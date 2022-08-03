ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Is Apple Stock a Buy Now?

By Manali Bhade
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

Apple 's (NASDAQ: AAPL) share prices are down by 8.5% so far this year. Worries about consumer slowdown affecting iPhone demand, high revenue exposure to a struggling Chinese market, overreliance on Chinese labor for production, antitrust issues in Europe, supply chain disruptions, foreign exchange headwinds, and disruption of business in Russia have weighed on this stock.

However, shares seem to be picking up momentum after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter results on July 28 for the period ending June 25. Is this recovery a knee-jerk reaction to the recent earnings performance or does it mark a reliable upturn in the company's stock price?

A quarter of resilient growth

Apple's third quarter revenue was $83 billion, up 2% year over year. Diluted earnings per share (EPS), on the other hand, fell year over year by 7.7% to $1.20. Despite slowing earnings growth, both revenue and EPS were firmly above Wall Street's estimates. The company has not given formal guidance for the next quarter or the rest of fiscal 2022, but expects supply constraints to tame and revenue growth to accelerate in the fourth quarter.

Many prominent analysts seem to be impressed with management's execution capability in the current precarious economic environment. Due to strong customer loyalty, the company's installed base of all active devices reached a record high in the third quarter. Apple is also seeing increased demand in the enterprise market, which could help to partially offset the impact of its consumer business's current weakness.

Robust demand for iPhone across geographies

Sales of Macs, iPads, and wearables were down year over year, while demand for Apple's flagship iPhone remained strong . Despite the possibility of an economic recession, third quarter iPhone sales rose year over year by 2.8% to $40.7 billion.

Although global adoption of 5G is still low, Apple continues to be a major beneficiary of the 5G upgrade cycle, thanks to robust ongoing demand for iPhone 13 models. The company has also reported impressive strength in emerging markets such as Brazil, Indonesia, Vietnam, and India -- geographies with very low iPhone penetration and significant scope for further growth. The expected launch of four new iPhone models in September 2022 could further boost demand in the near future.

Improving revenue and margin mix

In the third quarter, Apple's services business, which includes the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, and iCloud Storage, was the fastest-growing segment. Revenue in this category was up year over year by 12% to $19.6 billion. The services business is benefiting from the company's rising focus on monetizing its loyal and highly engaged customer base. The company added 160 million paid subscription accounts in the last 12 months, which resulted in over 860 million paid subscription accounts at end of the third quarter.

Investors, however, are worried about the revenue performance of the services segment, which was lower than consensus analyst estimates of $19.7 billion. While the macro headwinds remain a challenge, this high-margin and recurring-revenue business is poised to be a major growth driver in the coming years.

Is Apple a good investment?

Apple's record-high level of installed device base is driving increased adoption of its services. The rising popularity of Apple services, in turn, fuels the demand for the company's devices. This virtuous cycle is a key positive for Apple in today's weak economic environment.

For fiscal 2022, analysts expect Apple's revenue to rise year over year by 7.6% to $393.44 billion and earnings per share (EPS) to increase by 0.5% to $6.13. While there is no doubt that Apple is suffering from macro headwinds, these estimates seem quite conservative. The company has a history of consistently surpassing its earnings estimates.

Apple is a richly valued at 26.4 times forward earnings . The company, however, is returning value to shareholders with dividends and share repurchases. In the third quarter itself, the company returned more than $28 billion to shareholders -- $3.8 billion as dividends and $21.7 billion as share repurchases. Apple also has a strong balance sheet -- with cash and marketable securities worth $179 billion and total debt of $120 billion.

Despite its premium valuation, Apple's loyal customer base and solid business proposition, and management's ability to execute under duress make it a great high-quality stock to buy now and hold for the long run.

Find out why Apple is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Our award-winning analyst team has spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Apple is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 27, 2022

Manali Bhade has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Kiplinger

Amazon Prime Day's Biggest Steal Might Be AMZN Stock

Amazon.com's (AMZN, $109.22) Prime Day is upon us once again. Alas, the frenzy of savings, discounts and deals on millions of items offered by the e-commerce giant is open only to Amazon Prime subscribers. Happily for investors, however, AMZN stock is as much on sale as anything to be found...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

If You Invested $100 In GameStop, AMD, Nvidia, Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Plug Power And Bitcoin 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 5 years. Despite two market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 56.77%, 104.28% and 44.34% respectively.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks Aapl#Apple Earnings#Apple Shares#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Apple Stock A Buy Now#Chinese#Eps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Vietnam
Country
Brazil
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock With 850% Upside, According to Cathie Wood

ARK Invest believes Roku stock could reach $605 a share by 2026. Roku is the most popular streaming platform in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Ad-supported video services will generate nearly $260 billion in revenue by 2025. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Warren Buffett Is Betting on a Stock the Market Doesn't Like

Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway think this stock can successfully navigate a tougher economy. Ally Financial has guided for strong medium-term earnings. The market is likely concerned about credit and funding issues for Ally. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
STOCKS
Motley Fool

My Top Tech Stock to Buy in August (and It's Not Even Close)

Alphabet's stock is cheaper than it's been in the last decade. The company is home to the most dominant search engine in the world. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Coinbase, AMTD Digital, Restaurant Brands, Alibaba and more

Check out the companies making the biggest moves in midday trading on Thursday:. Coinbase — Shares of the cryptocurrency exchange jumped about 15% after the company announced a partnership with BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, that will allow its institutional clients to buy bitcoin. The ticker COIN also became one of the most mentioned names on Reddit's WallStreetBets forum, according to Quiver Quantitative. Earlier in the day, the stock soared as much as about 40%.
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
205K+
Followers
101K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy