Social Security: New Bill Could Give Seniors an Extra $2,400 a Year
Social Security recipients could get an additional $2,400 a year in benefits if a new bill recently introduced to Congress wins approval -- something seniors would no doubt welcome as surging...
The IRS Sends Millions More In Fourth Stimulus Checks
Many have wondered if there will be more federal stimulus checks. The likelihood of these payments was uncertain. Thus, many states have taken the lead in sending payouts to their residents:
CNET
Child Tax Credit 2022: Could You Get $300 Per Child From Your State?
The enhanced monthly child tax credit payments provided financial relief to millions of families across the country last year from July to December. Since the final monthly payment was sent, the number of children in poverty increased from 12.1% to 17% and put 3.7 million children below the poverty line. And now with inflation on the rise, plus a possible recession looming, several states are now planning to send families more money, starting this year.
Washington Examiner
As IRS prepares to double in size, it isn't the billionaires who should be worried
The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 appears to have a good shot at being signed into law. If Senate Democrats can get Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) to join Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), the bill will have the necessary 50 votes to pass through the reconciliation process. Let's hope that never...
Child Tax Credit 2022 update — Deadline for $750 direct payment is just weeks away – see if you qualify
ALTHOUGH the federal government ended the expanded child tax credit program in December, families can still find relief from their state. A dozen states offer some form of child tax credits, and millions of low-income families are eligible as a result. For instance, Connecticut residents can claim a tax rebate...
These States Are Adding Child Tax Credit Stimulus – Is Yours One?
The total number of states providing relief child tax credits or deductions has risen to 12, as New Jersey recently passed its own child tax credit legislation. Child Tax Credit Update: What New Jersey’s $500 Payment Entails and Who’s Eligible. Discover: Mitt Romney Wants To Send Parents $350...
People In Certain States May Lose Part Of Their Social Security Checks
Retirement means a few things: the end of work, a new change of pace in life, and figuring out Social Security. Once all the deadlines are adhered to and paperwork filed, there’s still the matter of just how much will be collected. Residents of some states will actually lose part of their Social Security checks. Which ones, and why?
POLITICO
Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.
Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
thecentersquare.com
Bill to expand Social Security benefits nears House floor vote
(The Center Square) – A bill to expand social security benefits is expected to reach the House floor for a vote in the coming weeks. The Social Security Fairness Act, if signed into law, would eliminate two provisions of the original 1935 Social Security Act that reduces the benefits of more than 2 million retirees.
IRS Issues Incorrect Balance Due Notices, Cites “Systematic Error”
The United States Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has confirmed that a "systematic" error led to erroneous balance due notices being issued to some married couples who filed their taxes jointly this year.
Fast Company
IRS rejects plan to speed up processing, despite massive paper backlog and delayed tax refunds
Despite drowning in a metaphorical flood, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is not heeding calls to build a metaphorical ark—and taxpayers are paying a literal price. That’s according to Erin M. Collins, the National Taxpayer Advocate, who said in a memo on Tuesday that she was officially appealing a decision by the IRS to reject the timely implementation of simple scanning technology, which would have allowed the agency to “machine read” handwritten paper tax returns.
The 5 States With the Highest Medical Debt: Study
People living in Wyoming have the highest average medical debt at $6,516 per person, according to a report.
Martin Lewis sends warning as campaign urging millions not to pay energy bills approaches 100,000 followers
Martin Lewis has issued a warning as almost 100,000 people vow not to pay their energy bills amid soaring prices. The Money Saving Expert, 50, made the comments when asked if he still feared civil unrest in response to rising prices. Watch below:. In a recent interview on ITV's Peston,...
