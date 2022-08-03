Read on liveandletsfly.com
Air Canada is increasing award costs and this is coming at a strange time. This should give more warning about when you buy miles and points. Almost two years ago, Air Canada and Aeroplan came under one roof where before they had been two entities. This new program caused some changes to be made in the award structure of the program and these changes were met with some relief and also disappointment. Here we are just about two years later with an increase in award pricing for some regions – which came with strange timing.
World of Hyatt Business: Almost Missed $100 Statement Credits Per Year
Having too many credit cards makes it difficult to keep up with the benefits of each. I have a running list of perks/minimum spends that I review weekly to ensure that I don’t miss anything. Despite this proactive strategy, I still miss things. This time I almost missed that the Chase World of Hyatt Business card comes with a $100 statement credit. Specifically, cardholders earn a $50 statement credit, up to twice per anniversary year (for a total of $100), when you spend $50 or more at any Hyatt property. Last month, I stayed at the Park Hyatt St. Kitts. I charged the ferry to Nevis and the dinner to my room. When I reviewed the charges on my World of Hyatt Business Credit Card, I noticed a $50 credit.
Vanguard Global ESG Select Stock Profits from ESG Leaders
It was a bit late to the party, but Vanguard Global ESG Select Stock (VEIGX) is having a blast so far. The fund launched in 2019—well into the ESG investing trend, which places as much value on environmental, social and corporate governance criteria as on financial measures when selecting stocks. Over the past three years, managers Mark Mandel and Yolanda Courtines, of subadvisory firm Wellington Management, have delivered a 10.1% annualized return. That beat the fund’s bogey, the FTSE All-World index, as well as the typical global large-company stock fund with an ESG focus.
National Park Free Day, DOT Airline Refund Rules, Hotel Perks That Save Money
Welcome to The Morning Shave. We read a ton of travel articles each day for our research to share the best travel tips, tricks, and news with you. Here are the articles for Thursday, August 4, 2022, that we think you should read. Don’t miss out on any new posts....
TRIP REPORT: AIX2022 Back in Person – Innovation Continues
BA0974 London Heathrow to Hamburg (Club Europe) What do I get up to on the off-hours? (or “Do you have a life?”) BA0957 Hamburg to London Heathrow (Club Europe) I go to Aircraft Interiors Expo for many reasons – but the big one for me is to monitor the state of innovation in the industry.
Delta Testing Free WiFi, American Updating Lounges, 14 Most Instagrammable Ocean Pools
Welcome to The Morning Shave. We read a ton of travel articles each day for our research to share the best travel tips, tricks, and news with you. Here are the articles for Friday, August 5, 2022, that we think you should read. Don’t miss out on any new posts....
I Should Receive Globalist Perks with Ms. TPOL’s Booking
Ms. TPOL’s Chase stay certificate was expiring this week (see Don’t Let Your Chase Hyatt Cert Expire). With nowhere to go, I booked a stay at the Hyatt Grand Reserve Puerto Rico, a resort located down the street from my home (see Hyatt Grand Reserve Puerto Rico: Good But Grand?). The reason her certificate almost lapsed is that I want to make the most of my Globalist status while I have it (see Becoming Hyatt Globalist Again: TPOL’s Masterpiece Strategy). When I checked into the hotel, I gave them my Globalist number in the hopes that they might extend some of the perks. They did not. While I didn’t care if I received a room upgrade, I thought that asking for free breakfast wouldn’t be a big deal. The next day when they said no, I decided to take my ball and go home, mooting the point as to whether I would have been granted late check-out.
Don’t Let Your Chase Hyatt Cert Expire
I just wrote about how I try to track everything regarding credit card benefits (see World of Hyatt Business: $100 Statement Credits Per Year). What I do not have on my check-in list, I leave to AwardWallet to track. A few months ago, I received a notification that Ms. TPOL’s Chase Hyatt Cert was expiring. Trying to make use of my Globalist status, I put off using her cert in favor of making bookings under my name. Interestingly, I have only stayed at two Hyatts this year: the Grand Hyatt Istanbul and the Park Hyatt: St. Kitts, leaving me to wonder what good is status if I don’t use it. Last week, I received another notification that the cert was set to expire on August 8th. As a great lawyer (visit BachuwaLaw.com) who does not read the fine print, I thought that the cert was good so long as the booking was made before the 8th. That is not the case. The first sentence of the terms and conditions reads, “Free Night Award must be redeemed in connection with a reservation with a checkout date before the award expiration date.” My attempts to extend it proved futile.
American Express Removed $25 Minimum Redemption Amount for AMEX Old Blue Cash Credit Card (OBC) on July 14
Good afternoon everyone, happy Friday! In news that probably only matters to me, there is a positive change on the American Express Old Blue Cash Credit Card (OBC). I was reviewing my recent credit card statement and saw that American Express removed the $25 minimum redemption amount, effective July 14, 2022. As far as I remember, this credit card has had the $25 redemption threshold since I initially got this credit card back in 2014. I decided to check it out and redeem my entire balance… all $15.07 of it :)
Earn 500 Bonus Marriott Bonvoy Points With Uber Partnership August 2022
Imagine earning Marriott Bonvoy points on your way to the airport, on your way home, traveling from one point to another within a city while you are traveling, or ordering in food to your hotel room or home. You do not have to imagine that any more, as you can...
