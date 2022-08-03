ICYMI: Former teacher gets jail time for student relationship, Fort Bend County schools to get more officers

Read on cw39.com
'Our police department is not prepared' | HISD superintendent, police chief raise security concerns
HOUSTON — With just a couple of weeks left until Houston ISD returns, the superintendent said the police department is not prepared. During a board meeting Thursday night, both the superintendent and police chief were honest. The school year is fast approaching and, as your Education Station, KHOU 11...
Cypress family receives $10M settlement after garbage truck kills father; Murder trial to start soon
HOUSTON, Texas — A Cypress family has a little bit of closure after a multi-million dollar settlement after a 65-year-old man was run over and killed by a garbage truck in 2020. But as the civil lawsuits come to an end, a murder trial is set to begin. Three...
#ICYMI: Grass fire contained, driver killed by flying tire, mom testifies against father accused of slaying teens
HOUSTON (CW39) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. A deadly grass fire in Northwest Harris County is 100% contained. The fire on Bobcat Trail near the Grand Parkway burned for several hours, scorching 27 acres but fortunately no homes were lost.
Woman allegedly pulls gun in road rage accident in northwest Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CW39) — A woman is in custody after allegedly pointing a gun in a road rage incident. Authorities said that on August 4, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to the 8900 block of the North Sam Houston Parkway West in reference to a Road Rage incident where the suspect allegedly struck the victim’s vehicle and then allegedly pointed a firearm.
Community outraged after judge sentences former Tomball teacher convicted of raping child 60 days in jail
HOUSTON - Community members are outraged after a Harris County Judge sentenced a convicted child rapist to 60 days in jail and 10 years of probation. Activists say the punishment was too soft. BACKGROUND: Ex-Tomball teacher arrested, accused of having up to 3-year sexual relationship with underage student. Community activists...
6 arrested, home condemned by fire marshal after drug bust in west Houston, HCSO says
HOUSTON – Six people were arrested during a search warrant of a home in west Houston, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. HCSO Captain D. Wine said the suspects were arrested after deputies found heroin and meth inside the home located on Loch Marie Lane in the Gencairn subdivision.
Black couple suing Houston-area police department for excessive force, illegal search and seizure
Attorneys for Regina Armstead and Michael Lewis allege that Rosenberg PD officers used excessive force while illegally detaining them in 2020.
William Paul Thomas Pleads Guilty to Corruption Before Retiring as Mayor Turner's Righthand Man
Mayor Sylvester Turner and his top aide, William-Paul Thomas are frequent visitors of the historic Turkey Leg Hut.Facebook Page. This is not a good look for "Sly" as Mayor Sylvester Turner is affectionately referred to in some parts of Houston, Texas. But he's not called "Sly" for nothing. Why do people call Mayor Sylvester Turner "Sly" in these parts? Well, it's not because his name is Sylvester. According to the dictionary, sly means that a person has a cunning and deceitful nature about them. And this definition fits our crooked, lying, and conniving mayor perfectly. What does conniving mean? Well, when someone pretends to be ignorant on a matter that they are fully aware of like Mayor Sylvester oftentimes does, they are typically labeled as a conniving individual. So, is it possible that Mayor Sylvester Turner's right-hand man (William-Paul Thomas) was able to somehow plead guilty to federal public corruption charges, and Mayor Sylvester Turner does not know anything about it -- like he proclaimed yesterday, at City Hall, in downtown?
1 killed after tires flew off 18-wheeler, ‘rolled uncontrollably’ on Texas highway, HCSO says
HOUSTON – A man was killed and his 11-year-old child was injured after their vehicle was hit by tires that flew off an 18-wheeler, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. HCSO Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the incident happened as the big rig was traveling southbound on Interstate...
