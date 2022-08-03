Why you can't fool the wrangler before horseback riding in San Francisco

Read on www.sfgate.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina Andras
I Asked an AI Robot to Generate 200-Year-Old Woodcuts of Mount DiabloThomas SmithDiablo, CA
Meals on Wheels Diablo Region Seeks Volunteers in West Contra Costa CountyZoë Broussard
Jhumka Earrings: the evergreen accessory for any outfit arrives in San Francisco.Barbara FavaSan Francisco, CA
Related
Three years later: ‘The Last Black Man in San Francisco’ paints an ever-changing city, challenges SF artists
Jimmie Fails is defined by many things — an actor, filmmaker, friend and most definitely a fighter. In elementary school, Fails’ family was evicted from their home in San Francisco’s Fillmore District. His grandfather died, and the family fell into a financial crisis that led to foreclosure and eventually a life in low-income housing.
Mexican coffee chain La Borra del Café plans to open San Francisco location
The cafe chain serves coffee, breakfast tortas, chilaquiles, salads, doughnuts and conchas.
SFGate
What it's like to be the only Bay Area rapper playing Outside Lands
Festival lineups have always catered to the mainstream. When it comes to the flyer, at least, it seems the big headliners are always the draw, and anyone with size 14 text or smaller isn't considered culturally important enough to spend hundreds of dollars to see. I think we’ve all come to terms with this festival logic.
SFGate
Local bag maker lampoons Austin as 'San Francisco's hottest neighborhood'
According to San Francisco bag makers Peak Design, the hottest neighborhood in San Francisco is Austin, Texas. The 3-minute video begins by describing Austin as "nestled on San Francisco's southeast side," then Peak Design creative director Lawrence P. Lander (whose LinkedIn says he is an Austin resident) proceeds to give a tour of the Texas city that has seen an extraordinary influx of Bay Area residents in recent years.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Experts still stumped by event that killed, sickened hundreds of California pelicans
"This kind of volatility in their population, of course, creates concerns."
Bay Area's Cowgirl Creamery to close last retail shop, in Point Reyes Station
"There were no easy solutions."
Papalote's Victor Escobedo is the SF salsa king behind one of the Mission's busiest taquerias
"I stand here like, look at the Mission. This is an amazing place that saw me grow up."
TravelSkills 08-03-22 'The most infamous hike': This Bay Area view is something else
The views that Mission Peak has to offer, coupled with its time machine-like ability to reveal what the Bay Area used to look like, absolutely make this a destination worth visiting. At the Mission Peak summit, which is over 2,500 feet high, you’ll find a breathtaking 360-degree view of the Bay Area but that’s not all this South Bay hike has to offer. As Zach Zafran learned from a naturalist with the East Bay Regional Park District, the peak is a window into the past. “It felt like I was in a time machine. The juxtaposition of the uninterrupted wilderness with the place I call home felt impossible to conceive at once,” he writes in his hike dispatch. “But there it was, right in front of my eyes.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eater
A Definitive List of the Best Pizzerias in the Bay Area, According to This Instagram Expert
George Matelich can’t even count the number of pizzas he’s tried while running his wildly popular Instagram account SliceofSF. When asked, Matelich knows the figure falls somewhere over 500, but certainly under 1,000. Given that substantial number, Matelich, 26, has formed some opinions about pizza in the four years since he started the anonymous pizza review account. He aired out some of those takes in a profile with SFGATE last year, in which he finally revealed his name. But on the eve of his retirement — he’s deleting his account next week, he says — he’s finally compiled his “definitive” list of best Bay Area pies and is sharing it with Eater SF.
The Bay Area has the largest gap between renting and buying a home in the nation
Even as the Bay Area housing market cools and competition slows, that may not mean it's time to buy a home.
San Francisco’s Club Deluxe, a cherished Haight-Ashbury music venue, reportedly closing
Supervisor Dean Preston is trying to help.
KCRA.com
New cruise with stops at Bay Area, Stockton and Sacramento will you cost at least $6,000
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Starting next year, you will be able to cruise through the Delta in luxurious style. American Cruise Lines has announced its first-ever California cruise through the Delta, which will be launching in February. The cruise, on a ship called American Jazz, will be eight days long....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New bar Little Shucker from The Snug team to open in SF's Pacific Heights, focus on low-ABV drinks
Little Shucker will be right down the street from The Snug.
SF city officials, Golden State Warriors celebrate groundbreaking of Bayfront Park
(BCN) — San Francisco Mayor London Breed, other city officials and representatives of the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday celebrated the start of construction for Bayfront Park. The planned 5.4-acre open space located between the Warriors’ Chase Center arena and San Francisco Bay is scheduled for completion in fall 2023. The new park will feature […]
You can take a tour of Northern California on this 8-day cruise
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you’ve ever wanted to take a cruise around Northern California, now’s your chance!. American Cruise Lines is launching a California cruise that leaves from San Francisco and stops in Napa, Vallejo, Stockton and Sacramento. The 8-day trip will take you through the San Francisco Bay, San Pablo Bay, Napa River and San Joaquin River.
San Francisco’s Bar Agricole finally reopens after a two-year closure
"We are happy to be a part of the city again."
Study: Bay Area leads US in luxury cars
SAN JOSE (KRON) – San Jose and San Francisco are the metros where the most people are buying luxury cars, according to a study from LendingTree. The study was based on auto loan inquiries made with lending tree for the past two years, and found that Bavarian Motor Works (BMW), representing 17.5% of all inquiries, […]
Everything you need to know before you go to SF's Outside Lands
Going to Outside Lands is a lot like taking a big trip - you need to plan ahead.
Much-anticipated Outside Lands artist Phoebe Bridgers plays free secret Bay Area show before fest
"You don't want to miss this," read the cryptic Instagram post from the Healdsburg restaurant that hosted the gig.
Avelo Airlines has $58 RT flights from Sonoma to Palm Springs
With service on Mondays and Fridays, it's the perfect weekend or week-long getaway.
SFGate
San Francisco, CA
20K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.http://SFGate.com
Comments / 0