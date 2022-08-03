Beautiful boats, fun boat challenge are part of Door County Classic & Wooden Boat Show

STURGEON BAY - Beautiful classic boats — and some brand-new handmade boats that likely aren't so beautiful but are fun to see in action — are among the highlights of this weekend's Door County Classic and Wooden Boat Show.

The 31st annual show takes place on the grounds of, and in the water bordering, the Door County Maritime Museum, 120 N. Madison Ave., which presents the event each year. It features plenty of classic vessels to view on land and water as well as the popular Sikaflex Challenge boat building and water trials competition.

As in the past, an assortment of watercraft will be available to see. Fiberglass and mahogany runabouts, sailboats, kayaks and canoes will be on display, some built professionally while others are handcrafted, and all registered entrants are competing for awards and ribbons.

Perhaps the most fun part of the show, the Sikaflex Build-a-Boat Challenge has two-person teams spend Saturday building and decorating a boat with limited materials and Sikaflex nautical adhesive, almost always with some sort of fun, creative, often self-deprecating theme and flair.

The teams then put their newly built boats into the Sturgeon Bay channel for the in-water sea trial/race at 1 p.m. Sunday, which usually brings varied results on their float-worthiness. Prizes are awarded for the boats themselves and their ability to stay above the water's surface.

Among other attractions at the show, a few of the classic show boats will give short rides to children and parents at no charge. Other activities for children include boat building, crafts and games.

The museum will be open during the festival, too, for its normal admission prices, with an additional charge to tour the tug John Purves that is docked outside the museum. It's a chance to check out the new and re-imagined exhibits in the museum's Jim Kress Maritime Lighthouse Tower, which officially opened its 118-foot-high, 10-story, 20,000-square-foot exhibit space that includes an observation deck on top overlooking the waterfront in May.

The United States Coast Guard, which has its only Wisconsin station in Sturgeon Bay, again will give demonstrations at the festival.

Those interested in maritime bargain hunting can visit the Boathouse Sale and Nautical Market, featuring gently used maritime gadgets, printed materials and items of all sorts.

A concession stand will be open throughout the festival, with fresh whitefish sandwiches joining the usual brats, burgers and beverages on the menu.

The show leads into Maritime Week, a traditional celebration of the Coast Guard in Sturgeon Bay and the city's long maritime history. That includes the 2022 Mariner and Coast Guard Person of the Year awards dinner Tuesday evening at the Sturgeon Bay Yacht Club, 600 Nautical Driv.

The Mariner Award recognizes those who have made significant contributions to local maritime heritage. One of the awards is given to a living recipient and one is awarded posthumously. The Coast Guard award goes to a local member who exemplifies its core values. Tickets to the dinner are $50 per person and reservations are required.

: Door County among tops in Wisconsin for per capita wealth, purchasing power, study says

: Built in Sturgeon Bay, first freighter built on the Great Lakes in 39 years takes maiden voyage

FOR MORE DOOR COUNTY NEWS:Check out our website

Destination Sturgeon Bay is joining the fun with a Maritime Weekend that features food trucks and beverages in Sunset Park starting at 5 p.m. Saturday (when the boat show closes for the day) before a fireworks show (making up for the city's postponed July 4 fireworks) at 8:30 p.m. Boat owners registered for the show can take part in a water parade around the city's inner harbor starting at 6:30 p.m., and the public is invited to watch.

Then, Maritime Weekend features a Bloody Mary Social at 10 a.m. Sunday at Sonny's Pizzeria, across the street from the museum. Guests can sample the beverages as area restaurants and taverns compete for best Bloody Mary and best garnish; they also get a slice of breakfast pizza and a Bridge Up Brewing beer chaser with admission, which is $35 for "professional tasters" and $20 for designated drivers.

The Classis and Wooden Boat Show runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Door County Maritime Museum. DCMM also operates satellite museums in Gills Rock and at the Cana Island Lighthouse during the summer. Show admission is free.

For a complete schedule or more information, call 920-743-5958 or visit dcmm.org or dcclassicboatshow.com. For tickets to the Bloody Mary Social or more on Maritime Weekend, call 920-743-6246 or visit sturgeonbay.net.

Contact Christopher Clough at 920-741-7952, 920-562-8900 or cclough@doorcountyadvocate.com.