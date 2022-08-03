Read on www.centralillinoisproud.com
CI Road Trip: Chillicothe’s Three Sisters Park
CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — Their names are Sadie, Lillian, and Goldie Cohen, but those living in Central Illinois may know them as the three sisters. Though they had no farming background, the sisters came to appreciate agriculture by owning 400 acres of land, and they wanted to share it with the community.
Golden baseballs for golden behavior
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are rewarding the good deeds of children in the community with golden baseballs. This year, it’s the tenth year of golden baseballs, and 240 of them are always passed out. Students who receive a baseball can use it from August to September.
Open for Business: Chillicothe cheesecake staple celebrates 5 years
CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) – Harreld Webster’s cheesecake cravings have been propelling his career for quite some time now. “Things have just been growing and we’ve been really blessed. It’s pretty incredible,” Webster said. Webster is officially celebrating five years in business after opening his Chillicothe...
Efforts to demolish historic Hale Church underway
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The first steps to demolish the historic Hale Memorial Church in Peoria’s West Bluff are underway. Thursday morning, crews started taking down the church’s bell tower. This is according to the president/CEO of the KDB Group Greg Birkland. He said demolishing the bell...
Teens learn duties of Bloomington first responders
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Six high schoolers in Bloomington-Normal traded in their textbooks for a day with first responders. It’s part of the city’s youth enrichment program; throughout the summer, the teens spend time learning how the city works. Friday, the students learned the ropes of what...
Keith McDaniel hired as Peoria police community engagement coordinator
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department announced Friday that they hired Keith McDaniel as the department’s community engagement coordinator. According to a press release, McDaniel will serve as a liaison between neighborhood groups and the Police Department. He will work with other City departments and organizations...
Food, fun, 4-H at McLean County Fair
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s the first of five days full of food, fun and farm animals in Bloomington. While hot and muggy Wednesday, weather uncertainty is something McLean County Fair organizers, EMS and entertainers alike, all prep for ahead of time. “Hydration for even adults is the...
Fire damages East Peoria restaurant
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – Fire has closed an East Peoria eatery, just prior to lunch time Thursday. East Peoria firefighters were called to “The Original Wonderdog” in Fondulac Plaza around 11:00 a.m. for what employees told 25 News was a small fire in the kitchen that blew up quickly.
Hidden Illinois Farm Serves Up Anything But Boring Apple Treats
I'm not trying to punch the gas to get to fall folks but it's coming getting close. Summer doesn't end until three-quarters through September but it's not a crime to get excited about the next season. The dates when orchards, pumpkin patches, and fall-themed farms have already begun announcing their opening dates. There's a special farm in Illinois that you must add to your list of fall fun.
hoiabc.com
No one injured after kitchen fire at East Peoria business
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - No one was injured during a fire at The Original Wonderdog in East Peoria Thursday. East Peoria Fire Chief Bobby Zimmerman says firefighters kept the fire to the business, but surrounding businesses did sustain some smoke damage. He says there was “significant” damage to...
977wmoi.com
Dog Saves Family in Washington, IL
An Illinois family’s dog is being called a hero for saving the lives of her neighbors. Lisa Fenwick, the owner of six-year-old Bella, says her dog’s barking alerted them that the family’s house caught on fire and her neighbors are grateful for Bella and the support to help them get back on their feet:
hoiabc.com
A new type of hotel in Normal is all the buzz
NORMAL (WEEK) - It’s called a pollinator hotel and was created to give pollinators like bees a home after losing their habitat. The tiny hotel was created by the Wonsook Kim School of Art at Illinois State University and placed in The Refuge Food Forest by Town of Normal.
Tax reduced items for back-to-school shopping
CENTRAL Ill. (WMBD) — From Aug. 5 to Aug. 14, anybody can purchase school-related supplies for a cheaper price. “We’ve been planning this all week to come today,” said Amanda Karcher who was back to school shopping. The state sales tax on school supplies and other school-related...
tspr.org
Around the Tri States: Man arrested in Macomb burglary; local auction company sold; Amtrak suspends Carl Sandburg Service
A Tazewell County man was arrested in a burglary reported east of Macomb in May. Kyle Sebree, 30, of Delavan is being lodged in the McDonough County jail on $25,000 bond. A trailer, motorcycle, UTV, and ATV were reportedly stolen from a property in Salem Township. Some of the property...
wcbu.org
New section of Rock Island Greenway is officially open
A new section of the scenic Rock Island Greenway in Peoria is open to the public. After a year of construction, the trail has been extended from Harvard Avenue into Glen Oak Park. Nick McMillion from the Peoria Department of Public Works said in the end, supply chain issues were the only thing holding up the roughly $1.5 million project.
wglt.org
'We’re not going to stop': Group continues push to bring a grocery store to west Bloomington
The group that's been trying for years to bring a grocery store to the former Fox Plaza West shopping center in west Bloomington is still optimistic that it will happen despite a series of setbacks. The property failed to sell during a recent auction. Arthur Haynes is president of the...
1470 WMBD
Police: Masked suspects stick up pizza delivery driver in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. –We’re learning about a reported robbery of a pizza delivery driver in Peoria this week. Police say it happened Thursday shortly after 11:40 a.m. The victim told officers he was delivering pizza to an address off West Malone Street and Griswold in south Peoria when two armed suspects wearing black hoodies and face masks held him at gunpoint, robbed him and fled the scene.
Peoria police seeking suspects in pizza delivery robbery
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are still searching for two males who robbed a pizza delivery driver late Thursday morning. Peoria police responded to a call at 11:41 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4 and were dispatched to the 2600 block of W. Malone Street. They located a pizza delivery driver who said he was robbed at gunpoint.
hoiabc.com
Numerous gas station entrances blocked by law enforcement in Peoria area
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The entrances to at least four Peoria area gas stations have been blocked off by squad cars of different law enforcement agencies. Law enforcement was seen at the Shell station at Knoxville and Nebraska and the Shell station between Rockwood and Sterling as well as the Shell station at Main and Blackjack in front of the Par-a-Dice casino in East Peoria.
1470 WMBD
Stolen car found in Illinois River
PEKIN, Ill. – After trying and failing to find it on Friday, officials say a car that somehow went into the Illinois River was found Wednesday. Fon Du Lac Park District Police say they used the Peoria Fire Dive Team to help pull the car to shore after it was found in the river just south of the Pekin Boat docks.
