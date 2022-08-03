Read on www.postsouth.com
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Should Ascension Parish ban kratom? Several commenters weigh in during meeting
The introduction of an ordinance to regulate the sale and use of kratom drew several commenters, both for and against, to the Ascension Parish Council meeting held Aug. 4 at the courthouse in Donaldsonville. According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, kratom can be taken as a pill, crushed and...
brproud.com
Former SU professor who fled country to serve prison time: ‘Justice sometimes turns very slowly’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Former Southern University professor Parviz Sharifrazi will spend the next two years in federal prison. “This was a real calculated scheme at the time,” said Lousiana Inspector General Stephen Street. He was convicted of mail fraud and money laundering after taking nearly $150,000...
brproud.com
Local church opens new disaster relief warehouse in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – For the last five years, the Church of God in Christ (COGIC) World Missions’ goal was to create a disaster relief hub. Clergymen and church organizers from all over the state came together for the dedication of the warehouse that will be used for disaster response.
theadvocate.com
Another Baton Rouge thrift store is closing; this one helps formerly incarcerated women
A Baton Rouge thrift store that aids formerly incarcerated women is planning on closing its doors later this year. Connections for Life, located on Highland Road near Harding Street just north of LSU, will stay open for “a few months” as it liquidates before shutting down, said Karen Stagg, executive director of the eponymous nonprofit that runs the thrift store.
Albert Woodfox, Angola 3 member, ‘Solitary’ author, dies at 75
This story was originally published by Verite, a nonprofit news outlet based in New Orleans. Albert Woodfox, the prison activist and member of the Angola 3 whose memoir “Solitary” was a finalist for the National Book Award and the Pulitzer Prize, died Thursday (Aug. 4) at Ochsner Baptist Hospital after contracting the COVID-19 virus. He […] The post Albert Woodfox, Angola 3 member, ‘Solitary’ author, dies at 75 appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
theadvocate.com
Trina Edwards says 'Older men treat you better' and a whole lot more: Baton Rouge Classic
Trina Edwards picked Juban's for her Baton Rouge Classic lunch. As we both drove up, we realized we weren't sure how to recognize the other. Fortunately, we ended up almost bumping into each other in the parking lot and walked into the restaurant together. From the moment we met, the...
brproud.com
Free haircuts, school uniforms to be given out in BR Sunday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Metro Council District 5 is hosting a community event on August 7. Four barbershops will be giving free haircuts to students returning to school from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 3535 Riley Street. Backpacks and uniforms will also be handed out. The haircuts will be provided by House of Styles, Hip Hop Barbershop, Line 4 Line, and House of Cuts.
theadvocate.com
New Southern president details journey from White rural Iowa to key Black university
The new president-chancellor of the Southern University System charted a course for its Baton Rouge campus' summer graduates Friday by describing how he went from predominantly White rural Iowa to running one of the nation's key historically Black universities. Growing up as an orphan in Iowa, Dennis Shields told the...
fox8live.com
WATCH: Louisiana groom huddles with groomsmen before saying ‘I do’
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WVUE) - It’s arguably the biggest moment in any man and woman’s life; their wedding day. Specifically, the moment you say “I do.”. For one Louisiana groom, the pressure was mounting and the decision was too much for one man to bear without the consult of his groomsmen.
wbrz.com
Shake Shack announces first Baton Rouge location
BATON ROUGE - Shake Shack, the wildly popular burger chain based out of New York, is coming to the capital area later this year. The company announced its first-ever Baton Rouge restaurant on Bluebonnet Boulevard, just outside the Mall of Louisiana. According to a news release from the company, the restaurant will feature a dine-in area and drive-thru.
wbrz.com
MORE: Kids at center of shocking abuse case lived in dilapidated compound, raped by foster parent
BATON ROUGE – An alleged pedophile housed the foster children he is accused of molesting and raping in an older mobile home adjoining a crumbling raised house – held together with what appeared to be amateur remodeling work. Michael Hadden, 52, was arrested Thursday after complaints he raped...
theadvocate.com
This lemonade business started as a stand. Now, they’re selling with a purpose in Tiger Stadium.
The past three years have been sweet for Leroy’s LipSmack’n Lemonade. The business got its start in 2012 when Leroy Hayward III, then 6 years old, participated in Lemonade Day Louisiana, an annual event that teaches children to be entrepreneurs. Sherilyn and Leroy Hayward Jr., Leroy’s parents, had just found out he was autistic and wanted to find things their son could do. They decided to set up a lemonade stand in their front yard, let Leroy sell drinks and give some of the profits to his doctors at Children’s Hospital New Orleans.
theadvocate.com
Free "back to school haircuts" set for Sunday
A Baton Rouge church is sponsoring free "back to school haircuts" on Sunday from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. The service is aimed at underprivileged children in the North Foster Drive area. The haircuts will be available at Martin Luther King Christian Academy, 4295 Prescott Ct. Those donating their time...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge area hosts several back-to-school giveaways this weekend
Local organizations and community leaders in Baton Rouge are kicking off the school year with back-to-school events featuring supply giveaways, musical entertainment, food and more. Here's a list of some upcoming community giveaways for this weekend:. Saturday, Aug. 6. 9 a.m. to noon. Where: 7361 Airline Highway. The Salvation Army...
brproud.com
New restaurant coming to Mall of Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A staple in New York is making its way down to Baton Rouge. Shake Shack is opening its first location in the area later this year. Customers will be able to dine-in or use the drive-thru at the new location at the Mall of Louisiana.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man rescues strangers from flooding cars
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A heroic rescue was caught on camera after several people were trapped during a flash flood in their cars. After flash flooding soaked areas of Baton Rouge, many people were forced to abandon their cars due to flooding. “I saw the water on the...
100+ students graduate during Southern University’s summer commencement
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Congratulations are in order for more than 100 students attending Southern University and A&M College!. They will officially became alumni of the university following summer commencement on Friday, Aug. 5. Southern University System President-Chancellor Dennis Shield served as the commencement speaker.
brproud.com
Overcapacity animal shelter hopes to find pets homes in upcoming event
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — August is National Dog Month, a time to recognize all the ways our four-legged friends help make our lives better. “We will be doing a clearing the shelters event where we’re going to be doing a big push for fundraising and trying to get some exposure for our animals,” said Companion Animal Alliance Communication Director Emily Lemoine.
theadvocate.com
Vision of Hope and Faith Center in Zachary holds ribbon-cutting
Angela Weir, founder of Vision of Hope and Faith Center, recently held a ribbon-cutting with the Zachary Chamber of Commerce. Family members, chamber members and local community leaders were on hand. Vision of Hope and Faith Center operates to provide assistance for all humanity. It is a 509(a)(2) nonprofit public...
brproud.com
Former Southern University professor sentenced two years for fraud, money laundering
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A judge sentenced a 70-year-old former Southern University professor to two years in prison for fraud and money laundering Thursday, according to the Department of Justice. According to U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr., Parviz Sharifrazi of Baton Rouge’s sentencing is a result of...
