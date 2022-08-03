Sediment improvement and submerged plant restoration improves reconstruction of urban lake ecosystem

Read on phys.org
Phys.org
Burned forest now a landscape abuzz with bees and flowers
When the Holiday Farm Fire tore through the McKenzie River Valley in 2020, burning 70,000 acres, it created a blank canvas of sorts. Amid the fire's blackened landscape, UO ecologist Lauren Ponisio saw an opportunity to establish pollinators, specifically bees, in the burned forest. Last fall, she and her graduate...
Phys.org
It's raining PFAS: Even in Antarctica and on the Tibetan Plateau, rainwater is unsafe to drink
Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are man-made hazardous chemicals that are spread globally in the atmosphere and as a result they can be found in the rainwater and snow in even the most remote locations on Earth. During the last 20 years, guideline values for PFAS in drinking water, surface waters and soils have decreased dramatically due to new insights into their toxicity. As a result, the levels in environmental media are now ubiquitously above guideline levels. A perspective article by researchers from Stockholm University and ETH Zurich published in Environmental Science & Technology suggests that PFAS define a new planetary boundary for novel entities that has been exceeded.
natureworldnews.com
Ammonia: Scientists Develop Method to Detect Environmental Impact of the World's Major Ingredient for Food Production
Ammonia, the world's major ingredient for food production, is now being scrutinized for its potential environmental impact in the future, based on a new study. Also falling under greenhouse gases and contributing to fossil fuel use, ammonia production has skyrocketed in recent years. This makes it to be included in the top 10 list of climate-damaging gases.
Phys.org
Troubling new research shows warm waters rushing towards the world's biggest ice sheet in Antarctica
Warmer waters are flowing towards the East Antarctic ice sheet, according to our alarming new research which reveals a potential new driver of global sea-level rise. The research, published today in Nature Climate Change, shows changing water circulation in the Southern Ocean may be compromising the stability of the East Antarctic ice sheet. The ice sheet, about the size of the United States, is the largest in the world.
Phys.org
Researchers explore how floods and droughts are challenging science and society globally
Floods, droughts, and other water-related disasters are some of the costliest natural events that occur in Canada and around the world. Even with significant global advances in science and infrastructure designed to predict and manage such extreme disasters, many communities still face major societal and economic impacts when these events occur.
Toxic California Lake Has Lithium to Power EVs for Decades, Make US Less China-Dependent
The barren wasteland of the Salton Sea in Southern California holds a treasure that could potentially be an immense benefit to the EV industry: a massive supply of lithium. The post Toxic California Lake Has Lithium to Power EVs for Decades, Make US Less China-Dependent appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Phys.org
International researchers confirm museum shrunken head as human remains
Researchers from Western University have verified the authenticity of a South American tsantsa (shrunken head) as human remains, an important step in the global effort toward decolonization and preserving and understanding Indigenous history. The findings were published today in the high impact journal PLOS One. Using clinical computed tomography (CT)...
Rainwater everywhere on Earth contains cancer-causing ‘forever chemicals’, study finds
Even in the most remote parts of the world, the level of so-called “forever chemicals” in the atmosphere has become so high that rainwater is now “unsafe to drink” according to newly released water quality guidelines.Forever chemicals are a group of man-made hazardous products known as PFAS, which stands for perfluoroalkyl or polyfluoroalkyl substances, some of which are linked to cancer in humans.In recent decades they have spread globally through water courses, oceans, soils and the atmosphere and as a result, they can now be found in the rainwater and snow in even the most remote locations on Earth...
Phys.org
Climate change: Potential to end humanity is 'dangerously underexplored' say experts
Global heating could become "catastrophic" for humanity if temperature rises are worse than many predict or cause cascades of events we have yet to consider, or indeed both. The world needs to start preparing for the possibility of a "climate endgame." This is according to an international team of researchers...
natureworldnews.com
Study Defines the Impacts of Organic Farming on the Environment
Organic farming is often viewed as more friendly to the environment as compared to traditional farming when it comes to the system of food production. One of the greatest challenges of our time is to produce enough food to ensure adequate nutrition for the expanding global population without destroying the planet. By 2050, the population of the world is expected to be close to 10 billion, yet more than 811 million people still go to bed hungry every night.
