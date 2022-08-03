Memphis Grizzlies Playbook: Ja Morant hoops in Munford, plus Tyus Jones makes underrated list

Read on bealestreetbears.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain opening another new store in Tennessee this SeptemberKristen Walters
DreamFest 2022 weekend to feature diverse music at Overton ParkIan ParodiMemphis, TN
Her Husband Wrote A Book Detailing How To Dissolve A Body In Acid And Then She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Related
Could Ja Morant Team Up With This 12-Time NBA All-Star?
According to BetOnline.ag, the Memphis Grizzlies are the sixth favorite to land Kevin Durant in a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. I think that Ja Morant and Durant would form one of the best duos in the entire NBA.
Yardbarker
Doc Rivers Apparently Admits That Ben Simmons Left The Philadelphia 76ers Because Of The Relationship With Joel Embiid
The Ben Simmons saga with Philadelphia was finally in the rearview mirror after dominating the headlines most of last season when he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets . This season's trade saga is headlined by Simmons' new teammate Kevin Durant. Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers was on The Vince...
Shaquille O'Neal Has Blunt Message For Kevin Durant After Trade Request
Shaquille O'Neal seemingly threw some shade at Kevin Durant during an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show this week. Eisen asked O'Neal if he would trade for Durant if he were the Boston Celtics, and the big fella firmly said "hell no" to the idea, suggesting that Boston should build around its "young nucleus" instead of trading for KD.
Lakers already getting bad news on health of 1 player?
The Los Angeles Lakers’ roster is far less geriatric this time around, but it may unfortunately be just as injury-prone. Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported Wednesday that Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn still has not resumed 5-on-5 activities, calling it the next big hurdle in Nunn’s recovery. Buha adds that it “seems like” the 27-year-old will be ready for training camp in September but notes that “recovery isn’t always linear.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Big News About LeBron James On Thursday
According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, LeBron James is officially eligible to sign an extension with the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday. James has played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat in addition to the Lakers.
Another five-star Duke commit announces transfer
Montverde Academy (Fla.) has recently been kind to the Duke basketball recruiters, producing former one-and-done star RJ Barrett and projected one-and-done freshman Dariq Whitehead. RELATED: Projected stat leaders for 2022-23 Blue Devils Now, five-star 2023 Duke pledge Sean Stewart is heading to ...
The Daily South
Charles Barkley Picked the Perfect Grandfather Name
Charles Barkley has held many titles in his lifetime. He's been an Auburn Tiger, an NBA superstar, and a broadcast analyst for TNT. But earlier this year, he gained one more: grandfather. Barkley's daughter Christiana. welcomed baby boy Henry, the first grand child for the Alabama native. Sir Charles couldn't be happier about the new addition.
WATCH: Carmelo Anthony going full Steph Curry in loaded pick-up game will make Lakers fans want him back
At the moment, Carmelo Anthony is still a free agent. His deal with the Los Angeles Lakers came to an end at the conclusion of the 2021-22 season, and the 10-time All-Star is now out there trying to look for his new team. Melo caught fire in a recent pick-up...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Debate If Michael Jordan Should Pay $202.5M To LaMelo Ball: "That Would Be Massive Overpay, No Way He Worth That Much"
The Charlotte Hornets have been one of the most exciting teams to watch over the last two seasons. With a high-flying forward, Miles Bridges, accompanied by a shifty and talented playmaker like LaMelo Ball, the Hornets might not be the best team on paper but often are the most entertaining.
American-Russian Pro Basketball Coach Becky Hammon Appeals To Putin To 'Do The Right Thing' And Free Brittney Griner
Becky Hammon, an American-Russian professional basketball coach and a six-time WNBA all-star player who represented Russia at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics, made a plea to President Vladimir Putin to "do the right thing" and quickly release Brittney Griner. Hammon, hired by the San Antonio Spurs as an assistant coach...
Dick Vitale Has 1 Non-Conference Game In Mind For Kentucky
Dick Vitale wants Kentucky to add one of the best Big Ten basketball programs to its non-conference schedule. The ESPN college basketball commentator is calling for Kentucky to take on Indiana after the two schools used to play all the time over the years. "This is a quality pre-conf. matchup...
This Bold Trade Sends Paul George To New Orleans Pelicans
Some NBA trades are easy to predict. Perhaps they so obviously benefit each team involved that everyone notices. Alternatively, it may be that the swap has been in the rumor mill for so long that it virtually had to happen. Alternatively, some NBA trades come out of nowhere. Teams that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Says Cavaliers Only Want LeBron James To Return If It Is On "Shared Terms": "How Can We Make This Work For All Of Us?"
LeBron James is one of the best players in the league currently, and he has had a spectacular season with the Los Angeles Lakers. He averaged 30.3 PPG, 8.2 RPG, and 6.2 APG for the team this year. There have been some suggestions that LeBron James could leave the Los...
BREAKING: Phoenix Suns Bring Back Former Player
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Phoenix Suns are signing Ish Wainwright to a two-way contract.
Warriors: Draymond Green recruited the opposite of Kevin Durant this offseason
In the summer of 2016, Draymond Green recruited Kevin Durant to the Warriors. In the summer of 2022, he’s doing the opposite. Green and Durant didn’t always get along, but those Golden State teams were arguably some of the best in NBA history. Four future Hall of Famers on the floor at the same time is tough to replicate, and Joe Lacob’s front office made it happen, at least for a few years.
Yardbarker
Report: Knicks amenable to include Obi Toppin in Donovan Mitchell trade
Aside from the picks package, there is one more sticking point in the trade talks between the New York Knicks and the Utah Jazz in a potential Donovan Mitchell blockbuster trade. Quentin Grimes’ explosion in the NBA Summer League had only reinforced Danny Ainge and Jazz’s belief in the incoming...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Lakers Reportedly Have Interest In This Knicks Star
According to Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype, the Los Angeles Lakers have interest in Cam Reddish. The former Duke star began his career on the Atlanta Hawks before being traded to the New York Knicks last season.
Former Milwaukee Bucks Star Still A Free Agent
Tony Snell still remains a free agent on August 4. The NBA veteran has played for the New Orleans Pelicans, Atlanta Hawks, Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks, Portland Trail Blazers and Detroit Pistons.
Yardbarker
Randle for Russ? A Lakers-Knicks Trade Could Shake Up The NBA
A former MVP to NYC? The Los Angeles Lakers might be desperate enough to make it happen. The New York Knicks are among five candidates listed in a Bleacher Report compilation honestly admitting that the Lake Show could be forced into a deal to unload the $47 million-plus attached to Russell Westbrook and his expiring contract.
Sixers star Joel Embiid ranked as 2nd most dominant center in the NBA
Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid is one of the top players in the league. At 7-feet tall, he does so many elite things on the floor. He can put the ball on the floor and dribble past defenders. He can knock down jumpers, and he is skilled in the post.
FanSided
271K+
Followers
515K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0