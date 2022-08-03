Tyler Perry Reveals Why He Keeps His 7-Year-Old Son Away From Limelight

Read on www.ibtimes.com
Tyler Perry hasn’t discussed race with his 7-year-old son, yet: 'he's already asking some really tough questions'
Actor/producer/director Tyler Perry has not discussed race with his 7-year old son, Aman, yet: 'he's already asking some really tough questions'
Tyler Perry explains why he’s delaying conversation about race with seven-year-old son
Tyler Perry has spoken candidly about why he’s been “holding out” on having a discussion about race with his seven-year-old son, Aman. The 52-year-old actor opened up about raising his child, who he shares with ex Gelila Bekele, during a recent conversation with AARP The Magazine for its August/September cover story. During the interview, Perry said that he wants to hold off having a conversation about race with his son for as long as he can so that he can protect the seven year old from the eventual loss of “innocence”.“I haven’t had the conversation with Aman because he’s...
Tyler Perry talks success and keeping his son out of spotlight
Tyler Perry is opening up about his success and how he keeps his 7-year-old son out of the spotlight. In the August/September edition of AARP The Magazine, Perry shared a glimpse into his personal life and why it's important for him to keep certain things private. "My son's not famous....
