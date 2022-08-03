Hall County mother, daughter found dead inside home after deputies shoot, kill suspect

Deputies shoot, kill man armed with knife accused of murdering mother, daughter (Hall County Sheriff's Office)

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies shot and killed a man accused of killing a mother and daughter inside a Hall County home.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Long Creek Drive for a welfare check around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Deputies found 42-year-old Kim Nguyen and 18-year-old Lam-Anh Tran dead inside the home.

When deputies arrived at the house, they also found the man they believe was responsible for their deaths.

They say that man was holding a knife and made aggressive moments towards the deputies. That’s when deputies shot the man, killing him.

The suspect’s identity has not yet been released. No deputies were injured.

The Georgia of Bureau of Investigation is handling the investigation into the deputy-involved shooting while the Hall County Sheriff’s Office will be investigating the murders.

