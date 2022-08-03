ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Wolf makes another push for $2,000 payments for Pennsylvanians

By Tori Yorgey
 2 days ago
the patriot
2d ago

forget the 2000 dollars in Pennsylvania you have the Republicans in control of the state they don't care about people struggling like other states do the Republicans must be defeated in November or we will continue to suffer the Republicans just don't have feelings for the lower class

Judith???
2d ago

Adam seniors have to work just make ends meet even on SS, We pay medical, dental, prescriptions, glasses. I worked part time through the pandemic paid taxes. So you are whining about the $2,000. Let me say I don't think it's fair that those in low income housing who pay no taxes get the rent rebate many seniors are a few dollars over who struggle to keep their homes get nothing. By the way I work 11 years untill last May and am 75.So cut back on your spending bet you could save $2,000 a month

Mary C
2d ago

EXACTLY!!! Stop with the income requirements. I pay more than my fair share of taxes and deserve the 2K as much as someone below 80K 🤬 That is a ridiculous to give to one and not the other.

