Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Are power outages going to be more common?PHCC of MAMassachusetts State
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
Enjoy Local Food in Nature at this "Farm-to-Table" FundraiserDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
The Hidden Garden Hike in Rhode Island that feels like a FairytaleTravel MavenBristol, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com
Breaking Bread to Build Community: Residents Invited to Free Dinner Aug. 10
Above: Residents of East Greenwich and nearby communities gathered at the Varnum Armory for a community dinner in May 2018. To combat polarization, the Rhode Island Foundation is inviting people to share ideas over neighborly meals. Submitted post. The Rhode Island Foundation is inviting East Greenwich and Warwick residents to...
ricentral.com
Team of CHS alums prepares for Pan-Mass Challenge fundraiser
Paul Hartley was one day shy of turning 50 when he received a diagnosis that would change his life. It’s been just over a year and a half since Hartley, a 1989 graduate of Coventry High School, learned he has cancer. And as he gears up to ride in the Pan-Mass Challenge, he’s excited for the opportunity to show just how much the lifesaving care he’s been given at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute has meant to him.
rimonthly.com
Providence is Undergoing Its Biggest Makeover Since the 1990s
Long before we met on the wild steppes of the Internet, we gathered on the cobblestones of the agora or the grassy village green to conduct our business, our political debates and our friendships. Eventually, the supermarket replaced the farmers market, commercial real estate gobbled up the urban acreage and the town square fell out of fashion.
ABC6.com
No-contact advisory placed on pond in Kingston and reservoir in North Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health and the Department of Environmental Management placed a no-contact advisory on a pond and part of a Reservoir on Friday. The Department of Health said Camp Hoffman on Larkin Pond in Kingston and the area of Wenscott Reservoir near...
ABC6.com
Department of Health closes four beaches for swimming
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed four beaches for swimming Thursday. The Department of Health said bacteria levels at Camp Hoffman Beach and Kingston’s Camp Beach in Kingston, Camp Canonicus Beach in Exeter, and Kent County YMCA Beach in Warwick returned to safe levels.
nrinow.news
Whaley leaves BHS this month to take on leadership role in West Warwick schools
BURRILLVILLE – The principal of Burrillville High School for the past 13 years will be leaving this month after accepting a position as assistant superintendent of schools for the West Warwick School District. Michael Whaley announced the news in a note to parents Monday, August 1, with a resignation...
Valley Breeze
Cheryl’s School of Dance expected to move to Cumberland
CUMBERLAND – The former Chucky’s Creamery, which did business at a property with a long history of businesses that came and went at 48 West Wrentham Road, is expected to be converted into a dance studio. An online listing says that the property has a sale pending, and...
eastgreenwichnews.com
Opinion: Save Eldredge School
Every town has some buildings of which it is proud. East Greenwich has many of them such as the Varnum House, the Kentish Guard Armory and the Kent County Courthouse (now the Town Hall). One of the town’s icons is in trouble. It’s the James H. Eldredge School, located on First Avenue. A school building proposal under consideration would have Eldredge no longer used as a school. There has been some talk of tearing it down and replacing it with a new building for the town.
johnstonsunrise.net
New blood joins Johnston Democratic Town Committee
The special and sincere smile on Stephen “Steve” Mandarelli’s face was brighter than usual the other night inside the Johnston Democratic Town Committee (JDTC) Headquarters at 1505 Atwood Ave. That’s because, via a show of hands and Chants of “I,” Mandarelli was unanimously elected to represent District...
whatsupnewp.com
Six Picks Events: What to do in RI this weekend (August 5-7)
With another heat wave expected, here’s our weekly preview of some cool events happening around RI this weekend. There’s something for everyone this weekend – check out “Six Picks Events” for August 5-7, 2022. All weekend: The Charlestown Seaford Festival returns to Ninigret Park for...
rimonthly.com
At This Literary Event, Get Lost Within ‘The Lost Summers of Newport’ Novel
With a month or so left of summer, a good read about the City by the Sea is sure to cool you down. Robin Kall Homonoff of Reading with Robin invites guests to join the first annual “Biggest Book Club, Smallest State” literary event hosted by Homonoff and Ashley Erling of The Rhode Show on August 24 at 7 p.m. Inside the Greenwich Odeum on East Greenwich’s Main Street, book lovers can further dissect The Lost Summer of Newport, a historical fiction novel that takes place in Newport, Cranston and other parts of the state.
