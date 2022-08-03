ZICO: “I will do everything in my power to become the pivot of the massive K-pop scene”

Read on www.nme.com
Psy’s ‘Gangnam Style’ hits 4.5billion views, maintains record for most-watched Korean music video
Psy’s iconic ‘Gangnam Style’ music video has hit 4.5billion views, extending its own record as the most-watched Korean music video to date. On August 4, the music video for Psy’s 2012 breakout hit song ‘Gangnam Style’ had surpassed the 4.5billion mark in views, setting a new record as the most-watched Korean-language music video of all time, according to Soompi.
Ciara Teams Up With Coast Contra For The ‘Jump’ Video
Ciara is ready to begin her new era by working with some new faces. This weekend, Ciara has teamed up with Coast Contra to deliver a new single that will make the world move its feet. “Jump” is an upbeat, energetic track that fits in line with the Atlanta native’s classic Hip-Hop dance tracks. The Theron Thomas, Sam Sumser and Sean Small produced single is capped off by a share of verses from one of the fastest rising groups in music, Coast Contra. All around, “Jump” is a strong return for the chart-topping artist who has not released a solo single since 2019.
Khia Calls Out Beyoncé’s ‘Tired Ass’ ‘Renaissance’ Album For Putting A ‘Spell On Everybody’
Khia has been heavily criticizing Beyoncé following the recent release of her new album Renaissance. In a video posted by Ken Barbie, the “My Neck, My Back” rapper blasts Bey’s latest body of work and claimed the former Destiny’s Child singer is trying to put a spell on everyone with the album.
Mars bows down to China: Chocolate maker issues grovelling apology after describing Taiwan as a country as part of Snickers promotion
Chocolate and candy purveyor Mars Wrigley made a grovelling apology on Friday for a Snickers product launch which Chinese social media users said suggested that Taiwan was a country. Videos and pictures of an event promoting a limited edition Snickers bar that was said to be only available in the...
Ciara Taps Hip Hop Collective Coast Contra For "Jump" Single
Fresh off of doting on her husband Russell Wilson for their sixth wedding anniversary, Ciara is delivering new music. The R&B-Pop icon has been storming the airwaves for decades and in recent years, CiCi has been ushering in a new season. She has partnered with Wilson for several foundations and charitable efforts, as well as making business moves with her own label. On Friday (July 8), Ciara is back with her new single "Jump," and it hosts a look from Coast Contra.
Selena Gomez Declares 'Real Stomachs Are Coming Back' in Body Positivity Video
Selena Gomez is all about her vacation body! In a recent post on TikTok, the Only Murders In the Building star lip-syncs a body positive message from Tasha K. “I ain’t sucking sh*t in, real stomachs is coming the f*ck back, OK,” Gomez recites as she pats her tummy while lounging on a boat wearing a blue one-piece swimsuit with orange floral prints by La'Mariette.
The 23 best Netflix action movies to watch right now
Our picks of the best Netflix action movies to stream right now
Cardi B Called Out By UK Rapper Lady Leshurr Over 'Cheap Ass Weave' Song
Cardi B has promised to remove her song “Cheap Ass Weave” from streaming services after being called out by UK rapper Lady Leshurr. Originally released in 2015 prior to her mainstream breakthrough, “Cheap Ass Weave” is a remix of Leshurr’s “Queen’s Speech 4” freestyle and has racked up over 4.5 million views on YouTube alone.
JAY-Z Crowned 'Greatest Of All Time' As DJ Khaled Confirms 'God Did' Collaboration
JAY-Z’s appearance on DJ Khaled’s new album will only solidify his status as the “greatest of all time” — according to his longtime engineer Young Guru. On Monday (August 1), Khaled confirmed in a typically hyped-up Instagram post that he’s secured a collaboration with Hov for his upcoming 13th studio album God Did.
Eminem Was Once Ready To Fight Suge Knight In A Bulletproof Vest, Says Former G-Unit Rapper
Eminem was once reportedly ready to fight Suge Knight, according to former G-Unit rapper Bang ‘Em Smurf. As the Queens native tells it in a recent Instagram Live, the former Death Row Records CEO once showed up to 50 Cent‘s video shoot for “In Da Club” unannounced. Bang Em Smurf, who was getting his haircut and smoking weed at the time, said he got a call from Sha Money XL telling him Knight was on the set.
88-year-old exotic dancer promises 'more clothes' will come off if she advances on 'AGT'
The America’s Got Talent Season 17 auditions finally wrapped Tuesday, and as the episode cliff-hangingly concluded, the judges were still struggling to whittle this year’s 138 successful auditioners down to the supersized 55 acts — compared to previous seasons' 36— that will compete for a Las Vegas residency and $1 million prize. Fifty-four of those contestants were announced later in the evening (scroll for the full list), while a remaining 55th spot will go to one of four wildcards that are currently up for public vote on the show’s social media platforms and official website.
Selena Gomez Sparks Dating Rumors While Vacationing With a Friend in Italy
Selena Gomez is 30, flirty, and thriving. The Only Murders in the Building star was spotted chilling on a yacht in Italy this week, and a handful of photos of Gomez and Italian producer Andrea Iervolino getting cozy have fans guessing about her relationship status. In the images, published by...
Kendrick Lamar Brings Concert Security Guard To Tears While Performing 'DAMN.' Single 'LOVE.'
Houston, TX – Kendrick Lamar has been back on the tour circuit since dropping Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, his fifth studio album. During a performance in Houston on Friday (July 22), a venue security guard was moved to tears as K. Dot performed the 2017 DAMN single “LOVE.” In a video shared to social media, the man stands on the side of the stage wiping tears away as he raps the lyrics.
Beyoncé Removes Kelis’ ‘Milkshake’ Sample From ‘Energy’ on Spotify
Click here to read the full article. Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” has undergone a few post-release cosmetic changes. On Wednesday morning, Variety editors confirmed that Kelis’ “Milkshake” sample can no longer be heard on the track on Spotify — although the sample still remains on Apple Music. Given that many fans on social media expressed confusion as to what the sample actually was, popular TikTok music producer Jarred Jermaine broke it down in a recent post: @jarredjermaine This is the sample (interpolation) in Beyonce “Energy” off her album ‘Renaissance’ that uses Kelis “Milkshake” produced by Pharrell Williams & Chad Hugo. It isn’t from...
Beyoncé Enlists Will.i.am, Honey Dijon for New ‘Break My Soul’ Remix EP
Click here to read the full article. Beyoncé tapped Will.i.am, Honey Dijon, and more to remix her Renaissance single “Break My Soul” for a new EP. Beyoncé dropped the the four remixes digitally Tuesday night, Aug. 2. Along with Will.i.am and Honey Dijon, there are contributions from Chicago house great Terry Hunter and the multitalented DJ/producer/percussionist/singer Nita Aviance. On Twitter, Nita celebrated the new remix, writing, “anyone comin @Beyonce for this moment not bein bout real house music, CATCH, they got ya girl involved! this one is for the queens, dancefloor divas & all the late-night revelers. see u at the club.” Honey...
Keanu Reeves’ kind gesture to 80-year-old fan goes viral: “It absolutely made her year”
Keanu Reeves‘ kind gesture to an 80-year-old fan has resurfaced online after being shared in a Reddit post. On the website, one person explained how their grandmother had developed a crush on the Matrix and John Wick star, since he reminded her of her late husband. After suffering a...
Beyoncé To Alter ‘Renaissance’ Lyric Amid Ableist Backlash
Click here to read the full article. Beyoncé’s Renaissance finally arrived on Friday (July 29), with fans and critics greeting her seventh album with near-universal acclaim. However, not everyone celebrated the release, as some people found its lyrical content offensive. The offensive lyric in question occurs on “Heated,” track eleven of the album. Beyoncé sings throughout the song using the ableist slur “spaz” multiple times in the track’s outro, where she begins a braggadocious rap-sung verse: More from VIBE.comKelis Calls Out Beyonce And Pharrell Over Song Use On 'Renaissance'Beyoncé Has Revealed The Contents Of Those 'Renaissance' Mystery BoxesBeyoncé Hints At 'Club Renaissance'...
DJ Khaled Taps Drake & Lil Baby For New 'God Did' Single
DJ Khaled is readying a new single with Drake and Lil Baby as he looks to officially kickstart the rollout for his upcoming album God Did. The We The Best mogul announced the heavyweight collaboration on Instagram on Tuesday (July 26), sharing behind-the-scenes footage from the song’s accompanying video shoot.
Netflix Keeps Sneakily Canceling Shows After 1 Season, Sometimes Without People Even Realizing
Netflix just cancelled another one-season show, proving that it still doesn't mind axing titles in sneaky ways.
