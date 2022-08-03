ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmar, NJ

Belmar unveils potential skatepark concept design

By Jack Slocum
Star News Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ugknZ_0h2zxMvF00

BELMAR — Mayor Mark Walsifer led a presentation with borough administrator Ed Kirschenbaum during Tuesday night’s council meeting, revealing a concept of a possible skatepark layout to replace the park located at 16th and Railroad avenues in Dempsey Park.

The plans for the new skatepark, which many residents have been inquiring about for months, comes after the borough’s insurance company deemed the current status of the park unsafe in May of last year, leading to its closure. The concern, according to reports, was that the infrastructure of the park was weathered and had become hazardous.

The new design presented by the mayor was developed by a skatepark design company called Platform Group, which is based in Tampa, Florida. According to Mr. Kirschenbaum, in-state skate park design companies charge $10,000 just to present potential concepts, hence the borough’s decision to inquire with out-of-state companies like Platform Group.

The mayor said that, without any additional light fixtures and other amenities, the park’s construction would cost about half a million dollars. He added that this is only a potential design and the borough intends too look at other designs before making any official decisions.

“[Platform Group] took a good look at it, and took an aerial view of what their concept would be to build a skatepark in that area,” the mayor said. “It’s a welcoming park… it’s something that would be a great piece for Belmar for a lot of years to come.”

Star News Group

Manasquan, NJ
