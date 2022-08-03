Riqui Puig finalizes transfer from Barcelona to LA Galaxy

Read on www.90min.com
'No Club In Europe Wants Cristiano Ronaldo' Manchester United Forward Warned
Jamie Carragher has ripped into Cristiano Ronaldo, telling the striker that no team in Europe wants him, and not even his Manchester United teammates do. Ronaldo's potential move away from Old Trafford, less than a year after his supposedly heroic return, has been raging on for weeks now. The 37-year-old...
Transfer news LIVE: Frenkie de Jong ‘wants London move’, Bernardo Silva to Barcelona close, Cristiano Ronaldo latest
THE Frenkie de Jong saga is set to go down to the wire as the transfer window hots up. Manchester United have had a £72m bid accepted by Barcelona and have insisted they would not pursue the player if they didn't believe he wanted to join. But Todd Boehly...
Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag Breaks The Silence On Striker Cristiano Ronaldo Leaving The Game Early Against Rayo Vallecano
Erik Ten Hag has spoken about Cristiano Ronaldo and other Manchester United players leaving early in their match against Rayo Vallecano.
Leaked Audio: Riqui Puig turned down Milan and Chelsea to stay in Barcelona
Riqui Puig’s days at Barcelona appear numbered. The 22-year-old was once a great hope for Cules but has struggled to make an impact in recent years. Amid links of a move to LA Galaxy, Puig missed Barcelona training on Wednesday with permission from the club. Yet it could have...
Youngster who 'astonished' Lionel Messi at Barcelona joins MLS side as league enjoys biggest ever transfer window
Riqui Puig was once tipped for stardom at Barcelona by Messi, but was allowed to leave the club for free to join Los Angeles Galaxy this week.
Joan Laporta fires fresh warning to Man Utd target Frenkie de Jong over Barcelona stay
Joan Laporta demands effort from Frenkie de Jong to negotiate his stay at Barcelona.
Premier League interest grows in Marseille star Bamba Dieng
Marseille ready to sell Bamba Dieng - labelled the new Sadio Mane.
3 ways Erik ten Hag could set up Manchester United's frontline against Brighton without Anthony Martial or Cristiano Ronaldo
Erik ten Hag’s preparations for his first competitive game as Manchester United manager were dealt a blow on Thursday as news broke that Anthony Martial is set to miss out with a hamstring problem. The 26-year-old Frenchman was set to start upfront in United’s Premier League opener against Brighton...
LA Galaxy announce Riqui Puig signing & Rayan Raveloson sale
The LA Galaxy have announced the signing of midfielder Riqui Puig from Barcelona, as well as the sale of Rayan Raveloson to Ligue 1 side Auxerre. As reported by 90min, the Galaxy finalized a deal to bring Puig to Dignity Health Sports Park on Wednesday, with the player undergoing a successful medical.
Sebastian Lletget completes move to FC Dallas from New England Revolution
FC Dallas have completed the signing of United States international midfielder Sebastian Lletget from the New England Revolution in exchange for $600k General Allocation Money (GAM). Lletget has signed a deal through the 2023 MLS season, leaving the Revs after just seven months, during which he managed 22 appearances, three...
Houston Dynamo waive Canadian winger Tyler Pasher
The Houston Dynamo are set to waive the contract of Canadian winger Tyler Pasher, 90min understands. Pasher joined the Dynamo from USL side Indy Eleven in January 2021 and has since scored six goals and assisted another three in 39 appearances for the club across all competitions. This season, Pasher...
Nico Lodeiro reveals secret to his perfect penalty record for Seattle Sounders
The Seattle Sounders pulled off a narrow 1-0 win over FC Dallas on Tuesday night via a very familiar method: a Nico Lodeiro penalty. Lodeiro stepped up in the 39th minute, sending Dutch goalkeeper Maarten Paes the wrong way and firing low into the back of the net. The Uruguay...
Real Salt Lake sign Braian Ojeda on loan from Nottingham Forest
Real Salt Lake saw a busy final day to the MLS Secondary Transfer Window, finalizing a deal for Braian Ojeda in the final hours. The midfielder agreed to join RSL on a year-long loan from English Premier League side Nottingham Forest, arriving as the team’s first ever U22 Initiative signing.
Real Salt Lake sign striker Danny Musovski from LAFC
Real Salt Lake have completed the trade of Danny Musovski from LAFC in exchange for $250k in General Allocation Money (GAM). $150k of the fee will go straight to LAFC in 2022, with the remaining $100k to be paid next year. RSL will also pay additional GAM should Musovski hit certain performance markers.
Corinthians president reveals desire to sign Cristiano Ronaldo
Corinthians president Duilio Monteiro Alves has spoken about wanting to sign Cristiano Ronaldo if he leaves Man Utd.
Vancouver Whitecaps waive center back Erik Godoy
The Vancouver Whitecaps have waived center back Erik Godoy. He departs the Canadian MLS side with three goals and one assist in 64 overall appearances. “We are very thankful to Erik for all his contributions at the club as he played a key role during his time in Vancouver,” sporting director Axel Schuster said in a release.
FC Cincinnati mutually part ways with Haris Medunjanin ahead of PEC Zwolle move
FC Cincinnati are mutually parting ways with midfielder Haris Medunjanin, the club announced Thursday. Medunjanin has spent three years with the Orange and Blue, making 71 appearances and scoring four goals across all competitions following a previous spell with the Philadelphia Union. It will be Medunjanin's former club that will...
Liga MX & MLS come together for two Leagues Cup showcase matches
Liga MX and Major League Soccer are going head to head as Chivas de Guadalajara confronts LA Galaxy and LAFC takes on Club America at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles, California. The two exhibition matches serve to promote the Leagues Cup, an annual month-long tournament featuring all 47 teams from MLS and Liga MX coming in 2023. Though the competition is separate from the Concacaf Champions League, the winner of the tournament earns automatic qualification to the CCL round of 16.
New England Revolution sign winger Ismael Tajouri-Shradi from LAFC
The New England Revolution have signed winger Ismael Tajouri-Shradi from LAFC, in exchange for $400,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money. Additionally, the Western Conference side will receive $200,000 in additional GAM if Tajouri-Shradi is re-signed for the 2024 Major League Soccer season. He joins the Revolution’s roster as a domestic...
Charlotte FC vs Columbus Crew match rescheduled to October 5
Saturday's match between Charlotte FC and the Columbus Crew which was suspended due to inclement weather will be resumed on Wednesday, October 5 at 7pm (ET). As per Major League Soccer's 2022 Match Delay, Postponement, Cancellation and Forfeiture Policy, the game at Bank of America Stadium will resume in the 16th minute - when it was originally suspended - with the same players on the field and substitutes bench. The match will resume with the same 0-0 scoreline at which it was suspended.
