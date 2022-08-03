ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Tyler Perry Reveals Why He Keeps His 7-Year-Old Son Away From Limelight

By Sana Khan
IBTimes
IBTimes
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tyler Perry explains why he’s delaying conversation about race with seven-year-old son

Tyler Perry has spoken candidly about why he’s been “holding out” on having a discussion about race with his seven-year-old son, Aman. The 52-year-old actor opened up about raising his child, who he shares with ex Gelila Bekele, during a recent conversation with AARP The Magazine for its August/September cover story. During the interview, Perry said that he wants to hold off having a conversation about race with his son for as long as he can so that he can protect the seven year old from the eventual loss of “innocence”.“I haven’t had the conversation with Aman because he’s...
RELATIONSHIPS
ABC News

Tyler Perry talks success and keeping his son out of spotlight

Tyler Perry is opening up about his success and how he keeps his 7-year-old son out of the spotlight. In the August/September edition of AARP The Magazine, Perry shared a glimpse into his personal life and why it's important for him to keep certain things private. "My son's not famous....
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gelila Bekele
Person
Tyler Perry
Essence

Martin Lawrence's Daughter, Who's Dating Eddie Murphy's Son, Caught Bouquet At Bria Murphy's Wedding

Check out Eric Murphy's response to his girlfriend catching the bouquet at sister Bria's nuptials. If the belief about catching the bouquet at weddings has any truth to it, then Jasmin Lawrence, the daughter of Martin Lawrence, may be getting married soon. She is dating Eric Murphy–Eddie Murphy’s son–and recently caught the bouquet at his sister Bria’s wedding.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

'I'm Married, I Don't Care Who Knows': Wendy Williams Contradicts Manager's Claim She Didn't Get Hitched To NYPD Officer

Wendy Williams appeared on her friend Jason Lee’s podcast to announce she did get married hours after her new manager tried to shut down the story, Radar has learned. On Wednesday, the 58-year-old star called into the Gagging with Jason Lee podcast. Earlier in the week, Lee posted that Williams told him she had gotten married to an NYPD officer named Henry. Williams did not provide any additional details to Lee but said, “I’m married.”It didn’t take too long before Williams’ new manager Will Selby came forward denying the claim. “That’s inaccurate,” Will told Page Six. “She is excited about...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Limelight#Tyler Perry Reveals
HollywoodLife

Martha Stewart’s Daughter Alexis: Everything To Know About Her Only Child

The legendary Martha Stewart, 81, has a legacy aside from her famous cooking shows and kitchenware lines – her daughter! That’s right, Martha has only one child and it is her daughter Alexis Stewart. Martha had her daughter back in 1965 when she was married to her husband Andrew Stewart. Both Martha and Andrew called it quits in 1990 after 29 years of marriage.
TV SHOWS
d1softballnews.com

Kylie Jenner: her huge regret about her little girl Stormi!

For the past few weeks, Kylie Jenner has seemed quite nostalgic. And for good reason, the star has a big regret about his daughter Stormi.inst. Time passes at breakneck speed, and it is not Kylie Jenner who will say the opposite. Besides, the star confided that she had a big regret about his daughter Stormy. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
AARP
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

‘It hasn’t been pretty’: Sheree Zampino says she’s ‘bumped heads’ with Will Smith over co-parenting

Sheree Zampino has opened up about co-parenting with Oscar-winner Will Smith in a new interview. Zampino, 54, and Smith, 53 were married for three years before their divorce in 1995 and share 29-year-old son Trey. The King Richard actor married Jada Pinkett Smith in 1997 and have two children – son Jaden, 24, and daughter Willow, 21 – together. Appearing on David Yontef’s Behind The Velvet Rope podcast on Monday (1 August), Zampino spoke about co-parenting Trey with Will in the years after their divorce. “I’m not gonna say it’s easy,” Zampino told Yontef, adding, “My heart is always...
RELATIONSHIPS
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
81K+
Followers
55K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy