Pa State Rep Rob Matzie (16th) Announces Nearly $1.5 Million Awarded to Boost Beaver County Early Education Programs

The Teleforum radio program on Thursday starts with Ask The Commissioners-you can call in your question, or if you choose you can post your question in the comments section below-Thursday also means Mike Romigh and The Best of Beaver County; This week Mike’s guest is Former Pa State Representative Jim Christiana. Mike and Jim will be talking about what Jim has been doing since retiring as a State Representative. Jim is Managing Partner and Founder and the strategic mind behind M:7 Agency. The guys will talk about what the agency does, basketball, and possibly talk about some local topics of things happening in our area.! Teleforum is on the air every weekday from 9 till noon on am1230, am1460, fm99.3, and fm95.7, all presented by St. Barnabas!

BEAVER COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO