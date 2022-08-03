ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Yardbarker

Seahawks’ CB Is Salivating After Second Chance With Seattle

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Artie Burns since leaving college at the University of Miami has either been injured or has underperformed. However, he still possesses the talent the Pittsburgh Steelers saw when they took him with the 25th pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. Last season for the Chicago Bears, Burns...
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Report: 49ers to sign veteran receiver Snead after workout

The 49ers added depth at the wide receiver position after practice on Friday in Santa Clara. San Francisco reportedly signed veteran receiver Willie Snead, Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson first reported, citing a league source. Snead, a 29-year-old receiver who played three seasons with the New Orleans Saints and three...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
nfldraftdiamonds.com

NFL Transactions for August 4, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Game

Bears worked out DL Trevon Coley, CB Vernon Hargreaves, CB Davontae Harris, CB Isaiah Johnson, and DL Josh Mauro. Cowboys removed WR Dontario Drummond from the PUP list. Rams QB Matthew Stafford is dealing with a bad elbow tendenitis. New Orleans Saints. Saints worked out LB Anthony Hitchens, LB Jon...
NFL
Yardbarker

Broncos RB Damarea Crockett Lost for Season with Torn ACL

Denver Broncos running back Damarea Crockett will miss the 2022 season after sustaining a torn ACL amid Tuesday's training camp practice. Crockett broke the news on his verified Twitter account. "Unfortunately I just found out that I'll be sidelined this season due to a torn ACL today during practice," he...
DENVER, CO

