ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peckshield#Fbi#Federa#Ottersec
FOXBusiness

Crypto CEO pleads guilty in $21 million fraud scheme, used investors' funds for Hawaii condo bills

A self-described "blockchain evangelist" pleaded guilty to securities fraud on Friday after he raised $21 million for an initial coin offering (ICO) through "a series of false and misleading statements," the Justice Department announced. Michael Alan Stollery, the CEO of Titanium Blockchain Infrastructure Services Inc., admitted to falsifying white papers...
HAWAII STATE
Daily Mail

Ex-Governor of Puerto Rico Wanda Vasquez is busted by FBI for bribery scheme in which she pushed out government official in exchange for $300k bribes with Venezuelan bank owner

The former governor of Puerto Rico was arrested on Thursday for allegedly removing a high-ranking government official in return for over $300,000 in funds for her 2020 gubernatorial campaign. Wanda Vasquez, 62, allegedly accepted the bribe in exchange for ousting the head of Puerto Rico's Office of the Commissioner of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
inputmag.com

Hackers drain crypto company of nearly $200M using copy-paste exploit

Nomad, a company that provides tools for tokens to be transferred across different blockchains, has suffered from what could be the first ever decentralized robbery in the crypto space. Close to $200 million was drained from the platform by a multitude of users that simply copied the same exploit employed by a single hacker.
PUBLIC SAFETY
PC Gamer

Crypto firm that promised security loses $200 million in 'frenzied free-for-all' hack

In what now seems like a weekly event, the latest big crypto hack has made off with nearly $200 million in value from Nomad, a so-called cross-chain token bridge. These bridges are designed to allow people to transfer crypto tokens between different blockchains and, without getting too far into the weeds, work by locking up tokens in one chain and re-issuing them in a 'wrapped' form on another: this process is called a smart contract.
PUBLIC SAFETY
deseret.com

Jewelry heist from armored truck hints of ‘Italian Job’ style operation

In an “Italian Job” drama-level heist, millions of dollars worth of gems and jewelry were stolen from an armored truck. At a Flying J rest stop and gas station in California on July 11, the precious gems were snatched from the tractor trailer that was transporting the goods from a jewelry show to another jewelry show, per CNN.
SAN MATEO, CA
The Guardian

AA chief reveals his microwave tip to foil tech-savvy car thieves

A metal box inside a microwave is not most people’s idea of a sensible key cupboard, but the AA’s president has revealed it is where he stores his car fob. Edmund King already used a Faraday pouch – a bag with a metal lining to block signals – to hold his keyless fob but has gone to extra lengths since his wife’s £50,000 Lexus was stolen by hackers.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TechCrunch

Thousands of Solana wallets drained in multimillion-dollar exploit

An unknown actor drained funds from approximately 8,000 wallets on the Solana network, Solana’s Status Twitter account said. It’s estimated the loss so far is around $8 million. The attack — which has only affected only “hot” wallets or wallets that are always connected to the internet, allowing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin at a Decision Point, Solana-Based Wallets Exploit, and the Nomad Fiasco: This Week’s Crypto Recap

From the hectic Nomad exploit to thousands of Solana-based wallets being drained, the last week resulted in a declining market that’s reaching a decision point. The past seven days failed to bring positive developments, at least in terms of pricing, as the total cryptocurrency market capitalization dropped by around $35 billion. This comes on the back of BTC and ETH failing to overcome critical resistance levels and presently circulating below them.
MARKETS
blockworks.co

Coinbase Hit With Another Class Action Lawsuit Following SEC Allegations

Beleaguered US cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase is staring down yet another class action lawsuit. Law firm Bragar Eagel & Squire filed the suit on Thursday in the US District Court of New Jersey, alleging Coinbase made false or misleading claims about its business activities and compliance policies for more than a year, according to a statement.
BUSINESS
pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
16K+
Followers
23K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy