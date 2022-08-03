Read on foxnebraska.com
No one giving answers or investigating death of a child after roof collapsed on him
YORK, Neb. — The night of July 3 completely changed the life of a family traveling through Nebraska from Wisconsin to Colorado. Ten-year old Ben Prince died after the ceiling above the swimming pool at the Hampton Inn in York, where his family was staying, collapsed on top of him. The issue is that there is no one investigating this case.
Nebraska State Penitentiary inmate dead
LINCOLN, Neb. — A man charged with sexual assault has died while serving his sentence. State prison officials said Daniel Holliday, 69, died on Wednesday at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. He was serving 30 to 35 years on charges out of Dawson County that included two counts of first...
Money Matters: Airfare scams
OMAHA, Neb. — Planning on buying a plane ticket anytime soon?. The Better Business Bureau has received reports from consumers of post-purchase upcharges, fake cancellation notices and bogus discounted tickets. Josh Planos with the BBB has tips on how to avoid these scams:. Confirm the URL before you enter...
DCB finishes as Class C State Runner-Up with loss to Malcolm
WISNER, Neb. — After beating DCB 2-1 on Sunday, Malcolm took down the reigning two-time State Champions 11-3 in six innings on Wednesday to claim the Class C title. Malcolm came out swinging, plating four runs on three hits in the first inning. DCB then fired back in the...
