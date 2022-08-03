ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William County, VA

Vacancies pop up on Alexandria’s BAR, Waterfront Commission and more

There are dozens of boards and commissions in Alexandria with vacancies, giving locals a chance to be in the room where it happens. Board of Architectural Review — 2-year term: One vacancy is up for consideration due to a citizen member resigning. The BAR meets twice a month to review development applications and determine appropriateness, but in Alexandria the BAR holds significantly more sway than in other localities.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Front Royal father and son perish in Potomac River drowning

A Front Royal, Va. man and his son drowned Monday afternoon in the Potomac River at Swan Point in Charles County, Md., according to the Maryland Natural Resources Police Department. According to Maryland Natural Resources Police Captain Chris Morris, around 4:55 p.m. on Monday, August 1, officers were dispatched to...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
Herndon developer dedicates land with house of Confederate spy to park authority

The developer of Arrowbrook Centre, a massive mixed-use project in Herndon, has officially dedicated nearly three acres of land to the Fairfax County Park Authority. The park authority announced on Wednesday (Aug. 3) that Arrowbrook Centre LLC gave it 2.6 acres of land in the northwest quadrant of Centreville Road and Sunrise Valley Drive. Known as Merrybrook, the property was home to Confederate spy Laura Ratcille Hanna.
HERNDON, VA
Marc Elrich Leads David Blair By 154 Votes Going Into Friday’s Canvass Session

Canvassing of mail-in and provisional ballots continues on Friday after a day off on Thursday. The current remaining canvass days are scheduled for Friday, August 5th and Sunday, August 6th (staring at 10am), with additional dates to be added should they be needed, according to the Montgomery County Board of Elections. The latest update by the Maryland State Board of Elections in the Democratic primary for Montgomery County Executive (9:51pm, 8/3) shows that incumbent Marc Elrich (51,883, 39.28%) has maintained his lead over David Blair (51,729, 39.16%), going from a lead of 173 votes after Tuesday night’s tabulations to 154 votes in Wednesday night’s update.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Fairfax urges vigilance against spotted lanternfly

While there have been no sightings of the destructive insect called the spotted lanternfly in Fairfax County, it is getting closer – as close as Loudoun County – Fairfax officials say, and experts are on the lookout for it. To reduce the spread, the Virginia Department of Agriculture...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Prince William County employees to get bonuses

All Prince William County employees will receive one-time bonuses ranging from $250 to $1,000. During its meeting Tuesday, the Board of County Supervisors voted 6-1 with one abstention to use about $5.3 million to pay for the bonuses. Supervisor Pete Candland, R-Gainesville, voted against the measure, and Supervisor Yesli Vega....
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Pet Stop, Shenandoah County, Virginia

Here in Shenandoah County, we know that many of our visitors enjoy traveling with their dogs, so we have just the weekend for you and your loyal companion to enjoy together. The region offers numerous hikes throughout the George Washington National Forest, public river access, and plenty of pet friendly restaurants, wineries and breweries to relax afterwards. Cool down with a splash in the Shenandoah River and unwind at a pet-friendly vacation rental home or hotel.
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
Harris Pavilion at the City of Manassas

Arts are in the air. The Harris Pavilion at 9201 Center Street in Manassas hosts concerts, dances, farmers’ markets, and ice skating in the winter. The Pavilion is named after Loy E. Harris, who was devoted to revitalizing Historic Downtown Manassas. As a local businessman and president of Historic Manassas Inc. (HMI) in the 1990s, he worked to transform vacant storefronts into vibrant businesses. With a vision to provide an anchor for the community to welcome arts and entertainment, and provide a “gathering place,” one of his projects was the completion of the Pavilion, which opened in 2000.
MANASSAS, VA
Fights, floods, and fortunes when cloud giants roll into town

Comment It's easy to think of zones and regions for cloud services in the abstract, as just another spot on the map to spin up virtual machines and services. But every new region means a major construction project and a new flow for communities. Once the facility is up and running, it also means noisy power-sucking systems that absorb resources, from space to power to new transport routes.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Most expensive Fairfax County homes sold in July

There are homes you can actually afford, and then there are homes that are just fun to look at. Our list of the most expensive recently-sold homes in Fairfax County, below, is definitely the latter for all but the most well heeled. 1012 Founders Ridge Lane — 7 BD/10.5 BA...
Fairfax supervisors mull how to spend funds accumulating from plastic-bag tax

Between January and May, Fairfax County’s new plastic-bag tax has brought in $511,000 in revenue, and county officials have ideas where those funds should go. The Board of Supervisors at its July 26 Environmental Committee briefly reviewed a July 19 memorandum from Office of Environmental and Energy Coordination Director Kambiz Agazi that outlined the bag-tax program’s early results.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Nonprofit and developer to acquire Reston’s Colvin Woods apartments

A nonprofit organization and for-profit real estate development company are getting in position to acquire Reston’s Colvin Woods apartments. The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a plan yesterday (Tuesday) for the Fairfax County Redevelopment and Housing Authority to issue a $15 million loan to the joint venture between AHC Inc., a community-based housing development organization in Arlington, and Insight Property Group, a private real estate development company.
RESTON, VA
Mentoring education back in Culpeper classrooms

After a 15 year hiatus, police officer-led D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) will be returning to fifth grade classrooms around Culpeper County this school year. “We’re trying to (equip) these kids with not only it being safe and secure in their school but also give them tips and tricks to deal with life,” said Culpeper Sheriff Deputy and D.A.R.E. State Coordinator Rob Hefner.
CULPEPER COUNTY, VA

