Pa State Rep Rob Matzie (16th) Announces Nearly $1.5 Million Awarded to Boost Beaver County Early Education Programs

Pa. adds a 4th county to ballot dispute as a candidate sues to quit
A judge deciding if three Pennsylvania counties have to certify May primary vote counts including ballots lacking dates on their return envelopes learned this week that a fourth county is in the same situation — and there may be more. The legal dispute has held up certification of primary...
Aliquippa City Council hears 97th San Rocco Celebration Update
(Photo of local attorney John Havey, who represents the San Rocco Foundation, speaks at Wednesday night’s Aliquippa City Council Meeting. Photo and story by Sandy Giordano, Beaver County Radio News) (Aliquippa, Pa.) The Aliquippa City council met on Wednesday night and during the meeting they were given an update...
Many Northern Butler County Residents Lose Power
While most of Thursday’s storms kept north of Butler County, many Butler County residents were impacted by power outages. Shortly after 2 p.m. Penn Power reported nearly 1,200 residents without electricity located mostly in Mercer Township and Harrisville Borough. Central Electric Cooperative reported nearly 600 customers experiencing power loss....
Gov. Wolf, Legislators Reintroduce ‘PA Opportunity Program’, Continue Fight for $2,000 Direct Payments to Pennsylvanians
(Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf speaks with the press. Governor Tom Wolf was joined by state Representative David Delloso and stakeholders and community members to discuss the reintroduction of the PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians. Folcroft, PA August 2, 2022) (Photo Courtesy of Commonwealth Media Services.
CDC: Allegheny, Westmoreland counties move to 'high' covid-19 level
Rising cases and hospitalizations pushed Allegheny and Westmoreland counties into the “high” covid-19 community level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which set standards for defining the amount of the virus within a community. Allegheny County, which recorded nearly 2,700 additional infections over the past...
Pipeline developer charged with environmental crimes in Pennsylvania
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Energy Transfer has been convicted of criminal charges related to the construction of two major pipelines in Pennsylvania. Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Friday that Sunoco Pipeline L.P., and ETC Northeast Pipeline LLC (ETC), both subsidiaries of Energy Transfer, L.P. (Energy Transfer), were convicted of criminal charges related to their conduct during the […]
Ask the Commissioners on Teleforum Thursday with Eddy Crow
The Teleforum radio program on Thursday starts with Ask The Commissioners-you can call in your question, or if you choose you can post your question in the comments section below-Thursday also means Mike Romigh and The Best of Beaver County; This week Mike’s guest is Former Pa State Representative Jim Christiana. Mike and Jim will be talking about what Jim has been doing since retiring as a State Representative. Jim is Managing Partner and Founder and the strategic mind behind M:7 Agency. The guys will talk about what the agency does, basketball, and possibly talk about some local topics of things happening in our area.! Teleforum is on the air every weekday from 9 till noon on am1230, am1460, fm99.3, and fm95.7, all presented by St. Barnabas!
Pennsylvania continues to fund antiabortion organization in new budget
As it’s done for years, the state of Pennsylvania approved funding in the budget it passed last month to support the antiabortion movement, some of it with money diverted from cash assistance for people in poverty. The allotments — $6.2 million from the state and $1 million from federal...
Pennsylvania Medicaid recipients reminded to pick plan before August deadline
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – The Department of Human Services (DHS) today reminded all Medicaid recipients enrolled in a physical health managed care plan to select a new plan by August 16. While no consumers will lose coverage, if someone who needs to choose a new plan does not do so by the deadline, they will be auto-assigned to a new plan.
Governor Wolf announces one-time bonus for qualifying Pennsylvanians
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf announced Tuesday that older or disabled Pennsylvanians who qualified for a rebate on rent or property taxes paid in 2021 will be receiving even more money than expected. A proposal to give a one-time bonus rebated to claimants of the Property Tax/Rent Rebate...
