...
alxnow.com
Vacancies pop up on Alexandria’s BAR, Waterfront Commission and more
There are dozens of boards and commissions in Alexandria with vacancies, giving locals a chance to be in the room where it happens. Board of Architectural Review — 2-year term: One vacancy is up for consideration due to a citizen member resigning. The BAR meets twice a month to review development applications and determine appropriateness, but in Alexandria the BAR holds significantly more sway than in other localities.
royalexaminer.com
Front Royal father and son perish in Potomac River drowning
A Front Royal, Va. man and his son drowned Monday afternoon in the Potomac River at Swan Point in Charles County, Md., according to the Maryland Natural Resources Police Department. According to Maryland Natural Resources Police Captain Chris Morris, around 4:55 p.m. on Monday, August 1, officers were dispatched to...
ffxnow.com
Herndon developer dedicates land with house of Confederate spy to park authority
The developer of Arrowbrook Centre, a massive mixed-use project in Herndon, has officially dedicated nearly three acres of land to the Fairfax County Park Authority. The park authority announced on Wednesday (Aug. 3) that Arrowbrook Centre LLC gave it 2.6 acres of land in the northwest quadrant of Centreville Road and Sunrise Valley Drive. Known as Merrybrook, the property was home to Confederate spy Laura Ratcille Hanna.
wfmd.com
Frederick County Council President Keegan-Ayer Requests Recount
She lost by a tiny margin in the Democratic Primary in Council District Three. Frederick, Md. (KM) – A recount will be taking place in one of the primary contests in Frederick County. Council President MC Keegan-Ayer has formally requested a recount in the July 19th Democratic Primary in...
mocoshow.com
Marc Elrich Leads David Blair By 154 Votes Going Into Friday’s Canvass Session
Canvassing of mail-in and provisional ballots continues on Friday after a day off on Thursday. The current remaining canvass days are scheduled for Friday, August 5th and Sunday, August 6th (staring at 10am), with additional dates to be added should they be needed, according to the Montgomery County Board of Elections. The latest update by the Maryland State Board of Elections in the Democratic primary for Montgomery County Executive (9:51pm, 8/3) shows that incumbent Marc Elrich (51,883, 39.28%) has maintained his lead over David Blair (51,729, 39.16%), going from a lead of 173 votes after Tuesday night’s tabulations to 154 votes in Wednesday night’s update.
Fairfax urges vigilance against spotted lanternfly
While there have been no sightings of the destructive insect called the spotted lanternfly in Fairfax County, it is getting closer – as close as Loudoun County – Fairfax officials say, and experts are on the lookout for it. To reduce the spread, the Virginia Department of Agriculture...
restonnow.com
Bridge planned to connect Loudoun and Fairfax counties over Dulles Toll Road
Most-read Fairfax County stories of the week: Aug. 1-5 The weekend is almost here. Before you cool off at the nearest swimming pool or head to bed for some much-needed sleep, let’s revisit the past week of news in…. Live Fairfax: Meet your Fairfax County guide!. RestonNow.com August 5,...
Inside Nova
Prince William County employees to get bonuses
All Prince William County employees will receive one-time bonuses ranging from $250 to $1,000. During its meeting Tuesday, the Board of County Supervisors voted 6-1 with one abstention to use about $5.3 million to pay for the bonuses. Supervisor Pete Candland, R-Gainesville, voted against the measure, and Supervisor Yesli Vega....
visitshenandoahcounty.com
Pet Stop, Shenandoah County, Virginia
Here in Shenandoah County, we know that many of our visitors enjoy traveling with their dogs, so we have just the weekend for you and your loyal companion to enjoy together. The region offers numerous hikes throughout the George Washington National Forest, public river access, and plenty of pet friendly restaurants, wineries and breweries to relax afterwards. Cool down with a splash in the Shenandoah River and unwind at a pet-friendly vacation rental home or hotel.
fox5dc.com
Fairfax County dealing with hundreds of teacher vacancies
School districts in the DMV are scrambling to find teachers with just weeks to go until the first day of school. The shortage is hitting Fairfax County especially hard.
Harris Pavilion at the City of Manassas
Arts are in the air. The Harris Pavilion at 9201 Center Street in Manassas hosts concerts, dances, farmers’ markets, and ice skating in the winter. The Pavilion is named after Loy E. Harris, who was devoted to revitalizing Historic Downtown Manassas. As a local businessman and president of Historic Manassas Inc. (HMI) in the 1990s, he worked to transform vacant storefronts into vibrant businesses. With a vision to provide an anchor for the community to welcome arts and entertainment, and provide a “gathering place,” one of his projects was the completion of the Pavilion, which opened in 2000.
theregister.com
Fights, floods, and fortunes when cloud giants roll into town
Comment It's easy to think of zones and regions for cloud services in the abstract, as just another spot on the map to spin up virtual machines and services. But every new region means a major construction project and a new flow for communities. Once the facility is up and running, it also means noisy power-sucking systems that absorb resources, from space to power to new transport routes.
ffxnow.com
Most expensive Fairfax County homes sold in July
There are homes you can actually afford, and then there are homes that are just fun to look at. Our list of the most expensive recently-sold homes in Fairfax County, below, is definitely the latter for all but the most well heeled. 1012 Founders Ridge Lane — 7 BD/10.5 BA...
Inside Nova
InFive: Barricade in Falls Church, town elections and another scorcher today
Only two Prince William County towns will have contested elections for local offices this fall, Dumfries and Quantico. A man who barricaded himself in a Falls Church apartment Tuesday after brandishing a rifle and making threats was taken into custody around midnight, Fairfax County police said. 3. Sunny and hot.
Inside Nova
Fairfax supervisors mull how to spend funds accumulating from plastic-bag tax
Between January and May, Fairfax County’s new plastic-bag tax has brought in $511,000 in revenue, and county officials have ideas where those funds should go. The Board of Supervisors at its July 26 Environmental Committee briefly reviewed a July 19 memorandum from Office of Environmental and Energy Coordination Director Kambiz Agazi that outlined the bag-tax program’s early results.
ffxnow.com
Nonprofit and developer to acquire Reston’s Colvin Woods apartments
A nonprofit organization and for-profit real estate development company are getting in position to acquire Reston’s Colvin Woods apartments. The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a plan yesterday (Tuesday) for the Fairfax County Redevelopment and Housing Authority to issue a $15 million loan to the joint venture between AHC Inc., a community-based housing development organization in Arlington, and Insight Property Group, a private real estate development company.
WJLA
Fairfax County Board of Supervisors votes 9 to 1 to advance renaming of Lee Highway
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors passed a motion nine to one Tuesday to advance the process of renaming Lee Highway. Supervisor Walter Alcorn proposed the motion and it was supported by Chairman Jeff McKay. Supervisor Pat Herrity was the lone member to oppose the motion.
Extreme heat leads to hospitalization of 8 people at Stafford County Public School event
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — A Stafford County Public School's (SCPS) event took a turn for the worse when extreme heat caused 100 people to feel ill, requiring aid from Fredericksburg Fire and EMS. Eight people from the event were so ill that they were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Inside Nova
Mentoring education back in Culpeper classrooms
After a 15 year hiatus, police officer-led D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) will be returning to fifth grade classrooms around Culpeper County this school year. “We’re trying to (equip) these kids with not only it being safe and secure in their school but also give them tips and tricks to deal with life,” said Culpeper Sheriff Deputy and D.A.R.E. State Coordinator Rob Hefner.
