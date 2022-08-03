Start of August Marks the Beginning of a Long Offseason for Washington County 4-H

The City Council of Keota has voted to approve the bid from Spectra Build of $2.144 million and move forward on construction of the new city pool. Keota City Council Member Keith Conrad credits the privately funded Pool Advocate Group, The Keota Pool and Aquatic Foundation 501c3, for 100 % of fundraising of the $1,554,482.90 so far for this project, “A lot of congratulations and thank yous should be sent out to them. They’re going to continue to fundraise to fill that gap. They took a loan to meet the end of it. They’re still going to continue to fundraise until they can get that fully closed out for that 501c3.”

KEOTA, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO