Pawtucket, RI

eastgreenwichnews.com

Breaking Bread to Build Community: Residents Invited to Free Dinner Aug. 10

Above: Residents of East Greenwich and nearby communities gathered at the Varnum Armory for a community dinner in May 2018. To combat polarization, the Rhode Island Foundation is inviting people to share ideas over neighborly meals. Submitted post. The Rhode Island Foundation is inviting East Greenwich and Warwick residents to...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
ricentral.com

Team of CHS alums prepares for Pan-Mass Challenge fundraiser

Paul Hartley was one day shy of turning 50 when he received a diagnosis that would change his life. It’s been just over a year and a half since Hartley, a 1989 graduate of Coventry High School, learned he has cancer. And as he gears up to ride in the Pan-Mass Challenge, he’s excited for the opportunity to show just how much the lifesaving care he’s been given at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute has meant to him.
COVENTRY, RI
rimonthly.com

Providence is Undergoing Its Biggest Makeover Since the 1990s

Long before we met on the wild steppes of the Internet, we gathered on the cobblestones of the agora or the grassy village green to conduct our business, our political debates and our friendships. Eventually, the supermarket replaced the farmers market, commercial real estate gobbled up the urban acreage and the town square fell out of fashion.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Pawtucket, RI
Education
City
Pawtucket, RI
City
Warwick, RI
City
East Greenwich, RI
ABC6.com

Department of Health closes four beaches for swimming

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed four beaches for swimming Thursday. The Department of Health said bacteria levels at Camp Hoffman Beach and Kingston’s Camp Beach in Kingston, Camp Canonicus Beach in Exeter, and Kent County YMCA Beach in Warwick returned to safe levels.
WARWICK, RI
Valley Breeze

Cheryl’s School of Dance expected to move to Cumberland

CUMBERLAND – The former Chucky’s Creamery, which did business at a property with a long history of businesses that came and went at 48 West Wrentham Road, is expected to be converted into a dance studio. An online listing says that the property has a sale pending, and...
CUMBERLAND, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Opinion: Save Eldredge School

Every town has some buildings of which it is proud. East Greenwich has many of them such as the Varnum House, the Kentish Guard Armory and the Kent County Courthouse (now the Town Hall). One of the town’s icons is in trouble. It’s the James H. Eldredge School, located on First Avenue. A school building proposal under consideration would have Eldredge no longer used as a school. There has been some talk of tearing it down and replacing it with a new building for the town.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
Person
Alan Resnick
johnstonsunrise.net

New blood joins Johnston Democratic Town Committee

The special and sincere smile on Stephen “Steve” Mandarelli’s face was brighter than usual the other night inside the Johnston Democratic Town Committee (JDTC) Headquarters at 1505 Atwood Ave. That’s because, via a show of hands and Chants of “I,” Mandarelli was unanimously elected to represent District...
JOHNSTON, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Six Picks Events: What to do in RI this weekend (August 5-7)

With another heat wave expected, here’s our weekly preview of some cool events happening around RI this weekend. There’s something for everyone this weekend – check out “Six Picks Events” for August 5-7, 2022. All weekend: The Charlestown Seaford Festival returns to Ninigret Park for...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
rimonthly.com

At This Literary Event, Get Lost Within ‘The Lost Summers of Newport’ Novel

With a month or so left of summer, a good read about the City by the Sea is sure to cool you down. Robin Kall Homonoff of Reading with Robin invites guests to join the first annual “Biggest Book Club, Smallest State” literary event hosted by Homonoff and Ashley Erling of The Rhode Show on August 24 at 7 p.m. Inside the Greenwich Odeum on East Greenwich’s Main Street, book lovers can further dissect The Lost Summer of Newport, a historical fiction novel that takes place in Newport, Cranston and other parts of the state.
NEWPORT, RI
Washington Examiner

'Trying to hide': Rhode Island mother sues school board over secret race committee

A Rhode Island mother has sued her school district , claiming it violated the state's open meeting laws by holding meetings for the district's racial advisory board in secret. Nicole Solas and the Goldwater Institute filed the lawsuit against the South Kingstown School Committee after the board refused to allow her to attend the meetings of its black, indigenous, people of color, or BIPOC, advisory board.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
#Neit#Post Secondary Education#Greenwich#Plumbing#Internships#College#Pcfd#The Boys Girls Club#The City Council
plainville.ma.us

Presentation on Plainville's Cowboy Town

The Plainville Historical Commission is holding a free presentation on Cowboy Town, our theme park that was located on Route 1 from 1957 - 1960. Cowboy Town was the full frontier experience, complete with cowboys, gun fights, rodeos, a stage coach robbery, and so much more! It also would feature stars of hit westerns, like Joe Conroy and Rex Trailer.
PLAINVILLE, MA
newportthisweek.com

Public Access Issues Raised on Scott’s Wharf

A local organization is petitioning the Newport City Council to consider a potential encroachment on public land on Scott’s Wharf. The Friends of the Waterfront (FOW), a nonprofit that advocates for public access to the harbor, sent a letter to the council alleging that Smoke House restaurant has placed an enclosed dumpster and refrigeration unit on city property in what the letter called a “clear encroachment.” Smoke House, like its neighbor, The Mooring, is owned and operated by Newport Restaurant Group (NRG).
johnstonsunrise.net

How old will Rhode Island's Central Landfill grow?

The Ocean State’s garbage cans empty into Johnston. But how long will Johnston remain Rhode Island’s dump?. Estimates for the landfill’s lifespan are shifting. The Rhode Island Resource Recovery Corporation (RIRRC), a quasi-public agency, operates the state’s Materials Recycling Facility, Leaf and Yard Compost, Eco-Depot and Central Landfill in Johnston.
JOHNSTON, RI
rimonthly.com

Say Cheers to These 11 Rhode Island Beer Gardens

Originating in Bavaria, Germany, in the early nineteenth century, a beer garden (biergarten in German) is an open outdoor space with communal seating where chilled beer and tasty traditional food is served. In Rhode Island, it represents warm summer afternoons filled with good company and great drinks. Take a seat at these local beer gardens and patios, in the sun or under some shady trees, and sip on a refreshing brew while the summer days are still here.
PROVIDENCE, RI
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
GoLocalProv

Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - August 5, 2022

Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes a CVB best, Green in the top ten, and Brady sinks to the bottom. Now, we are expanding the list, the political...
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Liquor store, Food Magazine, and other businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island

The latest listings on BizBuySell, LoopNet, and Kirby Properties show all kinds of businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island. Reasons for selling, when provided, typically do not mention economic hardship, but more often involve the owner retiring or not having time to actively run the business. The names and...

