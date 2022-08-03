Read on www.lonelyplanet.com
Seals and shipwrecks: lapping up the beauty of the northern Aegean
I tiptoe along the dune-edged path, bare feet scratched by bone-white slivers of shell as the sun rises above the Aegean’s waves. Ahead of me a Mediterranean monk seal lounges on one of the sunbeds of Marpunta, a remote resort on the windswept southern tip of Alonissos. I watch as he scratches his stomach and yawns showing pointy teeth, and then I sneak off to breakfast.
WATCH: See the streets of Venice free from tourists
Venice is often called "La Serenissima" – but rarely has it looked as serene as it does now, with its streets nearly empty because of COVID-19. The Italian city usually welcomes millions of travellers a year, but the global pandemic has left it currently free of crowds.
Sicily will pay for half your flight and cover some of your hotel costs after lockdown
Sicily aims to attract tourists back to the island once it's safe to do so by paying half the price of their plane tickets and covering some of their accommodation and cultural activities costs. The regional government has said it will pay half the price of travellers' plane tickets, and...
As cruising restarts in the Caribbean, the pandemic ensures it's not all smooth sailing
Cruising is back – sort of. As cruise lines around the world take their first unsteady steps toward a return to post-pandemic normalcy, the relaunch of a newly refurbished Windstar ship seems to exemplify the complexities of cruising in this moment. Windstar's Star Breeze, a 300-passenger ship that's just...
Locals Capture 26-Foot Monster Crocodile That Ate Fisherman Alive After a Three-Day Hunt in Indonesia
A 26-foot crocodile was captured by locals in Indonesia after it ate a fisherman alive last week. The villagers found the remains of 45-year-old Samul Bahri from the crocodile's stomach. In a case of an unprovoked attack, it has been reported that the wild animal stalked the fisherman first before...
A Walrus Named Freya Is Sinking Boats And Causing Mayhem In Norway
A hefty and charismatic walrus named Freya is winning ardent fans and her share of haters after taking up residence in Norway harbors and hauling her 1,500-pound self up to lounge on boats. This has been a problem for boats that are “not walrus-worthy,” as German broadcaster Deutsche Welle put...
Over 100 Bottlenose Dolphins Stabbed to Death as Faroe Islanders Continue Their 'Traditional' Dolphin Hunt
Around 100 bottlenose dolphins have died amid new Faroe Island dolphin hunting that occurred on Friday, July 29. The sea turned red as Faroe islanders reportedly stabbed dolphins to death using a variety of blunt objects like hooks, knives, and spears. Some of the marine animals also suffocated on shore...
First Ever Confirmed Sighting Of Living Sato's Beaked Whale Made Near Japan
Whispers of a rare and elusive whale were met, at last, by confirmation of a new species in 2019 when the Sato’s beaked whale (Berardius minimus) came onto the scene. However, the discovery was made based on carcasses as nobody had ever actually made a positive ID from a living Sato's beaked whale before. That was, until now.
Volcano erupts near Iceland's capital in seismic hot spot
COPENHAGEN, Aug 3 (Reuters) - A volcano has erupted on a mountain near Iceland's capital Reykjavik after days of rising earthquake activity in the area, the Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) said on Wednesday.
Rare twin giraffes born in Kenya
Rare twins have been born to a Maasai giraffe in Nairobi's national park, the Kenyan wildlife minister said Tuesday. "This is an extremely rare occurrence," Najib Balala said on Twitter in a post accompanied by a picture of the mother watching over her offspring. The world's tallest species was listed...
Half-blind arctic shark that can reach 25 feet spotted in the Caribbean as fishermen left puzzled by ‘unusual’ creature
A HALF-blind arctic shark has been spotted in the Caribbean, leaving fishermen puzzled by the "unusual" creature. The shark species typically lives in Arctic waters but was found thousands of miles away - off the coast of Belize. A doctoral candidate at Florida International University's Predator Ecology and Conservation lab...
Tourists Come Face To Face With Absolute UNIT Of A Brown Bear In Alaska
You couldn’t pay me enough to money to get this close to a live brown bear in the wild. I have no idea how everyone in this video is staying so calm, and even more miraculously, not completely shitting their pants. I would have been shaking and screaming, just dying to run away… and yet, they all just stood there like the situation unfolding was totally casual.
9 of the best places to swim and cool down in Kraków: water sports, lakes and city beaches
From taking a dip in a reservoir to water sports at the beach, here are Kraków's best places to swim © paparazzza / Shutterstock. It’s summertime. The relentless sun is baking the narrow streets of Kraków’s Old Town, where the heat seems to radiate from the very buildings. You’ve done what you can to stay cool: consumed epic quantities of ice cream, haunted various museums to keep out of the sunlight, and hid out in your hotel room. None of it seems to do the trick.
Urgent warning issued to every Australian heading to Bali - after a traveller was fined $2664 for a single mistake
An Australian traveller has been slapped with a hefty fine for not declaring 'two egg and beef sausage McMuffins from McDonald's after bringing them back into the country from Bali. With the Australian government cracking down on foot-and-mouth-disease, the traveller, upon arriving from Bali to Australia, didn't declare the McMuffins...
Ancient Greenland Shark Found Thousands of Miles from Home, in Belize
Off the southern coast of Belize, a team of Florida International University researchers was surprised to find a unique-looking shark at the end of their reel. These scientists were working with Belizean fishermen to tag tiger sharks when they noticed an ancient-looking black shark. A Ph.D. candidate at FIU’s Predator...
Rare White Giraffe Spotted In Tanzania
This stunning giraffe has not been photoshopped, she’s real! Omo, the 15-month-old beauty whose skin looks as if it was bleached, is suffering from leucism. It’s a condition that results in a partial loss of pigmentation. She was spotted in Tarangire National Park in Tanzania by Dr Derek...
Rare coloured sea slug spotted in British waters for first time
An extremely rare multi-coloured sea slug has been spotted in British waters for the first time. The multi-coloured sea slug, Babakina anadoni, measures just 2cm in length and was confirmed as a first sighting by the Cornwall Wildlife Trust and the Isles of Scilly Wildlife Trust. It was spotted off...
What is the fastest animal in the world? The quickest creatures on land, air and sea.
If you’re an avid nature documentary watcher like myself, you might know that there are creatures out there whose speed will make your head spin. These talented runners can escape their predators and best their prey with lightning-fast speed. Who would win in the ultimate race, though? It depends...
No screaming on rollercoasters under new rules for Japanese theme parks
Visitors wearing face masks ride a roller coaster at the Tochinoki Family Land amusement park in Utsunomiya, Tochigi, Japan © Tomohiro Ohsumi / Getty Images. Of all the new regulations and protocols being implemented to curb the spread of COVID-19, as the world opens up again, one particular guideline issued by Japanese amusement park operators may prove somewhat tricky to implement.
This magical forest in Belgium is covered in blue flowers in spring
The first blossoms of spring are a thing of beauty around the world – from Japan's cherry blossoms to California's desert blooms. But one forest in Belgium is gaining attention for looking particularly magical this time of year, with its spectacular burst of bluebells. Hallerbos forest, which is less...
