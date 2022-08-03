ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Roads, LA

brproud.com

Local church opens new disaster relief warehouse in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – For the last five years, the Church of God in Christ (COGIC) World Missions’ goal was to create a disaster relief hub. Clergymen and church organizers from all over the state came together for the dedication of the warehouse that will be used for disaster response.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Another Baton Rouge thrift store is closing; this one helps formerly incarcerated women

A Baton Rouge thrift store that aids formerly incarcerated women is planning on closing its doors later this year. Connections for Life, located on Highland Road near Harding Street just north of LSU, will stay open for “a few months” as it liquidates before shutting down, said Karen Stagg, executive director of the eponymous nonprofit that runs the thrift store.
BATON ROUGE, LA
New Roads, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Albert Woodfox, Angola 3 member, ‘Solitary’ author, dies at 75

This story was originally published by Verite, a nonprofit news outlet based in New Orleans. Albert Woodfox, the prison activist and member of the Angola 3 whose memoir “Solitary” was a finalist for the National Book Award and the Pulitzer Prize, died Thursday (Aug. 4) at Ochsner Baptist Hospital after contracting the COVID-19 virus. He […] The post Albert Woodfox, Angola 3 member, ‘Solitary’ author, dies at 75 appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
ANGOLA, LA
brproud.com

Free haircuts, school uniforms to be given out in BR Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Metro Council District 5 is hosting a community event on August 7. Four barbershops will be giving free haircuts to students returning to school from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 3535 Riley Street. Backpacks and uniforms will also be handed out. The haircuts will be provided by House of Styles, Hip Hop Barbershop, Line 4 Line, and House of Cuts.
BATON ROUGE, LA
St. Mary
fox8live.com

WATCH: Louisiana groom huddles with groomsmen before saying ‘I do’

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WVUE) - It’s arguably the biggest moment in any man and woman’s life; their wedding day. Specifically, the moment you say “I do.”. For one Louisiana groom, the pressure was mounting and the decision was too much for one man to bear without the consult of his groomsmen.
wbrz.com

Shake Shack announces first Baton Rouge location

BATON ROUGE - Shake Shack, the wildly popular burger chain based out of New York, is coming to the capital area later this year. The company announced its first-ever Baton Rouge restaurant on Bluebonnet Boulevard, just outside the Mall of Louisiana. According to a news release from the company, the restaurant will feature a dine-in area and drive-thru.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

This lemonade business started as a stand. Now, they’re selling with a purpose in Tiger Stadium.

The past three years have been sweet for Leroy’s LipSmack’n Lemonade. The business got its start in 2012 when Leroy Hayward III, then 6 years old, participated in Lemonade Day Louisiana, an annual event that teaches children to be entrepreneurs. Sherilyn and Leroy Hayward Jr., Leroy’s parents, had just found out he was autistic and wanted to find things their son could do. They decided to set up a lemonade stand in their front yard, let Leroy sell drinks and give some of the profits to his doctors at Children’s Hospital New Orleans.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Free "back to school haircuts" set for Sunday

A Baton Rouge church is sponsoring free "back to school haircuts" on Sunday from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. The service is aimed at underprivileged children in the North Foster Drive area. The haircuts will be available at Martin Luther King Christian Academy, 4295 Prescott Ct. Those donating their time...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge area hosts several back-to-school giveaways this weekend

Local organizations and community leaders in Baton Rouge are kicking off the school year with back-to-school events featuring supply giveaways, musical entertainment, food and more. Here's a list of some upcoming community giveaways for this weekend:. Saturday, Aug. 6. 9 a.m. to noon. Where: 7361 Airline Highway. The Salvation Army...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

New restaurant coming to Mall of Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A staple in New York is making its way down to Baton Rouge. Shake Shack is opening its first location in the area later this year. Customers will be able to dine-in or use the drive-thru at the new location at the Mall of Louisiana.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge man rescues strangers from flooding cars

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A heroic rescue was caught on camera after several people were trapped during a flash flood in their cars. After flash flooding soaked areas of Baton Rouge, many people were forced to abandon their cars due to flooding. “I saw the water on the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Overcapacity animal shelter hopes to find pets homes in upcoming event

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — August is National Dog Month, a time to recognize all the ways our four-legged friends help make our lives better. “We will be doing a clearing the shelters event where we’re going to be doing a big push for fundraising and trying to get some exposure for our animals,” said Companion Animal Alliance Communication Director Emily Lemoine.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Vision of Hope and Faith Center in Zachary holds ribbon-cutting

Angela Weir, founder of Vision of Hope and Faith Center, recently held a ribbon-cutting with the Zachary Chamber of Commerce. Family members, chamber members and local community leaders were on hand. Vision of Hope and Faith Center operates to provide assistance for all humanity. It is a 509(a)(2) nonprofit public...
ZACHARY, LA