DOJ closes investigation into Pennsylvania Public School Employees’ Retirement System
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s Public School Employees’ Retirement System (PSERS) says they’ve been informed by the U.S. Department of Justice that it has closed its investigation of PSERS. The year-long federal investigation came after PSERS miscalculated its investment returns, which resulted in 100,000 teachers paying more out of their paychecks toward their retirements. A […]
Pittsburgh hosts recycling drop-off days for electronic and chemical waste
Pittsburgh has received criticism for its recycling program over the years, with many believing it does little to actually keep plastic, cardboard, and other materials out of landfills. This seems to align with Pennsylvania as a whole, which has come under fire from environmental advocates for not updating its recycling infrastructure since the late 1980s.
“Ask The Commissioners” Thursday at 9:10 AM On Beaver County Radio
(Beaver Falls, Pa.) Tune into 1230 WBVP, 1460 WMBA, 99.3 FM, 95.7 FM or beavercountyradio.com this Thursday August 4, 2022 at 9:10 a.m. for “Ask the Commissioners” Commissioners Chairman Dan Camp, Commissioner Tony Amadio, and Commissioner Jack Manning will be live in studio to answer your questions on Beaver County Radio during hour one of Teleforum with Eddy Crow. You can submit any questions you might have to news@beavercountyradio.com or by sending a direct message to the Beaver County Radio Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/beavercountyradio/
Dead creek revival: Blacklick has flowed orange for as long as locals can remember. Can a coal-killed waterway live again?
Drainage from abandoned mines marks the biggest source of water pollution in Pennsylvania, with more than 5,500 miles of streams affected. The post Dead creek revival: Blacklick has flowed orange for as long as locals can remember. Can a coal-killed waterway live again? appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
New Castle Cocaine Distributor Sentenced to 12 1/2 Years in Federal Prison
PITTSBURGH – A Lawrence County resident has been sentenced in federal court to 150 months’ imprisonment and five years of supervised release on his conviction of violating federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced today. United States District Judge Horan imposed the sentence on Dondi...
10th Street Gas Line Replacement Starts Monday in Midland Borough
Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing gas line replacement work on Route 4045 (10th Street) in Midland Borough, Beaver County will begin Monday, August 8 weather permitting. Single-lane alternating traffic will occur on 10th Street between Woodland Avenue and Ohio Avenue weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3...
Legislators Take New Steps For $2,000 Direct Payments to Pennsylvanians
Commonwealth Legislators, stakeholders, and community members met with the Governor to discuss the reintroduction of the PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians on Tuesday.
Allegheny County Jail Watch: July 2022
Pennsylvania incarcerates people at more than five times the rate of many of its main global allies, including the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Mexico, and Italy, according to data from the Prison Policy Initiative. Mass incarceration is often seen as a public health crisis in the country at large because people in American jails and prisons suffer disproportionately from chronic illness and mental and behavioral health issues. Experts believe being incarcerated or having loved ones behind bars shortens peoples’ lifespans. "Mass incarceration was a major public health crisis before the outbreak of COVID-19, but this pandemic has pushed it past the breaking point," said Udi Offer, director of the ACLU's Justice Division in 2020.
11 Investigates: Pittsburgh teachers blindsided by furlough notices
PITTSBURGH — Less than a month before the start of the school year, furlough notices went out to Pittsburgh Public School teachers, blindsiding the teachers and their union. “I felt kind of like — how do they wait until the end? It’s like you’re sentenced to death, but they wait until the end to tell you,” PPS teacher John Robertson, who was one of 31 teachers who received the furlough notices, said.
Feds drop probe of Pa. teachers’ pension fund property purchases
Pennsylvania’s $76 billion teachers’ pension fund said Tuesday that federal investigators have closed a probe into the fund’s purchase of millions of dollars in downtown Harrisburg real estate. In a statement, a Public School Employees’ Retirement System spokesperson said the U.S. Department of Justice has informed PSERS...
