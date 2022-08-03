Start of August Marks the Beginning of a Long Offseason for Washington County 4-H

Read on www.kciiradio.com
Date Set for Washington County Fair Evaluation Meeting
All 4-H members, parents, leaders, superintendents, and committee members are invited to attend the 2022 Washington County Fair Evaluation Meeting. Discussions will include possible improvements to the fair for next season and highlighting this year’s successes. This meeting will not result in any decisions being made for next year but is an opportunity to brainstorm with members of the Washington 4-H community.
Washington Wins the #IowansUnite CommUNITY Contest
The Washington Chamber of Commerce has announced that Washington has been selected as the statewide contest winner for the 2022 #IowansUnite CommUNITY Contest. The process started with a video highlighting all the noteworthy things about Washington, with the video receiving over twice the number of votes needed to advance to the next round. The second phase of the contest was to submit a one-page essay on how Washington supports local businesses and how Washington showcases community pride.
Mayor Rosien Speaks on Parking Concerns
At the August 2nd City Council meeting, several citizens of Washington spoke on concerns they had about possible parking changes being made to N. Marion Ave, N. Iowa Ave, E. Main St, E 2nd St, and Highland Ave. The first reading of several changes to parking regulations for non-contentious areas was held later in the meeting. However, none of the possible changes that the citizens spoke about were on the agenda for the meeting.
ISU Extension Schedules Women In Agriculture Farm Crawl
Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Washington County has scheduled a Women in Agriculture Farm Crawl for August 27. This is a bus tour that will feature four different areas in Washington County and northern Henry County. The goal of the event is to showcase different aspects of agriculture as well as give local women a chance to network.
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA with Tonia Poole
Director at the Kalona Chamber of Commerce Tonia Poole shares the City’s upcoming visit to the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines.
City Council Summary
The Washington City Council met in regular session on Tuesday. The special event requests for The Mercantile were approved, and the proposed parking changes for N. Marion Ave, N. Iowa Ave, E. Main St, E. 2nd St, and Highland Ave have been removed from the discussion for the time being. The council approved the first reading for several parking changes they had a consensus on and held a workshop session discussing other possible parking changes and the snow ban parking policy. A goal-setting session has also been set for the council for October 11th before the scheduled city council meeting.
West Chester Celebrating its Sesquicentennial this Saturday
The City of West Chester is celebrating 150 years on Saturday, August 6. Organizer of the event Bryan Tobin shares why he volunteers, “West Chester is where I was born and raised, it’s home, so this is a small simple way to give back to the community.”. Horseshoes...
Local Businesses Hosting Free Pork Burger Drive-Thru
Two Washington businesses, Bazooka Farmstar and JWV Pork, are teaming up to bring Washington a free pork burger drive-thru on August 10th at the Rocket Slide basketball courts in Sunset Park. Even though the event will be drive-thru style, there will still be room at Sunset Park for people to sit down and enjoy their meal. This event is first come, first serve, with the first 1,000 people receiving their free pork burger meal.
Relief, finally, for Iowa popcorn company
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — It’s tough to grow a business when challenges keep popping up. “Definitely!” says Sydney Rieckhoff, co-founder of Almost Famous Popcorn, a Cedar Rapids-based company with a store also in Des Moines. Challenges stress priorities. “We’re really passionate about offering that variety,” Rieckhoff said. Variety for her company means not whether to […]
Iowa Is About To Be A “Hibernation Zone” This Winter
It’s only the beginning of August and already people are looking ahead to see what kind of winter we are going to have. The Farmers Almanac recently released its winter predictions which comes with good news for the winter-loving Iowans out there. Since 1818 the Farmers Almanac has tried...
Popular Eastern Iowa Sweet Corn Farm Stops Sales
As the hot, dry summer caused a delay in the start of sweet corn season for many sellers here in Iowa, it continues to be a struggle for an Ely farmer who refuses to sell sub-par corn to the public. If Mother Nature starts providing some rain, it may only be temporary.
Eastern Iowa Native takes Command of Major U.S. Navy Dock Ship
The USS John P. Murtha is the 10th San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship of the United States Navy and is named in honor of Congressman John Murtha of Pennsylvania. The ship was under the command of Capt. Gervy Alota from July 2020 until this past July 9. Taking over command at that time was a Lone Tree, Iowa native with family in the Cedar Rapids area.
‘Perfect’ Mid-Century Modern Home for Sale in Iowa
I'm not sure that this house is my cup of tea. It is a beautiful home but it's not my style of choice. It has been described as the 'perfect mid-century modern' home and it's for sale in Iowa City, Iowa, about 3.5 hours from Rochester, Minnesota. It's listed at...
Iowa’s Gas Prices Fall to “Lowest” in the Nation
I put "lowest" in quotes on purpose because the news kind of sounds better than it is. The Des Moines Register says that another 19.8 cents average drop in gas prices across Iowa this week means we have the lowest cost in the nation--along with Missouri. We are both at $3.737 per gallon, which is well below the national average of $4.133 a gallon. OPEC is finally increasing output, to 648,000 barrels per day, at least that's how the Register explains it.
Trial for Iowa man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot set for January 2023
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KWWL) -- The federal trial for a Cedar Rapids man charged in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has been set for just over two years after the riot. Leo Christopher Kelly is one of six Iowans charged in connection to the riot, and now is now scheduled to go on trial January 16, 2023 in Washington.
Parents left scrambling after Iowa day care suddenly closes
OSKALOOSA, Iowa — A day care in Oskaloosa with about 80 children promptly closed last month, leaving parents with a single day to find another provider in an already-strained market. Busy Bee Daycare Center had been in operation since February 2020. It employed about two dozen people at any...
Former Iowa governor lobbying officials over renewable energy projects
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad is meeting with local officials across the state over large-scale renewable energy projects like those planned in Coggon and Palo, KCRG reports. Those meetings, which officials told us felt like a listening session, are part of the governor’s new...
Keota Pool Build Moves Forward
The City Council of Keota has voted to approve the bid from Spectra Build of $2.144 million and move forward on construction of the new city pool. Keota City Council Member Keith Conrad credits the privately funded Pool Advocate Group, The Keota Pool and Aquatic Foundation 501c3, for 100 % of fundraising of the $1,554,482.90 so far for this project, “A lot of congratulations and thank yous should be sent out to them. They’re going to continue to fundraise to fill that gap. They took a loan to meet the end of it. They’re still going to continue to fundraise until they can get that fully closed out for that 501c3.”
Cedar Falls Aquatic Center Closing Early for The Season
Summer doesn't end until September 22, and the school year doesn't begin for another few weeks, but the fun will soon be over for the season in Cedar Falls, for those who enjoy taking a dip at the Falls Aquatic Center. According to KWWL, the aquatic center is officially closing...
Extreme weather causing an Iowa farmer to stop selling, growing sweet corn
ELY, Iowa — One farmer in eastern Iowa just stopped selling his sweet corn because of the weather. Butch Wieneke has been farming for over 30 years in the town of Ely – just south of Cedar Rapids. He says the quality of sweet corn can change very...
