Canton man dies in Paris Township crash, Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating

sent-trib.com
Cleveland man dies in turnpike crash
SWANTON — A Cleveland man is dead following a crash on the Ohio Turnpike in Fulton County early Friday. The Swanton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the fatal single commercial vehicle crash which occurred on the Ohio Turnpike near milepost 41 in Pike Township at approximately 1:30 a.m.
1 dead after Stark County crash
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left a 55-year-old man dead in Stark County.
Car collides with semi in Columbiana County
Troopers were called to State Route 14 near State Route 170 around 5:30 a.m.
Man sentenced for involvement in deadly 2021 Summit County crash that killed 2 passengers
AKRON, Ohio — 26-year-old Michael Simbo of Clifton Heights, Pennsylvania, learned his fate today after previously pleading guilty to multiple charges involving a deadly 2021 crash in which two people were killed. 3News live-streamed the full sentencing, which can be watched in this story. Simbo was sentenced to 11...
cleveland19.com
Massillon police arrest man making threats at high school football practice
MASSILLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Massillon police said officers arrested a 40-year-old man on July 28 after he started picking fights with parents at a high school football practice. According to police, officers were called out just before 8 p.m. to Washington High School because a man, later identified as Kevin Howell, was making threats.
No charges for deadly RTA bus shooting: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team has learned no charges will be filed for a deadly shooting on an RTA bus.
cleveland19.com
2 Sandusky residents charged in relation to previously missing 12-year-old
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - Sandusky Police have charged Taylor Lavigne, 29, and Tyler Litz, 27, for their roles in the case of Austin Lauer - a 12 year-old autistic boy from Lorain who was missing for nearly two weeks. [ Police say criminal charges possible in case of missing autistic...
Tree crashes into garage in Willoughby Hills
3News learned that a tree crashed into a house overnight in WIlloughby Hills. No one was injured.
Ohio man dies in crash that overturned his vehicle
A man in Ohio has died after his car crashed on Tuesday morning. 84-year-old William Stone of Cambridge died after a crash that happened on Interstate 77 south near milepost 29 in Noble County. The Highway Patrol says Stone crossed the median, struck an embankment and overturned his vehicle. Stone was allegedly not wearing his seatbelt. […]
Woman dies in head-on crash in Knox County
MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman died Monday night after a head-on collision in Knox County. Samantha O’Rourke, 31, of Mount Vernon, was driving a Hyundai Elantra north on State Route 661 near Airport Road at 6:50 p.m. when a Chevrolet Silverado driven southbound by a 36-year-old went left of center and struck O’Rourke’s […]
Verdict reached in trial involving man accused of operating fake funeral businesses
COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio man accused of running an unlicensed funeral business throughout the state was found guilty on multiple counts by a Lucas County judge on Friday. Lucas County Common Pleas Judge Michael Goulding ruled that Shawnte Hardin was found guilty on 31 charges:. Eight counts of...
Newton Falls man killed in Southington Twp. crash
A man from Newton Falls was killed in a motorcycle crash Tuesday evening.
ODOT works on unknown cause of flickering lights in East Liverpool
East Liverpool Police are warning drivers about an issue with street lights.
cleveland19.com
Good Samaritans rescue woman who was in water for 24 hours, Canton officials say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Canton Fire Department said a group of good Samaritans assisted in the rescue of a women who spent approximately 24 hours in the water. Firefighters responded to Riley Circle SE near Nimishillen Creek on Tuesday afternoon after receiving reports that a female jumped off a bridge the previous day.
cleveland19.com
Police: 2 adults, 1 boy found shot at scene where car crashed into Mansfield home
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mansfield police are working to locate the person or group of suspects accused of shooting three people late Wednesday night. According to investigators, officers initially responded to South Diamond Street on Wednesday at around 8 p.m. after receiving a 911 call for help. Detectives learned during...
Akron police searching for suspects after man killed and dozens of shots fired
Akron Police are trying to track down at least two suspects accused of shooting a teen and killing a 29-year-old man.
Lyndhurst police locate suspect vehicle used in fatal shooting of business owner Dailyn Ferguson
LYNDHURST, Ohio — The Lyndhurst Police Department has announced that it has located the suspect vehicle in the case of the murder of the owner of DF Kickz on Mother's Day. Dailyn Ferguson, 23, was shot at about 6:30 p.m. on May 8 inside his car while parked outside of his store on Mayfield Road. He was hospitalized in critical condition and died several days later.
Ohio man shot by police; homemade bomb found inside house
OHIO- Tuscarawas Sheriff’s Deputies shot a 36-year-old man after a five-hour standoff on Wednesday morning in Newcomerstown, Ohio. According to Sheriff Orvis Campbell, police were called to an incident that began between suspect John P. Mozena III and father John P. Mozena II. The father told police that the suspect had shot in his direction […]
Suspect flees after shooting man to death in yard
The Akron Police Department is investigating a deadly homicide.
