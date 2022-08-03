Read on www.detroitnews.com
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
The Weeknd brings spectacle of blinding lights to Detroit with After Hours Til Dawn tourAndrew Roth
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel Maven
10 Places in Michigan That are Almost too Beautiful to be RealTravel Maven
Despite Controversy, Detroit City Council Approves $60 Million In Property Tax BreaksTaxBuzzDetroit, MI
wrif.com
Happy Birthday to WRIF’s Steve Black!
Please take a moment today to wish one of our own a very special happy birthday. Steve Black is one of a kind and someone I consider a good friend. In fact, if it wasn’t for Steve’s efforts, you might say there would be no Screamin’ Scott. It’s partly his fault lol!
Detroit News
New HGTV digital series 'Freestyled' filmed in Metro Detroit changes it up
Adar Kirkham has traveled all over the world as a professional dancer and choreographer for some of the biggest names in music, but now she's channeling that globetrotting into another passion: interior design. Kirkham, who lives in Farmington Hills, is the host of a new HGTV digital series that premiered...
wrif.com
Ketchup On A Coney?
The world famous debate (okay, maybe Metro Detroit famous) continues. Who serves up the best coney dog in Detroit, and is it acceptable to put ketchup on it? Al Roker from The Today Show brought his show Family Style with Al Roker to Detroit to check out why Detroiters love a Coney.
Great Lakes Coffee shops closing at 2 Meijer stores in metro Detroit
Great Lakes Coffee will soon serve its last drinks inside two small-format Meijer stores. Meijer spokesman Frank Guglielmi confirmed to the Free Press that Saturday will be the last day for Great Lakes Coffee at its Woodward Corner Market in Royal Oak and its Rivertown Market in downtown Detroit. ...
Detroit News
Temptations' 'Ain't Too Proud' musical finally arrives where it all started: Detroit
It's been more than three years since "Ain't Too Proud," the Tony Award-winning musical about Detroit's own Temptations, made its Broadway debut and Otis Williams, the group's sole surviving founding member, still gets emotional every time he sees it. "I can't believe that my life story is on Broadway, traveling...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 food trucks in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s a look at the best food trucks in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 Food Trucks in Metro Detroit:. 1. Rise &...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 burger spots in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s the winning list of the best burger spots in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 burger spots in Metro Detroit:. 1. Big...
Pizza Cat Opens In Detroit – Deliciously Weird Pizza And More
Detroit's newest pizza craze is weird - in a good way. Pizza Cat in Greektown is serving delicious pizzas with countless crust options including Hemp crust, and super unique toppings including Flaming Hot Doritos and Flaming Hot Cheetos. Regardless if you are vegetarian, on a Keto diet, or a complete...
MetroTimes
Detroit’s The Whitney launches limited-time seafood boil
The Whitney restaurant in Detroit is joining the trendy seafood boil craze this summer. For a limited time, the upscale restaurant is offering what it calls the Canfield Seafood Boil. The item costs $49.95 and includes crab legs, jumbo shrimp, mussels, and littleneck clams. It also comes with Yukon Gold...
Detroit News
Unique Detroit garden this week's photo contest winner
Barb Matney of Detroit shared this special garden with us in her photo, 'In Memory of Growing Up in Detroit's Warrendale Neighborhood." At one time containing seven burned houses over eight city lots, this space now has 40 raised vegetable beds and a 30 foot by 30 foot butterfly garden in the shape of a butterfly, she writes. As this week's winner of Homestyle's Garden Photo Contest, sponsored by English Gardens, Matney will receive a home or garden book. Matney will also be eligible to compete for the grand prize in September, a $200 gift certificate to English Gardens. To enter and get details on the rules, go to Detroitnews.com/gardenphotos2022.
ClickOnDetroit.com
🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – Summer isn’t over yet with plenty of festivals to take the family to this weekend. Monroe County Fair (Monroe County Fairgrounds), through Saturday 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.: The annual fair is one of Michigan’s oldest but it’s still shining as bright as ever. This year’s theme is “Diamonds are Fair-ever” as it celebrates its 75th year. On Friday, catch all the rip-roaring action at the monster truck show. On Saturday, the legendary band Tesla will be rocking out the fair for its finale. General admission for the fair is $7 for adults and $4 for children 6-12. Separate tickets required for big shows. Full schedule and more info here.
wdet.org
Black-operated marina welcomes Detroiters to the water
The City of Detroit sits on a major waterway connected to a whole other country. Not just that, but the water connects the city to other port cities like Cleveland and Buffalo. Native Detroiter and operator of Riverside Marina Jason McGuire believes the boating culture can grow and thrive, especially...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Boblo Island documentary to screen at select Emagine locations in September
Boblo Island. It’s one of the most iconic Detroit area things you can bring up to anyone who grew up here. It was in operation for more than 80 years, serving as a place where many families created long lasting memories at the amusement park. It’s been closed since 1993.
abc12.com
Claressa Shields host virtual experience with her fans on REVEL Moments
FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - Before Claressa Shields leaves for Florida to train for her upcoming fight against Savannah Marshall, the GWOAT hosted a virtual reality experience with her fans. In partnership with REVEL Moments, Shields did a Q&A where fans asked her everything from her training habits to her other...
restaurantclicks.com
The Ultimate Guide to Korean BBQ in Detroit
Korean restaurants often offer a variety of different dine-in experiences. Some offer fusion foods; some offer DIY Korean BBQ combos. Depending on what you’re in the mood for, it can be hard to decide where to eat. If you live in Detroit, you may already know of some top Korean restaurants in the area.
hourdetroit.com
8 Things to Do This Weekend (Aug. 5-7)
This up-and-coming improv artist and stand-up comedian has appeared in Comedy Central’s annual stand-up showcase, Up Next, and on Sirius XM’s Comedy Central Radio. He has also placed first in a smattering of comedy competitions, including the Sacramento Comedy Festival. Clips from his Dry Bar Comedy special, A Mild and Skinny Guy, have racked up hundreds of thousands of views on YouTube. $15+. Aug. 4-6. Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle, Royal Oak; comedycastle.com.
MetroTimes
Belle Isle Art Fair returns to Detroit’s island park this weekend
Belle Isle is beautiful year round (well, except for the weeks spent each spring transforming it into a racetrack, but thankfully for avid park goers, those days are now over) — but even more so during the annual Belle Isle Art Fair. This year, more than 100 juried local...
wrif.com
New Michigan Vernors Flavor is Finally Available – And It’s for Locals Only
If you’re a Michigan native and have never tasted Vernors, well, then I’m just going to have to take your Michigander card away. Sorry, but you have to taste Vernors as a Michigander, or else you just aren’t the real deal. Now, Vernors has finally released its...
Detroit-based barbecue joint Bert's Marketplace now has a stand at Comerica Park
Sniff the air at Comerica Park during game days and special events and you might get a whiff of the signature barbecue of a well-known Eastern Market joint. A single weekend pop-up of tasty barbecue in June at Comerica Park from the legendary Bert's Marketplace appears to have been a hit.
MetroTimes
The Real Boss brings bites of Argentina in Southwest Detroit
Southwest Detroit’s The Real Boss food truck scores some points for conceptual originality by trading in the cuisines of two souths: The American south and South America — or, more specifically, Argentina. Don’t think I’ve previously encountered a menu like this. It’s a product of father...
