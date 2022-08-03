Skiatook Statuary Donates Statue Of Jesus To Midtown Church

Read on www.news9.com
news9.com
Tulsa Boys Home Holds Fundraiser To Raise Money For Orphans In Ukraine
Boys at the Tulsa Boys Home are doing something good for children on the other side of the world. They hosted on art festival on Friday, with proceeds going to an orphanage in Ukraine. The creations are pieces of art that the boys made in art classes throughout the summer,...
80-Year-Old Claremore Man Uses Scooter To Tend To Flourishing Backyard Garden
A man in Claremore said his garden has always brought him joy and purpose. But when he fell a couple years ago, he had to get creative to figure out how to continue growing his favorite vegetables. Larry now uses a scooter and has created a backyard oasis to wheel...
KFOR
Former patient brings truck full of items to kids of Oklahoma Children’s Hospital
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Long-time patient of Oklahoma Children’s Hospital OU Health, Elliot Johnston, wanted to give back to the hospital that kept him alive. The 5-year-old came with his mother, Mariah Johnston, and his grandparents to OK Children’s Hospital from Tulsa with a moving truck full of boxes. The packages contained items from video games for older kids and baby rattles for newborns.
buzzfeednews.com
Furries Are Speaking Out Against Attendees Of A Convention With Ties To The Far Right
This is an excerpt from Please Like Me, BuzzFeed News’ newsletter about influencers and internet culture. You can sign up here. In our column, Niche Drama, we discuss online community micro dramas. As if furries haven't been through enough, a collective known as the Anthro West Open Organization (AWOO),...
news9.com
Tulsa SPCA Looking For Home For Special-Needs Dog In Wheelchair
Tulsa SPCA said a special-needs dog is in urgent need of a new loving home. The organization said the dog uses a wheelchair and did have an adopted family until they recently could no longer care for him. Staff said Hercules is special not just because of his paralysis. The...
News On 6
Watch: Assembly Church Outreach Pastor Discusses Back-To-School Bash
Broken Arrow Police are making sure kids in their community have what they need to return to the classroom. The department is hosting a back-to-school bash to give students supplies. Justin Weaver, the outreach pastor at the assembly church where the even is taking place, joined News On 6 at...
Organizers of Broken Arrow’s first-ever Pride Fest get pushback from community members, online
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Organizers of Broken Arrow’s first planned Pride Fest are getting pushback from several community members and online. People came to the Broken Arrow City Council meeting Monday night’s sharing their religious based opposition. People in opposition of Pride Fest calling it “wicked” and a “sin.”
news9.com
Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association Creates Amazon List Of School Supplies
Students will soon be headed back to school and teachers are turning to Amazon and Facebook for help getting supplies. You may have seen the posts of wish lists full of what teachers need to start the year. Educators said because of smaller budgets and higher costs, contributing now is...
news9.com
Sand Springs Business Makes Donation For Keystone Ancient Forest Project
A Sand Springs business is making a donation to the Keystone Ancient Forest to help kickstart a new project. The Keystone Ancient Forrest in Sand Springs will soon be home to one of the largest butterfly savanna’s in the state thanks to a $10,000 donation from Webco Industries. "With...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Pawhuska Animal Shelter in Need of Donations
The Pawhuska animal shelter is currently looking for donations. Pawhuska 4PAWS has helped 126 dogs find a home and assisted 14 cats in finding shelter. In the month of July, two dogs they are caring for tested positive for heartworm and a cat developed an abscess in his neck, which required surgery.
This Abandoned Mansion Could be the Most Haunted Place in Oklahoma
This 19th-century Oklahoma mansion could very well be one of the most haunted places in the Sooner State. The horrific history of this property along with the tragedies and misfortune that cursed the family who lived there is beyond haunting. The ghost stories and urban legends that surround this place are truly terrifying.
More than 100 pets adopted at Tulsa animal shelter within four days
TULSA, Okla. — More than 100 pets were adopted from a Tulsa animal shelter in a matter of days. Tulsa Animal Welfare (TAW) said 112 pets were adopted from their shelter between Thursday and Sunday, including 83 dogs, 28 cats and one rabbit. The shelter also said two dozen pets went to foster homes, and 20 people signed up to foster animals.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Indian Taco Championship in Pawhuska Coming Up
The National Indian Taco Championship of Pawhuska is nearing, as it is set to take place on Saturday, October 1st. Admission to enter the event in downtown Pawhuska is free and you will have an opportunity to taste the various vendors who have made the tacos. The Pawhuska Chamber of...
news9.com
38 Prisoners Graduate Through Second Chance Program With Tulsa Community College
Graduates from the Second Chance Program at the Dick Conner Correctional Center are starting a new chapter. Darrell Elliott is one of the 38 graduates. He said his degrees mean everything to him. “I know the program says second chance, but for some people it’s their first chance,” Elliott said....
Rescue Task Force On Scene Of Wreck In Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. - The Rescue Task Force is on the scene of a wreck near East 11th Street in Tulsa Friday afternoon. This is a developing story.
news9.com
Tulsa Public Schools To Hold 2nd Back-To-School Bash
Students at Tulsa Public Schools will return to the classroom this August and the district is inviting parents and kids to its 2nd annual Back-to-School Bash this weekend. Students can receive free backpacks and uniforms. Children can also get the necessary vaccines required by state law. Parents can meet with teachers and get more information about the upcoming school year. The event is Saturday, August 6, at the Parent Resource Center near 46th Street North and MLK from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
news9.com
University Of Tulsa Announces Plans For National Festival
The University of Tulsa has announced plans to host a national festival for literature, music and guest speakers. The festival will be called "Switchyard" and organizers say they want it to be like Tulsa's version of "South by Southwest." The first Switchyard festival will start next May.
Muskogee County officials say they will make sure Greenleaf residents aren’t left homeless
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Dozens of residents displaced by a deadly apartment fire in Muskogee learned their landlord would not be paying for them to continue to stay in hotels. Local emergency management leaders met Wednesday to fight for more support for those residents. The goal of Wednesday’s meeting between...
koamnewsnow.com
News to Know: I44 body identified, Grove woman charged with trafficking Fentanyl, and dog rescued from Mother Nature’s Crack
MIAMI, Okla. – Authorities in Oklahoma identify a body found along I-44 near the Miami exit last week. Authorities say the body is that of 53-year-old Richard Atchley of Chelsea, Oklahoma. An autopsy determined Atchley died from being hit by a vehicle. Investigators say the driver did not stop or report the incident. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Quapaw Nation Marshal Service are trying to identify what vehicle was involved. More details here.
KTUL
Serial rapist sentenced to life in prison
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Friday, a Tulsa man was sentenced to serve multiple life sentences in prison after admitting to raping or attempting to rape three women during the fall of 2021. Nineteen-year-old Branon Bills entered a blind plea to 14 charges, including two charges of first-degree tape...
