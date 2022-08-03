Man Accused Of Stabbing Victim In Stomach Arrested By Tulsa Police

MIAMI, Okla. – Authorities in Oklahoma identify a body found along I-44 near the Miami exit last week. Authorities say the body is that of 53-year-old Richard Atchley of Chelsea, Oklahoma. An autopsy determined Atchley died from being hit by a vehicle. Investigators say the driver did not stop or report the incident. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Quapaw Nation Marshal Service are trying to identify what vehicle was involved. More details here.

GROVE, OK ・ 23 HOURS AGO