ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bend County, TX

#ICYMI: Former teacher gets jail time for student relationship, Fort Bend County schools to get more officers

By Chad Washington
cw39.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on cw39.com

Comments / 4

Guest
2d ago

Embarrassing. That woman should be jailed!!! The parents should at least sue her civilly, for everything she has.

Reply
2
Related
cw39.com

Woman allegedly pulls gun in road rage accident in northwest Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CW39) — A woman is in custody after allegedly pointing a gun in a road rage incident. Authorities said that on August 4, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to the 8900 block of the North Sam Houston Parkway West in reference to a Road Rage incident where the suspect allegedly struck the victim’s vehicle and then allegedly pointed a firearm.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Hondo, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
City
Tomball, TX
County
Fort Bend County, TX
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Tomball, TX
Crime & Safety
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Bend, TX
City
Texas City, TX
Fort Bend County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Aubrey R Taylor Reports©

William Paul Thomas Pleads Guilty to Corruption Before Retiring as Mayor Turner's Righthand Man

Mayor Sylvester Turner and his top aide, William-Paul Thomas are frequent visitors of the historic Turkey Leg Hut.Facebook Page. This is not a good look for "Sly" as Mayor Sylvester Turner is affectionately referred to in some parts of Houston, Texas. But he's not called "Sly" for nothing. Why do people call Mayor Sylvester Turner "Sly" in these parts? Well, it's not because his name is Sylvester. According to the dictionary, sly means that a person has a cunning and deceitful nature about them. And this definition fits our crooked, lying, and conniving mayor perfectly. What does conniving mean? Well, when someone pretends to be ignorant on a matter that they are fully aware of like Mayor Sylvester oftentimes does, they are typically labeled as a conniving individual. So, is it possible that Mayor Sylvester Turner's right-hand man (William-Paul Thomas) was able to somehow plead guilty to federal public corruption charges, and Mayor Sylvester Turner does not know anything about it -- like he proclaimed yesterday, at City Hall, in downtown?
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Eyewitness News#Tomball Isd#South Greens#Chrysler
cw39.com

24-year-old charged in deadly March shooting

HOUSTON (CW39) A 24-year-old is charged in a fatal shooting that happened back in March. Jaquel Raheem Carruth is now charged with capital murder and was arrested in Georgia. The shooting happened back in March at a convenience store on homestead in northeast Houston. At the time, customers told us the murder was heartbreaking. They say the clerk, 26-years-old Jhon Dias, was very friendly.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cw39.com

Man arrested, charged in stabbing death in Dickinson

DICKINSON, Texas (CW39) — Police are investigating a stabbing death that happened in Dickinson on Thursday night and have arrested a man in connection with the incident. Around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a 911 call at the 400 block of Deats Road, where a man was found with stab wounds. The unidentified victim was taken to HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
DICKINSON, TX
Reason.com

Prosecutors Who Want Credit for Investigating Police Corruption Are Happy To Steal Money From Innocent People

On October 27, 2016, the same day that Houston drug cops searched a house based on a marijuana sale that never happened, they searched the house next door based on a fictional crack cocaine purchase. The first search, at 2807 Nettleton Street, resulted in the arrest of Frederick Jeffery, who was later convicted of possessing methamphetamine based on false testimony by veteran narcotics officer Gerald Goines, the same cop who had invented drug transactions to justify the search warrants. The second search, at 2811 Nettleton Street, resulted in the seizure of about $3,000 from Andre Thomas, who was detained for several hours but never charged.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Fort Bend County officials will have all law enforcement officers checking doors throughout the school day

As the new school year approaches for Fort Bend ISD, officials are implementing a new plan to keep students and teachers safe. Fort Bend County will have all law enforcement officers stop by schools in their districts to make sure all doors are locked. Officers will still be on duty, but as they wait on assignments they will make sure all schools are following safety protocols.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Manslaughter suspect arrested in Porter 8/3/22

Montgomery County Precinct 4 Deputies conducted a warrant service in the 21000 block of Rio Valley Court in Porter. The warrant was for a male who was wanted for Manslaughter out of Montgomery County. When deputies knocked at the front door, the wanted male attempted to run out of the back. Unfortunately for him, multiple deputies were already in the backyard and quickly detained him. The male was placed in custody for his warrant and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.
PORTER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy