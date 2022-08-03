Man Accused Of Stabbing Victim In Stomach Arrested By Tulsa Police

Read on www.news9.com
news9.com
Tulsa Man Accused Of Attacking, Strangling Ex-Girlfriend
A Tulsa man is behind bars accused of beating his pregnant ex-girlfriend in two separate instances and slapping her three-year-old child when she tried to help her mom. Tulsa police say Delon Taylor faces several charges tonight including kidnapping, domestic assault and battery by strangulation, and child abuse. "These cycles...
Two people are dead after a murder-suicide, Bixby PD says
BIXBY, Okla. — Bixby police is investigating after two people were killed in a shooting near 131st and Memorial Friday night. Officers at the scene told FOX23 that a woman went on a date with a man, and another man showed up and shot the woman before turning the gun on himself.
koamnewsnow.com
News to Know: I44 body identified, Grove woman charged with trafficking Fentanyl, and dog rescued from Mother Nature’s Crack
MIAMI, Okla. – Authorities in Oklahoma identify a body found along I-44 near the Miami exit last week. Authorities say the body is that of 53-year-old Richard Atchley of Chelsea, Oklahoma. An autopsy determined Atchley died from being hit by a vehicle. Investigators say the driver did not stop or report the incident. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Quapaw Nation Marshal Service are trying to identify what vehicle was involved. More details here.
TPD: woman dies after crash in east Tulsa Friday afternoon
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a woman is dead after a crash in east Tulsa Friday afternoon. Officers said it happened just after 4 p.m. at the intersection of 11th and 161st East Ave. According to police, the initial investigation showed a driver ran a stop sign at the intersection, t-boning the other driver. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
news9.com
Rescue Task Force On Scene Of Wreck In Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. - The Rescue Task Force is on the scene of a wreck near East 11th Street in Tulsa Friday afternoon. This is a developing story.
news9.com
Tulsa Police Search For 2 Serial Burglary Suspects
Tulsa Police are looking for two people believed to be involved in several car break-ins and auto thefts in Green Country. According to police, officers received information that the suspects have been armed while breaking into and stealing cars. TPD shared pictures of the suspects on its Facebook page. Officers...
news9.com
23-Year-Old Stabbing Suspect Arrested In Collinsville
--- Washington County investigators are asking for the public's help finding a woman who is accused of stabbing someone on Monday. Investigators say they are searching for 23-year-old Kimbra Taggart. According to investigators, Taggart has brown hair with pink, purple, or red in it and also has several tattoos. Taggart...
Woman dies after being hit by vehicle, Tulsa police investigating
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a vehicle hit and killed a woman walking across the road near 51st and Memorial. Police say around midnight, a driver hit the woman, as she was crossing Memorial. The vehicle was headed southbound. The woman died at the scene; her...
Tulsa police make arrest in connection with fatal shooting at Center of the Universe
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting near the Center of the Universe in Tulsa. Dusty Stevens was arrested Monday, weeks after the shooting happened. Police say Stevens admitted to firing the first shot that led to a shootout on July 17.
KTUL
Muskogee police search for stolen waterpark logs
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee Police Department is asking for the public's help finding stolen floating logs from a local waterpark. Police say two of the floating log branches were stolen from the River County Waterpark last week. Anyone with information on the stolen floating logs is asked...
news9.com
Tulsa Man Sentenced To Life In Prison After Pleading Guilty To Rapes, Attempted Rapes
A Tulsa County judge on Friday sentenced a serial rapist to life with the possibility of parole, after he pleaded guilty to raping one woman twice, and trying to rape two others. Prosecutors said this was a rare string of especially heinous sexual assaults by a stranger, who prosecutors believe...
Sand Springs PD release body cam footage after high-speed chase
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Sand Springs Police Department have released the body cam footage from an officer-involved shooting that happened during a high-speed chase Monday. Police say it started when they responded to a theft call at a Tractor Supply store in Sand Springs. Officers tracked down three suspects, who refused to pull over.
ME says man struck, killed in I-44 hit-and-run last week; Victim identified
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — Last week we brought you the story of a body discovered by highway workers along I-44 in NE Okla. Now today more details are revealed that the male was struck and killed by an unknown vehicle. Thursday, July 28, 2022 at approximately 1:45 pm the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Quapaw Nation Marshal Service and Ottawa County Sheriff’s...
Driver Crashes Into Utility Pole After Falling Asleep At The Wheel, Tulsa Police Say
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a crash that shut down a small portion of Peoria on Thursday morning. According to police, a driver fell asleep at the wheel while commuting to work and ran into a utility pole near East 48th Street and South Peoria Avenue. Crews...
Tulsa man arrested months after claiming self defense in shooting
TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested months after he claimed self-defense in a downtown Tulsa shooting. Wendell Clark was arrested Monday for shooting at a man outside of the Tulsa Day Center in December. Court documents say on Dec. 26 around 12:30 p.m. shots were fired in front...
Missouri fugitives arrested in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Two Missouri fugitives were caught in an east Tulsa motel room Thursday by Tulsa police. Colby Fitts and Kayla Fitts were wanted on charges out of Taney County, Mo. Police said officers went to a motel near East 31st Street and South Memorial Drive around 3...
Tulsa man pleads no contest to molestation charges
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man charged with molesting a minor pled no contest. Billy Covey blind pled no contest in Tulsa County Wednesday morning. He is charged with six counts of lewd molestation dating back to September 2013. In March 2021, the “Fugitive Warrants Team” within the Tulsa...
Collinsville man sentenced for killing man in 2020
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — A Collinsville man was sentenced in Tulsa County Thursday for killing a man in 2020. Levi Cobbler was sentenced to 28 years in prison for the crime with credit for time already served. A jury found Cobbler guilty of first-degree manslaughter in April, and had recommended 28 years in prison.
Former prisoner transport officer charged with assaulting detainee
A former private prisoner officer was charged with sexually assaulting a male detainee during a prisoner transport.