Washington Examiner
'Trying to hide': Rhode Island mother sues school board over secret race committee
A Rhode Island mother has sued her school district , claiming it violated the state's open meeting laws by holding meetings for the district's racial advisory board in secret. Nicole Solas and the Goldwater Institute filed the lawsuit against the South Kingstown School Committee after the board refused to allow her to attend the meetings of its black, indigenous, people of color, or BIPOC, advisory board.
plainville.ma.us
Presentation on Plainville's Cowboy Town
The Plainville Historical Commission is holding a free presentation on Cowboy Town, our theme park that was located on Route 1 from 1957 - 1960. Cowboy Town was the full frontier experience, complete with cowboys, gun fights, rodeos, a stage coach robbery, and so much more! It also would feature stars of hit westerns, like Joe Conroy and Rex Trailer.
newportthisweek.com
Public Access Issues Raised on Scott’s Wharf
A local organization is petitioning the Newport City Council to consider a potential encroachment on public land on Scott’s Wharf. The Friends of the Waterfront (FOW), a nonprofit that advocates for public access to the harbor, sent a letter to the council alleging that Smoke House restaurant has placed an enclosed dumpster and refrigeration unit on city property in what the letter called a “clear encroachment.” Smoke House, like its neighbor, The Mooring, is owned and operated by Newport Restaurant Group (NRG).
johnstonsunrise.net
How old will Rhode Island's Central Landfill grow?
The Ocean State’s garbage cans empty into Johnston. But how long will Johnston remain Rhode Island’s dump?. Estimates for the landfill’s lifespan are shifting. The Rhode Island Resource Recovery Corporation (RIRRC), a quasi-public agency, operates the state’s Materials Recycling Facility, Leaf and Yard Compost, Eco-Depot and Central Landfill in Johnston.
rimonthly.com
Say Cheers to These 11 Rhode Island Beer Gardens
Originating in Bavaria, Germany, in the early nineteenth century, a beer garden (biergarten in German) is an open outdoor space with communal seating where chilled beer and tasty traditional food is served. In Rhode Island, it represents warm summer afternoons filled with good company and great drinks. Take a seat at these local beer gardens and patios, in the sun or under some shady trees, and sip on a refreshing brew while the summer days are still here.
Valley Breeze
Smithfield welcomes residents to tour 'jewel' Camp Shepard property
SMITHFIELD – Smithfield’s Camp Shepard Subcommittee is hosting four tours of the 114-acre Camp Shepard property on Aug. 20 to allow residents to view the “Jewel of Smithfield,” and give their opinion on what they would like to see done with the property. One-hour tours will...
GoLocalProv
Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - August 5, 2022
Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes a CVB best, Green in the top ten, and Brady sinks to the bottom. Now, we are expanding the list, the political...
thepublicsradio.org
Manny Ramirez and Miriam Cruz headline Dominican Parade and Festival this weekend
Rhode Island’s annual Dominican Cultural Parade and Music Festival is coming up this Sunday. Artscape producer James Baumgartner and morning host Chuck Hinman talked with festival organizer Marilyn Cepeda about what to expect. . MARILYN CEPEDA: The parade starts at 10 o'clock in the morning from Broad Street,...
whatsupnewp.com
Liquor store, Food Magazine, and other businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island
The latest listings on BizBuySell, LoopNet, and Kirby Properties show all kinds of businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island. Reasons for selling, when provided, typically do not mention economic hardship, but more often involve the owner retiring or not having time to actively run the business. The names and...
