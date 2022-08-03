ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

The Guardian

Seals and shipwrecks: lapping up the beauty of the northern Aegean

I tiptoe along the dune-edged path, bare feet scratched by bone-white slivers of shell as the sun rises above the Aegean’s waves. Ahead of me a Mediterranean monk seal lounges on one of the sunbeds of Marpunta, a remote resort on the windswept southern tip of Alonissos. I watch as he scratches his stomach and yawns showing pointy teeth, and then I sneak off to breakfast.
lonelyplanet.com

WATCH: See the streets of Venice free from tourists

Venice is often called "La Serenissima" – but rarely has it looked as serene as it does now, with its streets nearly empty because of COVID-19. The Italian city usually welcomes millions of travellers a year, but the global pandemic has left it currently free of crowds.
IFLScience

First Ever Confirmed Sighting Of Living Sato's Beaked Whale Made Near Japan

Whispers of a rare and elusive whale were met, at last, by confirmation of a new species in 2019 when the Sato’s beaked whale (Berardius minimus) came onto the scene. However, the discovery was made based on carcasses as nobody had ever actually made a positive ID from a living Sato's beaked whale before. That was, until now.
Phys.org

Rare twin giraffes born in Kenya

Rare twins have been born to a Maasai giraffe in Nairobi's national park, the Kenyan wildlife minister said Tuesday. "This is an extremely rare occurrence," Najib Balala said on Twitter in a post accompanied by a picture of the mother watching over her offspring. The world's tallest species was listed...
Whiskey Riff

Tourists Come Face To Face With Absolute UNIT Of A Brown Bear In Alaska

You couldn’t pay me enough to money to get this close to a live brown bear in the wild. I have no idea how everyone in this video is staying so calm, and even more miraculously, not completely shitting their pants. I would have been shaking and screaming, just dying to run away… and yet, they all just stood there like the situation unfolding was totally casual.
lonelyplanet.com

9 of the best places to swim and cool down in Kraków: water sports, lakes and city beaches

From taking a dip in a reservoir to water sports at the beach, here are Kraków's best places to swim © paparazzza / Shutterstock. It’s summertime. The relentless sun is baking the narrow streets of Kraków’s Old Town, where the heat seems to radiate from the very buildings. You’ve done what you can to stay cool: consumed epic quantities of ice cream, haunted various museums to keep out of the sunlight, and hid out in your hotel room. None of it seems to do the trick.
Discovery

Ancient Greenland Shark Found Thousands of Miles from Home, in Belize

Off the southern coast of Belize, a team of Florida International University researchers was surprised to find a unique-looking shark at the end of their reel. These scientists were working with Belizean fishermen to tag tiger sharks when they noticed an ancient-looking black shark. A Ph.D. candidate at FIU’s Predator...
dailyphew.com

Rare White Giraffe Spotted In Tanzania

This stunning giraffe has not been photoshopped, she’s real! Omo, the 15-month-old beauty whose skin looks as if it was bleached, is suffering from leucism. It’s a condition that results in a partial loss of pigmentation. She was spotted in Tarangire National Park in Tanzania by Dr Derek...
lonelyplanet.com

No screaming on rollercoasters under new rules for Japanese theme parks

Visitors wearing face masks ride a roller coaster at the Tochinoki Family Land amusement park in Utsunomiya, Tochigi, Japan © Tomohiro Ohsumi / Getty Images. Of all the new regulations and protocols being implemented to curb the spread of COVID-19, as the world opens up again, one particular guideline issued by Japanese amusement park operators may prove somewhat tricky to implement.
lonelyplanet.com

This magical forest in Belgium is covered in blue flowers in spring

The first blossoms of spring are a thing of beauty around the world – from Japan's cherry blossoms to California's desert blooms. But one forest in Belgium is gaining attention for looking particularly magical this time of year, with its spectacular burst of bluebells. Hallerbos forest, which is less...