24-year-old charged in deadly March shooting
HOUSTON (CW39) A 24-year-old is charged in a fatal shooting that happened back in March. Jaquel Raheem Carruth is now charged with capital murder and was arrested in Georgia. The shooting happened back in March at a convenience store on homestead in northeast Houston. At the time, customers told us the murder was heartbreaking. They say the clerk, 26-years-old Jhon Dias, was very friendly.
Charges dropped against Texans RB accused of breaking into ex-girlfriend's home
HOUSTON — Charges have been dropped against Texans running back Darius Anderson, who had been accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend's home with the intent to commit assault, according to court documents. Anderson was arrested in Jul and charged iwth burglary of a habitation, but those charges were dropped...
Mother of southeast Houston murder victim, who was preparing food for the homeless, speaks to FOX 26
HOUSTON - Rachel Dorval is grieving over her son's death as police have yet to find a suspect in his murder. She says she had a weird feeling just hours before 20-year-old Terrance Lewis was shot. "That whole morning, he was just off," Dorval says. "He was so fidgety. That's...
Man arrested, charged in stabbing death in Dickinson
DICKINSON, Texas (CW39) — Police are investigating a stabbing death that happened in Dickinson on Thursday night and have arrested a man in connection with the incident. Around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a 911 call at the 400 block of Deats Road, where a man was found with stab wounds. The unidentified victim was taken to HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
2 shot and killed blocks apart within minutes in Third Ward
There were at least four shootings overnight, and two of them were in the Third Ward. Those two deadly shootings happened within minutes of each other, about a half-mile apart.
Prosecutors Who Want Credit for Investigating Police Corruption Are Happy To Steal Money From Innocent People
On October 27, 2016, the same day that Houston drug cops searched a house based on a marijuana sale that never happened, they searched the house next door based on a fictional crack cocaine purchase. The first search, at 2807 Nettleton Street, resulted in the arrest of Frederick Jeffery, who was later convicted of possessing methamphetamine based on false testimony by veteran narcotics officer Gerald Goines, the same cop who had invented drug transactions to justify the search warrants. The second search, at 2811 Nettleton Street, resulted in the seizure of about $3,000 from Andre Thomas, who was detained for several hours but never charged.
2 arrested after deputies find 134 pounds of meth, marijuana and weapons in north Houston
HOUSTON – Two people have been arrested and charged after a large drug and gun bust in north Houston, according to Harris County Precinct 2. On Tuesday, deputies said they recovered a little more than 134 pounds of methamphetamine, a little under three pounds of marijuana, one semi-automatic shotgun, and three handguns.
Man smashes woman's windshield with a dumbbell during suspected case of road rage
HOUSTON — Houston police are still investigating an apparent case of road rage that happened near Tidwell and the Hardy Toll Road on Sunday. A driver, who asked us not to use her name or show her face, says she was stopped at the intersection of Irvington and Tidwell near Sam Houston High School when she was rear-ended by a fast-moving vehicle.
South Dakota family drives all the way to Houston for son's brain tumor surgery
HOUSTON - A family from South Dakota has been traveling all the way to Houston for life-changing surgery for their little boy. Daniel and Shalena Zeller sure are thankful for the Texas Medical Center and say it will always hold a warm place in their hearts!. Their son, Daksten, was...
Fort Bend County officials will have all law enforcement officers checking doors throughout the school day
As the new school year approaches for Fort Bend ISD, officials are implementing a new plan to keep students and teachers safe. Fort Bend County will have all law enforcement officers stop by schools in their districts to make sure all doors are locked. Officers will still be on duty, but as they wait on assignments they will make sure all schools are following safety protocols.
Manslaughter suspect arrested in Porter 8/3/22
Montgomery County Precinct 4 Deputies conducted a warrant service in the 21000 block of Rio Valley Court in Porter. The warrant was for a male who was wanted for Manslaughter out of Montgomery County. When deputies knocked at the front door, the wanted male attempted to run out of the back. Unfortunately for him, multiple deputies were already in the backyard and quickly detained him. The male was placed in custody for his warrant and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.
