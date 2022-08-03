ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riqui Puig finalizes transfer from Barcelona to LA Galaxy

By Chris Smith
 2 days ago
The LA Galaxy have announced the signing of midfielder Riqui Puig from Barcelona, as well as the sale of Rayan Raveloson to Ligue 1 side Auxerre. As reported by 90min, the Galaxy finalized a deal to bring Puig to Dignity Health Sports Park on Wednesday, with the player undergoing a successful medical.
