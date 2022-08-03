Weather Alert: Head index could reach 105 in Grayson Co. Wednesday afternoon

Read on www.k105.com
Related
k105.com
BOIL WATER ADVISORY issued for section of Leitchfield. Advisory issued for different area of city on Monday has been lifted.
A BOIL WATER ADVISORY has been issued for a section of Leitchfield. Leitchfield Utilities said the advisory is for Brandenburg Road from the William Thomason Byway to Judge Kenneth H. Goff Drive and includes Embry Road, Embry Acres Drive and Crest Ridge Drive. Customers are encouraged to boil water at...
wevv.com
Massive fire breaks out in Ohio County Thursday morning
Multiple fire departments have responded to a massive fire in Ohio County, Kentucky Thursday morning. Ohio County Dispatch confirms that the call came in for a fire along Liberty Street at 5:43AM. The scene is still active and emergency crews are asking folks to avoid the area as they deal...
k105.com
GC Coroner Hudson, J-E Henderson, Jailer Woosley, magistrates, donate coroner’s transport van to flood ravaged Letcher Co.
The Grayson County Coroner’s Office, in cooperation with Grayson Co. Judge-Executive Kevin Henderson, magistrates, and Grayson Co. Jailer Jason Woosley, has donated one of the coroner’s office transport vans to the Letcher County Coroner’s Office. Of course, Letcher Co. is one of the far eastern Kentucky counties...
wdrb.com
Officials confirm body of 4-year-old discovered in wooded area in Bullitt County is Serenity McKinney
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The body of a 4-year-old girl previously reported missing in Kentucky was officially identified this week when DNA results returned, Bullitt County Coroner David Billings said Friday. Serenity McKinney was first reported missing in February 2022 after her grandparents said they hadn't seen her since Christmas...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
k105.com
Officials release name of Caneyville man killed in Millwood car crash Thursday morning
The Grayson County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the Caneyville man killed in a single-vehicle car accident early Thursday morning. Anthony Gordon Campbell, 46, died after he left Pleasant View Road in Millwood in a Saturn passenger car. The vehicle entered a ditch line after Campbell failed to negotiate a curve, flipping the Saturn onto its top.
k105.com
Caneyville man killed in single-vehicle accident in Millwood
The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal accident that occurred early Thursday morning in Millwood. Grayson County Deputy Justin Cockerell was dispatched at approximately 3:40 Thursday morning to the 300 block of Pleasant View Road on the report of a vehicle stationary in the roadway for about 20 minutes.
Two Hidden Underground Rivers Flow Through This Cave in Kentucky
Kentucky really is full of all kinds of gorgeous destinations, and many are within a fairly short driving distance. This place is absolutely a must-see!. Hidden River Cave is located in Horse Cave, Kentucky. It isn't too far from Mammoth Cave and is located outside of Bowling Green. It's about a 2.5-hour drive from Evansville, so not too far at all! The reason for the name Hidden River Cave? Because inside the cave there are two rivers that run below the ground. Wild right? You can see these two rivers and a whole lot more at Hidden River Cave.
wbiw.com
Laconia man killed in Jefferson County crash
JEFFERSON CO. – Wednesday, at approximately 9:00 am, Troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post began investigating a two-vehicle head-on crash in Jefferson County that resulted in the death of a Harrison County, Indiana man. The initial investigation indicates that a red 1997 Chevrolet truck, being driven by Richard...
IN THIS ARTICLE
k105.com
Fiscal Court: Possible road closure, asbestos removal, detention center bumps starting pay
Grayson County magistrates on Tuesday voted to begin the process of discontinuing a roadway, approved a company for asbestos removal from the old hospital and agreed to increase the starting pay at the Grayson County Detention Center. Closing roadway. The only resident on Barnett Road, a .156 mile lane off...
middlesboronews.com
KSP arrest 3 in connection with Hart County murder
Kentucky State Police arrested three Hardin County men stemming from the murder of a man in the Hart County community of Magnolia over the weekend. Troopers at the Bowling Green Post say on Friday evening, July 29, just before 6 p.m., they were contacted by the Hart County Sheriff’s Office, requesting them to conduct a death investigation, after deputies responded to 10070 Hammonsville Road in Magnolia, and found a man dead in a yard near the home.
The Daily South
100 Dogs Rescued from Puppy Mill in Kentucky and Now They Need Our Help
Attention dog lovers: The Logan County Humane Society of Kentucky needs your help. The group has been overwhelmed by dogs who were all rescued from miserable conditions in a puppy mill found in the county. It all started when the Logan County Sheriff's Office was tipped off about possible animal...
k105.com
KSP Post 4 July Activity Report: Troopers arrest nearly 400, cite over 600 speeders, give 225 courtesy notices
Kentucky State Police Post 4 in Elizabethtown has released its July Activity Report. According KSP Post 4 Public Affairs Officer Scotty Sharp, troopers and detectives:. Wrote 2,293 citations and arrested 30 impaired drivers. Opened 47 criminal cases, made 384 arrests and served 101 criminal court documents. Cited 601 speeders and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lakercountry.com
KSP Post 15 to conduct traffic safety checkpoints
Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Russell, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. These checkpoints will be conducted as part of Post 15’s highway safety efforts. Troopers will be checking...
Bullitt County Coroner identifies Serenity McKinney's body
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bullitt County Coroner officially identified Serenity McKinney’s body Friday. This has been a nearly 6-month long wait for the little four-year-old’s grandmother, father and other loved ones. She was found in February near the Jefferson-Bullitt County line. The Kentucky State Medical Examiner’s Office is...
k105.com
Morgantown woman takes vehicle on test drive, doesn’t return, arrested in another county
A Morgantown woman has been arrested after being accused of stealing a vehicle she was taking on a test drive. According to Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor, on Monday, Kimberly White, 54, asked employees of Parkway Auto Sales, at 1774 South Main Street in Morgantown, to take a vehicle on a test drive. She then failed to return with the vehicle.
k105.com
Ohio Co. authorities asking for help identifying theft suspect
The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a theft suspect. According to Ohio County Sheriff Tracy Beatty, his office is working the “theft of a teal go-kart from an address in Hartford” sometime during the early morning hours of Wednesday. The...
k105.com
Kentucky Public Service Commission gives Glendale OK for power facilities
The Kentucky Public Service Commission has approved construction certificate for electric transmission facilities in Hardin County that will provide the electric infrastructure for the proposed electric vehicle battery plant to be located in Glendale. Kentucky Utilities Company filed an application on March 31, 2022, seeking a Certificate of Public Convenience...
wnky.com
KSP reminds public of traffic safety checkpoints
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police would like to remind drivers of traffic safety checkpoints. A release by KSP stated some proactive measures to keep roads safe include several traffic safety checkpoints and using general patrol tactics in known problematic areas in the district. KSP uses traffic...
k105.com
Grayson Co. Fiscal Court makes generous donation to Grayson Co. Alliance renovation efforts
In a generous gesture, Grayson County Fiscal Court earlier this week approved a healthy donation to the Grayson County Alliance’s wide-ranging renovation efforts. In total, the remodeling of the facility — including the much needed addition of air conditioning — will cost about $250,000 and is being completed by donated labor, including some work being done by Grayson County Detention Center inmates, as well as donated materials.
wnky.com
Throwback Thursday – 1954’s Buried Alive at Beech Bend stunt
We visit southern Kentucky’s most famous amusement park this week, Beech Bend. In the summer of 1954, owner Charles Garvin, put together perhaps one of the park’s most intriguing yet terrifying stunts to date. Known for his creative ideas to create publicity for the park, this week we literally dig deeper into the buried alive stunt.
Comments / 0