Dayton, OH

15 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

By Russell Florence Jr. Don Thrasher
 2 days ago
dayton.com

The Pine Club celebrates 75 years in Dayton

“I just want the next generation of customers to be able to come to The Pine Club and tell the same stories that their parents and grandparents tell me,” said Karen Watson, vice president and general manager of The Pine Club. Dayton’s iconic steakhouse is celebrating 75 years of...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

VOTE HERE: Art in the City contest celebrates Dayton artists

Highlighting local artists in and around downtown Dayton is the drive behind AES Ohio Summer in the City signature event, Art in the City. The Dayton Society of Artists (DSA) has selected work from 32 of the area’s most talented artists to feature in the 2022 Juried Art Show.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Patio of the Week: Salar pulls out the stops for Out on 5th dining

Celebrating summer and the uptick of outdoor dining, Dayton.com will spotlight restaurant patios across the Miami Valley on a weekly basis. Two years ago, the Oregon District Business Association launched Out on 5th, a program that helps the district open Fifth Street up for guests to shop, dine and relax in the open air.
DAYTON, OH
Dayton, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Dayton, OH
City
Lebanon, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Kettering, OH
City
Toledo, OH
Dayton, OH
Entertainment
City
Fairborn, OH
dayton.com

Dayton food hall block party rescheduled due to weather

West Social Tap & Table’s celebratory block party has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 23 due to weather, according to a post on the food hall’s Facebook page. The block party celebrating the opening of Dayton’s first food hall was previously scheduled for Friday, Aug. 5 from 6 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.
DAYTON, OH
tippnews.com

August Music in the Streets

Summer nights are made better with live music. Be sure to check out these great FREE concerts in August throughout Miami County. It’s all happening in downtown Tipp City this Friday! Enjoy Tippecanoe Market Days, Downtown Tipp City’s First Friday Putt Putt, and Tipp Community Night’s Concert with the Tipp Community Band and Daugherty Orchestra and Swing Dancers. Bring a chair and come to downtown for a fun filled evening.
TROY, OH
Person
Elvis Costello
Person
Rhonda Vincent
Person
Coolio
WHIO Dayton

The victims in the Oregon District Shooting

Nine people were killed in a mass shooting on August 4th, 2019, in Dayton’s Oregon District. Here are brief looks at each of them. Over the next week, watch News Center 7 for extended coverage as the Miami Valley remembers the victims and the heroes, and for reports on what has changed in the past year.
DAYTON, OH
614now.com

Our favorite small towns for a cozy Ohio getaway

Who says a getaway has to be complicated? Sometimes all you need in a vacation is an escape to the simple, quaint life in a storybook-esque small town. Assimilating into each village’s traditions and everyday life is an experience in itself to get lost in. Here, we’ve compiled five of the most charming villages and towns in Ohio for a long weekend.
OHIO STATE
dayton.com

Tri-State Antique Market welcomes thrifters and collectors on Sunday

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — Thrifters, collectors and do-it-yourself decorators will find everything from 18th century cupboards with the original paint to vintage Star Wars toys from the 1980s, and everything in between at the Tri-State Antique Market. “When you’re dealing with antique and vintage items, it’s not just the item,...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
#Things To Do#Local Life#What To Do#Rock Opera#Rock Band#Beer Garden#British#Main Streets#Dayton Live#The Main Concourse
dayton.com

Blossom Juicy Bar opens fifth location in Dayton area

Blossom Juicy Bar, a bubble tea shop with multiple locations across the Dayton area, has opened its fifth location at 2607 Wilmington Pike. “We opened our new location in hopes of reaching more people in the suburbs, so they would not have to go so far out to the mall or other areas to grab bubble tea,” said Oliver Santos, store manager at the new shop.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Springfield’s First Friday event celebrates ‘Dog Days of Summer’

New music and a different sound from an area favorite and the first release from an up-and-coming artist will be among First Friday highlights along with the Dog Days of Summer. The monthly event celebrating what’s happening in downtown Springfield will begin around 5 p.m. today with specials from participating...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
spectrumnews1.com

Clark State student earns first Derrick Fudge Memorial Scholarship

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — Fred Almon, a social work student at Clark State University, said he’s known nearly his entire life that he was meant to help people, following in his family’s footsteps. His mother and grandmother worked in the medical field, and he said his uncle had...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
daytonlocal.com

Intensive Bat Blitz coming to Dayton

Five Rivers MetroParks: Ecological survey to attract researchers from across Ohio, Indiana. Ohio's first "bat blitz" survey to be hosted by MetroParks. Five Rivers MetroParks is hosting an intensive ecological survey of bat species in multiple MetroParks this August. This survey – also referred to as a bat blitz – is the first of its kind in Ohio and includes a number of researchers from organizations across Ohio and Indiana. The bat blitz will be held overnight, on both Friday, Aug. 19 and Saturday, Aug 20.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Week-long ReviveSpringfield prayer event offers comfort to locals

Springfield and Clark County are in the midst of a weeklong prayer event that will see more than 2 dozen local churches unite to comfort and help residents deal with the negative effects and challenges of the last two-plus years. ReviveSpringfield is an event happening daily through Friday, Aug. 12...
CLARK COUNTY, OH

