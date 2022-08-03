ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grayson County, KY

Weather Alert: Head index could reach 105 in Grayson Co. Wednesday afternoon

 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wevv.com

Massive fire breaks out in Ohio County Thursday morning

Multiple fire departments have responded to a massive fire in Ohio County, Kentucky Thursday morning. Ohio County Dispatch confirms that the call came in for a fire along Liberty Street at 5:43AM. The scene is still active and emergency crews are asking folks to avoid the area as they deal...
OHIO COUNTY, KY
k105.com

GC Coroner Hudson, J-E Henderson, Jailer Woosley, magistrates, donate coroner’s transport van to flood ravaged Letcher Co.

The Grayson County Coroner’s Office, in cooperation with Grayson Co. Judge-Executive Kevin Henderson, magistrates, and Grayson Co. Jailer Jason Woosley, has donated one of the coroner’s office transport vans to the Letcher County Coroner’s Office. Of course, Letcher Co. is one of the far eastern Kentucky counties...
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
Grayson County, KY
k105.com

Officials release name of Caneyville man killed in Millwood car crash Thursday morning

The Grayson County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the Caneyville man killed in a single-vehicle car accident early Thursday morning. Anthony Gordon Campbell, 46, died after he left Pleasant View Road in Millwood in a Saturn passenger car. The vehicle entered a ditch line after Campbell failed to negotiate a curve, flipping the Saturn onto its top.
MILLWOOD, KY
k105.com

Caneyville man killed in single-vehicle accident in Millwood

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal accident that occurred early Thursday morning in Millwood. Grayson County Deputy Justin Cockerell was dispatched at approximately 3:40 Thursday morning to the 300 block of Pleasant View Road on the report of a vehicle stationary in the roadway for about 20 minutes.
MILLWOOD, KY
KISS 106

Two Hidden Underground Rivers Flow Through This Cave in Kentucky

Kentucky really is full of all kinds of gorgeous destinations, and many are within a fairly short driving distance. This place is absolutely a must-see!. Hidden River Cave is located in Horse Cave, Kentucky. It isn't too far from Mammoth Cave and is located outside of Bowling Green. It's about a 2.5-hour drive from Evansville, so not too far at all! The reason for the name Hidden River Cave? Because inside the cave there are two rivers that run below the ground. Wild right? You can see these two rivers and a whole lot more at Hidden River Cave.
HORSE CAVE, KY
wbiw.com

Laconia man killed in Jefferson County crash

JEFFERSON CO. – Wednesday, at approximately 9:00 am, Troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post began investigating a two-vehicle head-on crash in Jefferson County that resulted in the death of a Harrison County, Indiana man. The initial investigation indicates that a red 1997 Chevrolet truck, being driven by Richard...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Index#Apparent Temperature#Grayson Co#Ken K105 Com
middlesboronews.com

KSP arrest 3 in connection with Hart County murder

Kentucky State Police arrested three Hardin County men stemming from the murder of a man in the Hart County community of Magnolia over the weekend. Troopers at the Bowling Green Post say on Friday evening, July 29, just before 6 p.m., they were contacted by the Hart County Sheriff’s Office, requesting them to conduct a death investigation, after deputies responded to 10070 Hammonsville Road in Magnolia, and found a man dead in a yard near the home.
lakercountry.com

KSP Post 15 to conduct traffic safety checkpoints

Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Russell, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. These checkpoints will be conducted as part of Post 15’s highway safety efforts. Troopers will be checking...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, KY
WHAS11

Bullitt County Coroner identifies Serenity McKinney's body

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bullitt County Coroner officially identified Serenity McKinney’s body Friday. This has been a nearly 6-month long wait for the little four-year-old’s grandmother, father and other loved ones. She was found in February near the Jefferson-Bullitt County line. The Kentucky State Medical Examiner’s Office is...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Ohio Co. authorities asking for help identifying theft suspect

The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a theft suspect. According to Ohio County Sheriff Tracy Beatty, his office is working the “theft of a teal go-kart from an address in Hartford” sometime during the early morning hours of Wednesday. The...
OHIO COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Kentucky Public Service Commission gives Glendale OK for power facilities

The Kentucky Public Service Commission has approved construction certificate for electric transmission facilities in Hardin County that will provide the electric infrastructure for the proposed electric vehicle battery plant to be located in Glendale. Kentucky Utilities Company filed an application on March 31, 2022, seeking a Certificate of Public Convenience...
GLENDALE, KY
wnky.com

KSP reminds public of traffic safety checkpoints

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police would like to remind drivers of traffic safety checkpoints. A release by KSP stated some proactive measures to keep roads safe include several traffic safety checkpoints and using general patrol tactics in known problematic areas in the district. KSP uses traffic...
k105.com

Grayson Co. Fiscal Court makes generous donation to Grayson Co. Alliance renovation efforts

In a generous gesture, Grayson County Fiscal Court earlier this week approved a healthy donation to the Grayson County Alliance’s wide-ranging renovation efforts. In total, the remodeling of the facility — including the much needed addition of air conditioning — will cost about $250,000 and is being completed by donated labor, including some work being done by Grayson County Detention Center inmates, as well as donated materials.
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Throwback Thursday – 1954’s Buried Alive at Beech Bend stunt

We visit southern Kentucky’s most famous amusement park this week, Beech Bend. In the summer of 1954, owner Charles Garvin, put together perhaps one of the park’s most intriguing yet terrifying stunts to date. Known for his creative ideas to create publicity for the park, this week we literally dig deeper into the buried alive stunt.
BOWLING GREEN, KY

