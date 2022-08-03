Read on www.pymnts.com
'Malicious actor' drains $5.2 million in crypto assets from 8,000 digital wallets in one go
Solana claims an exploit in users' wallet software is to blame.
CNBC
Hackers drain nearly $200 million from crypto startup in 'free-for-all' attack
Hackers yanked almost $200 million in crypto from Nomad, a so-called blockchain bridge. Blockchain bridges allow users to transfer tokens from one network to another. They've become a prime target for hackers seeking to swindle investors out of millions. Hackers drained almost $200 million in cryptocurrency from Nomad, a tool...
If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately
If you find money on your windshield, your car may be a target for thieves. Click here to see how to respond to this situation! The post If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Target uses 4 security hacks to make sure they catch every thief – how the retailer knows you’re stealing
KNOWN for its tagline "Expect More, Pay Less", Target takes its safety seriously and uses security hacks to catch people stealing from its stores, and help stop crime. Getting caught has dark consequences, from shop bans and hefty fines to jailtime, so here are the four security hacks Target uses to know if you're stealing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOXBusiness
Crypto CEO pleads guilty in $21 million fraud scheme, used investors' funds for Hawaii condo bills
A self-described "blockchain evangelist" pleaded guilty to securities fraud on Friday after he raised $21 million for an initial coin offering (ICO) through "a series of false and misleading statements," the Justice Department announced. Michael Alan Stollery, the CEO of Titanium Blockchain Infrastructure Services Inc., admitted to falsifying white papers...
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Bitcoin Wallet Amasses $3,000,000,000 Crypto Fortune in Just Three Days
A new Bitcoin wallet has amassed a massive crypto fortune after collecting more than $3 billion worth of BTC in less than one week. Data from BitInfoCharts reveals that the whale address has gobbled up 132,877 BTC, worth about $3 billion at time of writing, in just three days – between July 19th and July 21st of 2022.
Police Launch "Manhunt" For Esports Team Owner After $33 Million Meth Bust
A “manhunt” has been launched against the owner of Bren Esports team, Bernard Lu Chong, after he was accused of being involved in a $33 million drug bust in Manila, in the Philippines, Kotaku reports. According to The Daily Tribune, Chong is allegedly an owner of Fortuneyield Cargo...
Ex-Governor of Puerto Rico Wanda Vasquez is busted by FBI for bribery scheme in which she pushed out government official in exchange for $300k bribes with Venezuelan bank owner
The former governor of Puerto Rico was arrested on Thursday for allegedly removing a high-ranking government official in return for over $300,000 in funds for her 2020 gubernatorial campaign. Wanda Vasquez, 62, allegedly accepted the bribe in exchange for ousting the head of Puerto Rico's Office of the Commissioner of...
US's SEC declares $300 million crypto scam as a pyramid scheme
Forsage was founded in February 2020 by promoters who stayed in Georgia, Indonesia, and Russia. It operated in five U.S. states and continued operations even after cease-and-desist orders. The SEC aims to recover the company's income with interest. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the U.S. has charged 11...
dailyhodl.com
Third-Biggest Ethereum Whale Grows Wallet Balance by Nearly $800,000,000 in July on ETH Rallies: On-Chain Data
The third-biggest whale on the Ethereum (ETH) network grew its wallet balance by almost $800 million in the month of July. According to blockchain tracking service Etherscan, the whale known as Naruto went from a balance of just over $1.71 billion on July 4th to over $2.5 billion at time of writing.
inputmag.com
Hackers drain crypto company of nearly $200M using copy-paste exploit
Nomad, a company that provides tools for tokens to be transferred across different blockchains, has suffered from what could be the first ever decentralized robbery in the crypto space. Close to $200 million was drained from the platform by a multitude of users that simply copied the same exploit employed by a single hacker.
Crypto firm that promised security loses $200 million in 'frenzied free-for-all' hack
In what now seems like a weekly event, the latest big crypto hack has made off with nearly $200 million in value from Nomad, a so-called cross-chain token bridge. These bridges are designed to allow people to transfer crypto tokens between different blockchains and, without getting too far into the weeds, work by locking up tokens in one chain and re-issuing them in a 'wrapped' form on another: this process is called a smart contract.
deseret.com
Jewelry heist from armored truck hints of ‘Italian Job’ style operation
In an “Italian Job” drama-level heist, millions of dollars worth of gems and jewelry were stolen from an armored truck. At a Flying J rest stop and gas station in California on July 11, the precious gems were snatched from the tractor trailer that was transporting the goods from a jewelry show to another jewelry show, per CNN.
AA chief reveals his microwave tip to foil tech-savvy car thieves
A metal box inside a microwave is not most people’s idea of a sensible key cupboard, but the AA’s president has revealed it is where he stores his car fob. Edmund King already used a Faraday pouch – a bag with a metal lining to block signals – to hold his keyless fob but has gone to extra lengths since his wife’s £50,000 Lexus was stolen by hackers.
$200 Million in Crypto was Stolen After Hackers Infiltrated Nomad's System
Many crypto CEOs have been worried about a recession and a possible crypto winter and have laid off employees in response. While that problem persists, another issue is flying under the radar —crypto companies being hacked. It seems the latest victim is Nomad. Here's what happened. Article continues below...
Burger King, Popeyes Parent Cuts App Load Times 52% to Boost Digital Orders
Driving digital sales is about more than just offering a range of fulfillment options and incentivizing purchases with loyalty rewards — it is also about consumers’ experience in the app itself. And one thing consumers like is speed. Restaurant Brands International, the parent company of Burger King, Tim...
TechCrunch
Thousands of Solana wallets drained in multimillion-dollar exploit
An unknown actor drained funds from approximately 8,000 wallets on the Solana network, Solana’s Status Twitter account said. It’s estimated the loss so far is around $8 million. The attack — which has only affected only “hot” wallets or wallets that are always connected to the internet, allowing...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin at a Decision Point, Solana-Based Wallets Exploit, and the Nomad Fiasco: This Week’s Crypto Recap
From the hectic Nomad exploit to thousands of Solana-based wallets being drained, the last week resulted in a declining market that’s reaching a decision point. The past seven days failed to bring positive developments, at least in terms of pricing, as the total cryptocurrency market capitalization dropped by around $35 billion. This comes on the back of BTC and ETH failing to overcome critical resistance levels and presently circulating below them.
Another crypto bridge attack: Nomad loses $190 million in 'chaotic' hack
Heists continue to plague the crypto world, with news of large sums stolen from digital currency firms seemingly every month. But while crypto exchanges were once the main point of attack, hackers now appear to have a new target: blockchain bridges.
blockworks.co
Coinbase Hit With Another Class Action Lawsuit Following SEC Allegations
Beleaguered US cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase is staring down yet another class action lawsuit. Law firm Bragar Eagel & Squire filed the suit on Thursday in the US District Court of New Jersey, alleging Coinbase made false or misleading claims about its business activities and compliance policies for more than a year, according to a statement.
