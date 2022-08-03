Canton man dies in Paris Township crash, Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating

LYNDHURST, Ohio — The Lyndhurst Police Department has announced that it has located the suspect vehicle in the case of the murder of the owner of DF Kickz on Mother's Day. Dailyn Ferguson, 23, was shot at about 6:30 p.m. on May 8 inside his car while parked outside of his store on Mayfield Road. He was hospitalized in critical condition and died several days later.

LYNDHURST, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO