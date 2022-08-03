2 Sand Springs 8th Grade Students Place 5th In Bassmaster Junior Nationals In Tennessee

Read on www.news9.com
Tulsa students get new backpacks ahead of school year
TULSA, Okla. — With the school year approaching for Tulsa students, La Cosecha/The Harvest teamed up with Joy in the Cause and other organizations to hand out more than 1,000 backpacks to students and their families. The event took place at Iglesia Hispana Victory Thursday. “We serve low income...
news9.com
Will Rogers High School Adds New $200K Pipe Organ
A brand new organ is being installed in the auditorium at Will Rogers High School in Tulsa. The old organ that has been in the school since the 50s is in bad condition and hasn't been playable since 1985. Alumni and other donors raised $200,000 to buy a new one and crews dropped the organ off on Friday and got to work installing it.
KOCO
Tax-Free Weekend starts in Oklahoma before start of school year
OKLAHOMA CITY — With inflation being at a high right now, Oklahomans can save some big bucks during Tax-Free Weekend. The holiday weekend started Friday. Shoppers can avoid having to pay sales tax on most clothing and shoes as long as the item is under $100, but it does not apply to accessories such as wallets, jewelry, purses, watches and other similar items.
news9.com
Devon Energy Announces Five-Year STEM Learning Program With OU, OSU
With a little help from Devon Energy, OU and OSU are setting aside their rivalry for Oklahoma’s kids. “Programs like this create exposure to science and exposure is the gateway to inspiration,” said OSU President Dr. Kayse Shrum. For the next five years, Devon Energy is working with...
news9.com
University Of Tulsa Announces Plans For National Festival
The University of Tulsa has announced plans to host a national festival for literature, music and guest speakers. The festival will be called "Switchyard" and organizers say they want it to be like Tulsa's version of "South by Southwest." The first Switchyard festival will start next May.
Oklahoma’s Biggest Pow Wow Is Coming Up Soon
Summer in Oklahoma is many things. It's brutally hot. It's a great excuse to float the river. There's a rodeo nearly every weekend and peak pow wow season across the state. If you don't know what a pow wow is, it is definitely something you should experience at least once in your lifetime, but spoilers... you'll go back time and time again.
news9.com
38 Prisoners Graduate Through Second Chance Program With Tulsa Community College
Graduates from the Second Chance Program at the Dick Conner Correctional Center are starting a new chapter. Darrell Elliott is one of the 38 graduates. He said his degrees mean everything to him. “I know the program says second chance, but for some people it’s their first chance,” Elliott said....
This Oklahoma Hidden Oasis is the Perfect Place to Cool Off & Unwind This Summer
There's a hidden oasis in Oklahoma where the waters are crystal clear and aqua-blue as a tropical island. A beautiful place where the entire family can cool off and unwind this summer. As hot as it's been lately we're all looking for a reprieve from Mother Nature's moodiness and the never-ending 100-degree oppressive heat!
This Abandoned Mansion Could be the Most Haunted Place in Oklahoma
This 19th-century Oklahoma mansion could very well be one of the most haunted places in the Sooner State. The horrific history of this property along with the tragedies and misfortune that cursed the family who lived there is beyond haunting. The ghost stories and urban legends that surround this place are truly terrifying.
Visit the Grave of the ‘Oklahoma Giant’ a Sooner State Legend!
Have you ever heard the story of the 'Oklahoma Giant' before? This tale is more fact than fiction and features a real-life giant by the name of Lewis W. Wilkins from Enid, OK. He's a true Sooner State legend and was once named the tallest man in the world! Standing at around 8.2 feet tall he literally towered over everyone he met.
TPS board president to Hofmeister: Reconsider HB 1755 violation vote
In late July, the State BOE voted for a more severe penalty than recommended to TPS. The vote demoted the district to have an "accreditation with warning."
First beagles brought to Tulsa from testing facility adopted
TULSA, Okla. — The Humane Society of Tulsa (HST) announced that first of the beagles brought to Tulsa from a breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia were adopted. 4,000 beagles were rescued from the facility in late July and the HST took in more than 200 beagles to help. Applicants...
news9.com
Tulsa Public Pools Closing For The Season This Weekend
It may be hard to believe given how hot it is, but Tulsa's public pool season is coming to a close this weekend. The city said it made a splash this summer, but it's been a tough couple of months. First, struggling to open, and then to stay open because of a lifeguard shortage.
Anheuser-Busch Is Delivering Water To SW Oklahoma Fire Dept’s
Oklahoma is so dry right now that it literally only takes the smallest of sparks to ignite a devastating blaze. We've watched small fires quickly become huge fires for months now, and our various fire departments, most of which consist entirely of volunteers, deserve the utmost recognition for limiting the potential destruction so far.
Native American woman reaches Green Country on walk across U.S.
CATOOSA, Okla. — A Native American woman has reached Green Country on her walk across the U.S. to raise awareness for missing and murdered indigenous people. Seraphine Warren started her journey in Arizona and will continue walking to Washington, D.C. Friday morning, Warren is leaving Catoosa and headed towards...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Rigdon And Clark Both Sign NLIs
Two Bartlesville high baseball stars made their college destinations official on Tuesday. Bradee Ridon and Harrison Clark both had their signing ceremonies at BHS yesterday. As we had previously reported, Rigdon is headed to NOC Enid. Meanwhile Clark has inked with Allen Community College in Inola, Kansas. Bruin head coach...
kjrh.com
Local teen from Jenks with a unique American dream
JENKS, Okla. — The back-to-school season is upon us, and while some kids are thinking about good grades, we met one high school student with a different kind of graduation goal. Joshua Taylor is a Jenks High School Student with a unique American dream. "I would like to sing...
Broken Arrow Public Schools in need of support staff ahead of new school year
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The second largest school district in Green Country is still looking to hire support staff for key positions before students return to class on August 24th. The Broken Arrow School District is holding a Support Job Fair Aug. 5 until 4 p.m. in the Broken...
news9.com
Several School Districts Head Into Semester With Lowered Accreditation
Several school districts in Oklahoma are going into the new school year with a lowered accreditation status from the state. The state voted for Mustang and Tulsa Public Schools to be given the "Accredited with Warning" status last week. There is a variety of reasons districts have that lowered status....
moreclaremore.com
Pigskin Pigout is Tomorrow, Claremore!
It’s time for the unofficial start to Zebra football season! The Pigskin Pigout is Saturday, August 6, from 5p – 7p at the CHS Cafeteria. Come out to meet and support your 2022 Zebra football team and eat some great BBQ sponsored by Billy Sims. Tickets are $12 each and include pork, beans, potatoes, bread, and dessert.