Phys.org
Space debris is coming down more frequently. What are the chances it could hit someone or damage property?
In the past week alone, we've seen two separate incidents of space debris hurtling back to Earth in unexpected places. On Saturday there was the uncontrolled re-entry of a Chinese Long March 5B rocket over Malaysia. Yesterday outlets reported on some spacecraft parts that turned up in regional New South Wales—now confirmed to be from a SpaceX Crew-1 mission.
Phys.org
Changing lifestyles in response to the effects of climate change
Consumers should be adapting their behavior in a bid to save water during the ongoing dry weather, according to Cranfield University academics. Limiting the length of a shower or the amount of bathwater, not leaving taps running, and installing water saving devices (which many water companies offer for free) are all effective ways to make a difference.
Phys.org
Transition metal catalyst discovery could help establish renewably generated electricity
Sustainable fuel and chemicals production is closer to becoming a practical reality after KAUST researchers analyzed a precious metal-free electrochemical hydride transfer catalyst and discovered molybdenum was playing the central role. Platinum has long been the preferred catalyst for electrochemical hydride transfer, a versatile chemical process for producing valuable chemicals...
Phys.org
Novel tech converts sunlight, water and carbon dioxide into acetate and oxygen for high-value fuels and chemicals
Scientists have created a novel technology that can help to tackle climate change and address the global energy crisis. Northumbria University's Dr. Shafeer Kalathil is among a team of academics behind the project, which uses a chemical process that converts sunlight, water and carbon dioxide into acetate and oxygen to produce high-value fuels and chemicals powered by renewable energy.
Phys.org
Researchers develop new way to calculate environmental impact of ammonia production
Have you ever wondered about the carbon impact of growing your dinner? Scientists have just come up with a new way to calculate part of it. A major ingredient in the production of fertilizers for the world's food production, ammonia also contributes significantly to the world's greenhouse gas emissions and fossil fuel use. Recently, scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory have modeled how much it would cost to use more environmentally friendly methods that emit less carbon to produce ammonia.
Phys.org
An interstellar meteor struck Earth in 2014, and now scientists want to search for it at the bottom of the ocean
In 2014, an object crashed into the ocean just off the coast of Papua New Guinea. Data collected at the time indicated that the meteorite just might be an interstellar object, and if that's true, then it's only the third such object known (after 'Oumuamua and Borisov), and the first known to exist on Earth. Launching an undersea expedition to find it would be a long shot, but the scientific payoff could be enormous.
natureworldnews.com
Coca-cola Claims "Less Harmful" Plastic On Sprite Clear Bottles Roll-Out Starting August 1
According to a statement released on Wednesday by parent company Coca-Cola, Sprite will no longer be sold in its recognizable green plastic bottles in North America. The popular beverage will now be sold in transparent clear plastic bottles because they are "less harmful" to the health. The United States is...
Phys.org
Volcanic super eruptions are millions of years in the making—followed by swift surge, scientists find
Researchers at the University of Bristol and Scottish Universities Environmental Research Centre have discovered that super-eruptions occur when huge accumulations of magma deep in the Earth's crust, formed over millions of years, move rapidly to the surface disrupting pre-existing rock. Using a model for crustal flow, an international team of...
natureworldnews.com
Data Reveals How Cargo Ship Pollution Actually Affects Fuel Regulations
Effects of fuel regulations are seen on the first worldwide map of cargo ship emissions. Another explanation for how particulate matter interacts with clouds and impacts global temperatures is provided by "ship tracks" in the clouds. Study on Cargo Ship Emission. A recent study published in Science Advances examined the...
Phys.org
New research on the emergence of the first complex cells challenges orthodoxy
In the beginning, there was boredom. Following the emergence of cellular life on earth, some 3.5 billion years ago, simple cells lacking a nucleus and other detailed internal structure dominated the planet. Matters would remain largely unchanged in terms of evolutionary development in these so-called prokaryotic cells—the bacteria and archaea—for another billion and a half years.
