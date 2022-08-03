Read on thesmokingcuban.com
Governor Abbott Said Texas Believes in FreedomTom HandyTexas State
3 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
DFW Airport Newest Amenities Aims To Make Travel Less StressfulLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas Gov Abbott speaks to half empty room at CPAC todayAsh JurbergTexas State
"Globalists go to hell, I have come to Texas," says Hungarian PMAsh JurbergDallas, TX
This Knicks-Mavericks Trade Sends Julius Randle To Dallas
Every Batman needs a Robin. We guess. On the other hand, most of the best Batman movies don’t feature a Robin character at all. Let’s start over. Every top NBA player needs a co-star. Granted, we’ve seen one-star teams have a degree of success in the past, but...
Rockets Legend Reminds Ja Morant Who Michael Jordan Was During The 90s
Houston Rockets legend Vernon Maxwell in disbelief over Ja Morant's statement saying he could beat Michael Jordan one-on-one in the 1990s.
First Practice Footage of Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and John Wall Revealed
The LA Clippers have gotten their squad together for practice runs
Good omen: Quinn Cook scores 41 once again
The career-high scoring total for Quinn Cook as a pro is 41 points. Remarkably, the 2015 Duke basketball national champ reached that mark three times, all for the Santa Cruz Warriors in G League action during the 2017-18 season and including back-to-back such performances before getting called up ...
Cowboys BREAKING: Dallas Signing Pro Bowler Anthony Barr
Here inside The Star, sources have long acknowledged to us interest in Barr, and thinking that Barr qualifies as a Micah helper, or even as "Micah Lite.''
OBJ Has Wide Receiver Suggestion for Cowboys
Beckham remains a free agent himself, but he thinks Dallas should bring in another veteran wide receiver.
Skip Bayless Reacts To Cowboys' Big Free Agent Signing
On Wednesday, the Dallas Cowboys signed veteran linebacker Anthony Barr to a one-year deal. Barr, a former first-round pick for the Minnesota Vikings, had 72 total tackles, five passes defended and three interceptions during the 2021 season. Fox Sports personality Skip Bayless, who happens to be a fan of the...
Cowboys Sign Anthony Barr: Contract Details Reveal A Bargain
Again, we know about Dallas here. But lose him to a rival? For Cowboys Nation, that would've been doubly painful.
Longhorns Coach Chris Beard Provides Update on Arterio Morris' Legal Situation
Morris was charged with misdemeanor assault in June.
New Dallas Mavericks Star Sends Out A Tweet
On Thursday, Christian Wood sent out a tweet from his Twitter account. Wood is now on the Dallas Mavericks after being traded from the Houston Rockets.
Mike McCarthy Not Happy With 1 Cowboys Position Group
2022 is a critical year for Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, which makes this year's training camp ultra-important. But one position isn't meeting his expectations so far. Speaking to the media this week, McCarthy was not happy with the state of the Cowboys' kicking competition. Rookie Jonathan Garibay and...
Mavericks Star Makes NBA Championship Admission
Arguably the best young player in the entire NBA, the 23-year-old Slovenian Mavericks Star Luka Doncic has been making positive comments many fans love to hear. During an exclusive interview with Marca in Paris, Doncic said:. “I always want more, I want to win the ring, and hopefully, I will...
Jerry vs. Jimmy; Did Cowboys Just 'Trade' James Washington for Anthony Barr?
Our Russell and Scully, Cowboys' high "Barr", a Rangers' "revival", Mavs' skinny Luka and the law of consequences, all that and more in this week's DFW sports notebook.
Above The Break: Breaking Down The WNBA Playoff Picture
With just one week left of the 2022 WNBA regular season, here’s an idea of who will, who won’t, and who could make the WNBA playoffs this year. Don’t blink, because if you do, you might miss the end of the WNBA season. That’s right. We’re just...
Serving Pancakes: Cowboys Rookie Tyler Smith Begins Camp Domination
The Cowboys selected Tyler Smith No. 24 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. Smith is expected to be the starting left guard this season for Dallas.
Luka Doncic's Mavs Teammate Joins Giannis Antetokounmpo for EuroBasket
Tyler Dorsey just became a Dallas Mavericks' two-way contract player, and now he could potentially face teammate Luka Doncic in overseas competition.
