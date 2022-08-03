15 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

Read on www.dayton.com
dayton.com
The Pine Club celebrates 75 years in Dayton
“I just want the next generation of customers to be able to come to The Pine Club and tell the same stories that their parents and grandparents tell me,” said Karen Watson, vice president and general manager of The Pine Club. Dayton’s iconic steakhouse is celebrating 75 years of...
dayton.com
VOTE HERE: Art in the City contest celebrates Dayton artists
Highlighting local artists in and around downtown Dayton is the drive behind AES Ohio Summer in the City signature event, Art in the City. The Dayton Society of Artists (DSA) has selected work from 32 of the area’s most talented artists to feature in the 2022 Juried Art Show.
dayton.com
Anniversary celebration: Air Force 75th anniversary gala tickets go on sale Tuesday
Ready to celebrate the upcoming 75th anniversary of the Air Force?. The 75th Air Force Anniversary Gala and dinner will be at the Dayton Arcade in downtown Dayton on the evening of Sept. 9, and about 350 tickets have been set aside for the public, organizers say. Interested? If so,...
dayton.com
Patio of the Week: Salar pulls out the stops for Out on 5th dining
Celebrating summer and the uptick of outdoor dining, Dayton.com will spotlight restaurant patios across the Miami Valley on a weekly basis. Two years ago, the Oregon District Business Association launched Out on 5th, a program that helps the district open Fifth Street up for guests to shop, dine and relax in the open air.
What a $500K house looks like in Dayton
The average price of a single-family home or condominium jumped to$256,349, Dayton Realtors said, but there are plenty of homes for sale that surpass that average.
dayton.com
Dayton food hall block party rescheduled due to weather
West Social Tap & Table’s celebratory block party has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 23 due to weather, according to a post on the food hall’s Facebook page. The block party celebrating the opening of Dayton’s first food hall was previously scheduled for Friday, Aug. 5 from 6 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.
dayton.com
New food hall shows Wright Dunbar’s promise: ‘A lot more is coming’
“Greater Wright Dunbar is working hard to capture, compete, harness and build on that market — so many of the incremental efforts of the last 25 to 30-plus years is shaping that,” said John Gower, real estate chair of Wright Dunbar Inc. Another new business opened in Wright...
tippnews.com
August Music in the Streets
Summer nights are made better with live music. Be sure to check out these great FREE concerts in August throughout Miami County. It’s all happening in downtown Tipp City this Friday! Enjoy Tippecanoe Market Days, Downtown Tipp City’s First Friday Putt Putt, and Tipp Community Night’s Concert with the Tipp Community Band and Daugherty Orchestra and Swing Dancers. Bring a chair and come to downtown for a fun filled evening.
The victims in the Oregon District Shooting
Nine people were killed in a mass shooting on August 4th, 2019, in Dayton’s Oregon District. Here are brief looks at each of them. Over the next week, watch News Center 7 for extended coverage as the Miami Valley remembers the victims and the heroes, and for reports on what has changed in the past year.
614now.com
Our favorite small towns for a cozy Ohio getaway
Who says a getaway has to be complicated? Sometimes all you need in a vacation is an escape to the simple, quaint life in a storybook-esque small town. Assimilating into each village’s traditions and everyday life is an experience in itself to get lost in. Here, we’ve compiled five of the most charming villages and towns in Ohio for a long weekend.
Horse escapes track after incident at Greene County Fair
The horse found an open gate on the east end of the track and escaped at a high speed. Bystanders reported that the horse eventually stopped next to a dumpster and tree line and control was regained.
dayton.com
Tri-State Antique Market welcomes thrifters and collectors on Sunday
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — Thrifters, collectors and do-it-yourself decorators will find everything from 18th century cupboards with the original paint to vintage Star Wars toys from the 1980s, and everything in between at the Tri-State Antique Market. “When you’re dealing with antique and vintage items, it’s not just the item,...
dayton.com
Daryl Hall, Five for Fighting close out Kings Island concert series this month
Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Daryl Hall and Grammy-nominated Five for Fighting are heading to Kings Island’s Timberwolf Amphitheatre this month as the final concerts of the venue’s 2022 concert series. On Sunday, Aug. 7 at 7 p.m., Daryl Hall and the Daryl’s House Band will appear...
dayton.com
Blossom Juicy Bar opens fifth location in Dayton area
Blossom Juicy Bar, a bubble tea shop with multiple locations across the Dayton area, has opened its fifth location at 2607 Wilmington Pike. “We opened our new location in hopes of reaching more people in the suburbs, so they would not have to go so far out to the mall or other areas to grab bubble tea,” said Oliver Santos, store manager at the new shop.
dayton.com
Springfield’s First Friday event celebrates ‘Dog Days of Summer’
New music and a different sound from an area favorite and the first release from an up-and-coming artist will be among First Friday highlights along with the Dog Days of Summer. The monthly event celebrating what’s happening in downtown Springfield will begin around 5 p.m. today with specials from participating...
dayton.com
Multiple events to close Main Street and other downtown Dayton streets this weekend
Multiple Downtown Dayton roads will be closed this weekend due to the RiverScape Summer Music Series and Art in the City. From 1 to 11 p.m. Friday the following will be closed:. Monument Avenue from Jefferson Street to Patterson Boulevard. St. Clair Street from First Street to Monument Avenue. Harries...
spectrumnews1.com
Clark State student earns first Derrick Fudge Memorial Scholarship
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — Fred Almon, a social work student at Clark State University, said he’s known nearly his entire life that he was meant to help people, following in his family’s footsteps. His mother and grandmother worked in the medical field, and he said his uncle had...
daytonlocal.com
Intensive Bat Blitz coming to Dayton
Five Rivers MetroParks: Ecological survey to attract researchers from across Ohio, Indiana. Ohio's first "bat blitz" survey to be hosted by MetroParks. Five Rivers MetroParks is hosting an intensive ecological survey of bat species in multiple MetroParks this August. This survey – also referred to as a bat blitz – is the first of its kind in Ohio and includes a number of researchers from organizations across Ohio and Indiana. The bat blitz will be held overnight, on both Friday, Aug. 19 and Saturday, Aug 20.
dayton.com
Week-long ReviveSpringfield prayer event offers comfort to locals
Springfield and Clark County are in the midst of a weeklong prayer event that will see more than 2 dozen local churches unite to comfort and help residents deal with the negative effects and challenges of the last two-plus years. ReviveSpringfield is an event happening daily through Friday, Aug. 12...
dayton.com
3-year Oregon District anniversary remembrance today: ‘They are not forgotten’
Today marks three years since a gunman attacked patrons at the Oregon District and many survivors and community members plan to gather there to honor those who were killed. ExplorePHOTOS: Community marks third anniversary of Oregon District shootings. The event, hosted by the FUDGE Foundation, is from 6 to 8...
