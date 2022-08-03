ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

wrif.com

Happy Birthday to WRIF’s Steve Black!

Please take a moment today to wish one of our own a very special happy birthday. Steve Black is one of a kind and someone I consider a good friend. In fact, if it wasn’t for Steve’s efforts, you might say there would be no Screamin’ Scott. It’s partly his fault lol!
Detroit News

New HGTV digital series 'Freestyled' filmed in Metro Detroit changes it up

Adar Kirkham has traveled all over the world as a professional dancer and choreographer for some of the biggest names in music, but now she's channeling that globetrotting into another passion: interior design. Kirkham, who lives in Farmington Hills, is the host of a new HGTV digital series that premiered...
wrif.com

Ketchup On A Coney?

The world famous debate (okay, maybe Metro Detroit famous) continues. Who serves up the best coney dog in Detroit, and is it acceptable to put ketchup on it? Al Roker from The Today Show brought his show Family Style with Al Roker to Detroit to check out why Detroiters love a Coney.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 food trucks in Metro Detroit

The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s a look at the best food trucks in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 Food Trucks in Metro Detroit:. 1. Rise &...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 burger spots in Metro Detroit

The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s the winning list of the best burger spots in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 burger spots in Metro Detroit:. 1. Big...
MetroTimes

Detroit’s The Whitney launches limited-time seafood boil

The Whitney restaurant in Detroit is joining the trendy seafood boil craze this summer. For a limited time, the upscale restaurant is offering what it calls the Canfield Seafood Boil. The item costs $49.95 and includes crab legs, jumbo shrimp, mussels, and littleneck clams. It also comes with Yukon Gold...
Detroit News

Unique Detroit garden this week's photo contest winner

Barb Matney of Detroit shared this special garden with us in her photo, 'In Memory of Growing Up in Detroit's Warrendale Neighborhood." At one time containing seven burned houses over eight city lots, this space now has 40 raised vegetable beds and a 30 foot by 30 foot butterfly garden in the shape of a butterfly, she writes. As this week's winner of Homestyle's Garden Photo Contest, sponsored by English Gardens, Matney will receive a home or garden book. Matney will also be eligible to compete for the grand prize in September, a $200 gift certificate to English Gardens. To enter and get details on the rules, go to Detroitnews.com/gardenphotos2022.
ClickOnDetroit.com

🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Summer isn’t over yet with plenty of festivals to take the family to this weekend. Monroe County Fair (Monroe County Fairgrounds), through Saturday 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.: The annual fair is one of Michigan’s oldest but it’s still shining as bright as ever. This year’s theme is “Diamonds are Fair-ever” as it celebrates its 75th year. On Friday, catch all the rip-roaring action at the monster truck show. On Saturday, the legendary band Tesla will be rocking out the fair for its finale. General admission for the fair is $7 for adults and $4 for children 6-12. Separate tickets required for big shows. Full schedule and more info here.
wdet.org

Black-operated marina welcomes Detroiters to the water

The City of Detroit sits on a major waterway connected to a whole other country. Not just that, but the water connects the city to other port cities like Cleveland and Buffalo. Native Detroiter and operator of Riverside Marina Jason McGuire believes the boating culture can grow and thrive, especially...
abc12.com

Claressa Shields host virtual experience with her fans on REVEL Moments

FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - Before Claressa Shields leaves for Florida to train for her upcoming fight against Savannah Marshall, the GWOAT hosted a virtual reality experience with her fans. In partnership with REVEL Moments, Shields did a Q&A where fans asked her everything from her training habits to her other...
restaurantclicks.com

The Ultimate Guide to Korean BBQ in Detroit

Korean restaurants often offer a variety of different dine-in experiences. Some offer fusion foods; some offer DIY Korean BBQ combos. Depending on what you’re in the mood for, it can be hard to decide where to eat. If you live in Detroit, you may already know of some top Korean restaurants in the area.
hourdetroit.com

8 Things to Do This Weekend (Aug. 5-7)

This up-and-coming improv artist and stand-up comedian has appeared in Comedy Central’s annual stand-up showcase, Up Next, and on Sirius XM’s Comedy Central Radio. He has also placed first in a smattering of comedy competitions, including the Sacramento Comedy Festival. Clips from his Dry Bar Comedy special, A Mild and Skinny Guy, have racked up hundreds of thousands of views on YouTube. $15+. Aug. 4-6. Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle, Royal Oak; comedycastle.com.
MetroTimes

Belle Isle Art Fair returns to Detroit’s island park this weekend

Belle Isle is beautiful year round (well, except for the weeks spent each spring transforming it into a racetrack, but thankfully for avid park goers, those days are now over) — but even more so during the annual Belle Isle Art Fair. This year, more than 100 juried local...
MetroTimes

The Real Boss brings bites of Argentina in Southwest Detroit

Southwest Detroit’s The Real Boss food truck scores some points for conceptual originality by trading in the cuisines of two souths: The American south and South America — or, more specifically, Argentina. Don’t think I’ve previously encountered a menu like this. It’s a product of father...
