Nationals release former All-Star Alcides Escobar, open roster spot for Luke Voit
Escobar played 40 games for the Nationals this season, making just 131 plate appearances. He finished with eight RBI while slashing .281/.260/282. The 35-year-old also made two relief appearances on the mound during blowouts for the Nationals. Over 1.2 innings of work, Escobar allowed two earned runs off three hits, sporting a 10.80 ERA.
numberfire.com
Gavin Sheets scratched for White Sox Wednesday afternoon
Chicago White Sox outfielder Gavin Sheets has been scratched from the lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals. What It Means:. Sheets hit a solo dinger in Tuesday's win over the Royals and he was initially lined up for another start Wednesday...
numberfire.com
Chicago's Nick Madrigal operating second base on Wednesday
Chicago Cubs second baseman Nick Madrigal is batting eighth in Wednesday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Madrigal will man second base after Zach McKinstry was shifted to third, Patrick Wisdom was moved to first, and Frank Schwindel was benched. In a matchup against right-hander Miles Mikolas, our models project...
Royals pitcher Amir Garrett tosses water on White Sox fan at U.S. Cellular Field
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Kansas City Royals pitcher Amir Garrett threw water at a White Sox fan who apparently was heckling him Tuesday night at U.S. Cellular Field.Video posted on Twitter shows Garrett tossing the water at a fan sitting behind the visiting team's dugout. It's unclear what either Garrett or a fan in a gray shirt are saying to each other during the altercation, when Garrett threw what appeared to be a cup of water on the fan, also hitting a young fan sitting behind him.After the game, Garrett wrote about the altercation on Twitter, saying, "Listen the disrespect is...
White Sox Announce Plans for Luis Robert, Pitchers vs. Rangers
The Chicago White Sox will head down to The Lone Star State for a four-game series against the Texas Rangers this weekend. Manager Tony La Russa announced Wednesday how he plans to use Luis Robert and deploy his pitchers for the extended set. Luis Robert. The White Sox activated Robert,...
Dodgers pounce on Padres early, breeze to 8-1 win
The Los Angeles Dodgers jumped on Sean Manaea for four runs in the first inning and four more in the
Yankees Minor League Player Suspended For 50 Games
On Friday, the MLB announced suspensions for five minor league players. One of them was Derek Dietrich of New York Yankees' Triple-A affiliate Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Dietrich has been suspended 50 games without pay. That's because he tested positive for DMPA. Prior to this suspension, Dietrich was batting .259 with nine home...
White Sox Waste Strong Effort From Johnny Cueto, Drop Yet Another Series Opener
No one can blame Johnny Cueto for the Chicago White Sox’s shortcomings on Thursday night. The veteran righty was brilliant in the series opener against the Texas Rangers, but the Sox offense could only produce five hits in the 3-2 loss. Aided by six walks, the South Siders reached base 11 times total, but they could only muster up one extra-base hit.
Eloy Drives in 4, Abreu Homers to Lead White Sox Past Royals 9-2
The Chicago White Sox bounced back from a tough series-opening loss to beat the Kansas City Royals 9-2 on Tuesday night. Sox bats produced 14 hits and Lucas Giolito battled through a tough third inning to pick up a win. The South Siders’ victory evened the series at one apiece.
Cease pitches 6 strong innings, White Sox beat Rangers 2-1
ARLINGTON, Texas -- — Dylan Cease pitched six strong innings following a relatively rough start, Eloy Jimenez hit a tiebreaking solo home run and the Chicago White Sox beat the Texas Rangers 2-1 on Friday night. The first start in August for Cease (12-4) resembled those of the past...
